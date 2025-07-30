Tamron University Offers Free Online Photo Classes Taught by Pros

Tamron Americas launched Tamron University, an online series of free classes led by professional photographers and filmmakers. These new multi-part courses are designed to help beginners and enthusiasts improve their skills and learn valuable business skills that can help them become successful pros.

“Our goal is for participants to take away more than just the basics of photography and videography from these courses,” says Ken Hubbard, Tamron Americas Field Services Manager. “We want them to receive practical business advice, feel inspired to try something new, and learn through real-world, hands-on experiences. Most importantly, we hope they get to see the personal side of our pros and connect with their creative journeys.”

Tamron University is now available and features four classes: “The Art of Storytelling” with Erica Robinson, “Nature Photography” with Kurt Gardner, “Commercial and Celebrity Portraiture” with Hernan Rodriguez, and “The Art of Photographing Birds” with David Akoubian.

Five additional classes are in development and launching soon, including courses on night sky photography, creativity in photography, documentary filmmaking, capturing cinematic Halloween horror images, and adventure filmmaking.

Tamron adds that even more courses “will continue to be added,” creating an “ever-growing resource for enthusiasts and pros who want to learn, grow, and succeed.”

Whenever a photography company provides photographers and filmmakers with free educational resources, it’s a big win for the community. Although Tamron University’s offerings are slightly limited at launch, the foundation looks promising. Further, the website makes it easy to not only find courses but also zero in on the specific lessons that photographers are most interested in.

Tamron University also fits nicely with Tamron’s other educational programs, including Tamron EDU, which provides discounted pricing on Tamron lenses to eligible educational faculty and students in the United States and Canada. Unlike that program, however, Tamron University is open to everyone, regardless of their location. And, of course, it’s entirely free.

For even more free online photography education, photographers should check out PetaPixel‘s guide to the “10 Best Free Online Photography Courses in 2025.” If Tamron University continues to expand as promised, it may find itself on the list in short order.

Image credits: Tamron