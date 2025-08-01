Canon Can Turn Beloved Old Digital Cameras Into Incredible Models

At last month’s Shanghai International Photographic Equipment and Digital Imaging Exhibition (P&I) in China, Canon China unveiled a new camera transformation service that aims to turn old digital cameras into works of art.

At P&I, Canon China showed off its latest EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R50 V, and PowerShot V1 cameras, plus exciting new technology like Canon’s record-breaking 410-megapixel full-frame image sensor. The company also revealed an early look at its new camera transformation service, which takes old camera bodies and turns them into something extremely cool.

Canon China tells PetaPixel that there are many digital cameras out there in the world that people no longer use, whether because the camera is just very old or perhaps no longer functional. However, for many photographers, their cameras hold sentimental value, and they don’t want to discard them.

Through its upcoming camera transformation service, Canon China technicians will take people’s old, beloved cameras apart and reassemble them as bespoke models, essentially turning them into new works of art. These customized camera models promise to give old cameras new life, which aligns with Canon’s broader sustainability goals.

At this time, this service is exclusive to Canon China and will only be available to customers in China. However, it is not only available to customers with Canon digital interchangeable lens cameras. Canon China says that it is possible to support all digital ILC products, and the company will respond to each request on a rolling basis. Canon China expects it will take about a month to respond to each request and determine the right customization approach for each specific model. Pricing has not yet been determined, but the service is expected to start soon at Canon service centers in China.

At P&I, Canon displayed an example of its camera transformation service. An original Canon EOS-1D X was split into different components, like an exploded view of the camera, and carefully arranged on a commemorative stand.

It’s a fantastic idea, as many photographers have deep bonds with their cameras. What better way to honor an old favorite camera than by turning it into a sculpture?

Hopefully, the camera transformation service will be a huge hit in China, and other regional Canon businesses will begin offering something similar to their customers.

Image credits: Canon China