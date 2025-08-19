Food Influencers Hit by Car While Filming Inside Restaurant

This is the terrifying moment a YouTuber couple was smashed into when an SUV crashed through a restaurant window while they were filming a food video.

Food content creators Patrick Blackwood and Nina Santiago, who run the YouTube channel Unrated Ex Files, were filming themselves sampling dishes at CuVee’s Culinary Creations, a restaurant in Houston, Texas, when the car bulldozed through the window.

The couple had set up in a window-side booth at the restaurant and were filming themselves eating their first dish. However, as they took a bite of a slider sandwich, an SUV suddenly ploughed through the glass wall beside them.

Footage from their YouTube video shows the window buckling inward and striking Blackwood in the face before both rushed to escape. The force of the impact shattered the glass and sent their table flying across the dining area. In the background, stunned staff members can be seen reacting in shock before quickly running over to help.

According to TMZ, Blackwood and Santiago were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — while the driver was completely fine. Blackwood, who absorbed most of the impact, was left with a deep wound on his face and additional cuts across his body. Santiago also suffered injuries, but after receiving treatment and being kept under observation, both were discharged and able to leave the hospital on foot.

Following the ordeal, the couple shared the footage of the incident, along with a vlog from their hospital stay, on their channel. In a caption accompanying the YouTube video, Blackwood and Santiago reflected on the experience and expressed “how incredibly fortunate” they felt to be alive.

“We were laughing, having a great time, and right as we tapped our sliders together in a ‘boom!’ cheers moment, out of nowhere, this SUV came barreling through the glass wall at 35-40 mph,” the couple writes. “No warning at all, glass shattered everywhere, chaos erupted, and it hit right next to Patrick on the outside of the booth.”

The shocking footage comes after a hockey player and his team’s mascot were charged by a grizzly bear while they were filming a video for social media.

Image credits: All photos via YouTube/@UnratedExFiles.