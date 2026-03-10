Tamron Expands its Warranty to Partially Cover Accidental Damage

Tamron has expanded its long-running 6-Year Limited Warranty program in North America with a new benefit to help protect photographers against unexpected mishaps.

Customers who purchase and register an eligible Tamron lens will now receive 50 percent off repair costs for accidental damage during the first six months after purchase, adding an extra layer of coverage to one of the longest lens warranties in the industry.

The new perk applies to lenses purchased and registered on or after January 1, 2026, and covers incidents that typically fall outside standard warranty protection, including liquid exposure, impacts, sand, and similar damage. The accidental damage benefit complements Tamron’s existing six-year warranty, which includes authorized repairs using original parts and other long-term service benefits for registered users.

Expanded Benefits for Registered Lens Owners

Tamron says the updated warranty benefits are available to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico who purchase a Tamron lens from an authorized Tamron Americas retailer or through the company’s online store and complete product registration in accordance with the program guidelines. The company describes the enhancements as part of its effort to deliver additional value and long-term support to photographers and videographers across the region.

Customers who register an eligible lens receive access to a range of services and customer support resources. These include authorized repairs performed using original Tamron components as well as a complimentary annual external clean and check service intended to help maintain lens performance over time.

The updated program also introduces several additional benefits for lenses purchased and registered beginning January 1, 2026. In addition to the accidental damage repair discount, registered users may receive a $50 bonus rebate on the purchase of a new Tamron lens. The company also offers complimentary replacement of zoom and focus rubber grips as part of the program, along with discounted pricing on replacement accessories such as lens hoods, front caps, and rear caps.

In situations where a lens cannot be repaired, Tamron says units that remain within the warranty period may be replaced at no charge with the same model or an equivalent product. Lenses outside of the warranty period may also qualify for replacement consideration depending on the nature of the repair issue. The company also notes that if a lens requires three consecutive repairs for the same problem, it may become eligible for replacement review.

Registration and Program Details

Registering a Tamron lens also connects customers with additional company programs and resources beyond warranty coverage. According to Tamron, registered users may receive product updates, invitations to company events and educational seminars, and opportunities to qualify for Tamron VIP Club status.

The enhanced warranty benefits apply to lenses purchased through authorized Tamron Americas retailers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Customers must complete product registration with Tamron Americas to activate the program benefits. Full warranty terms, eligibility requirements, and additional details are available through the company’s warranty program information pages.

Image credits: Tamron