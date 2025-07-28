Photo Tools Company Makes Simple Solutions for Common Problems

Photography Tools Co. is a new store and line of products designed to solve common, yet often unaddressed, problems encountered by photographers. Described as “developed by a commercial photographer with over 15 years of professional experience,” this small store offers a few products that might be beneficial to working photographers casually running into everyday problems in the studio.

Often, those working directly in the field will encounter everyday problems, and over time, find clever ways to fix those problems. While those fixes usually involve a copious amount of gaff tape, others are making more elegant solutions, which seems to be the basis of the product line at Photographer Tools Co.

The store offers a product called the V-Flat Holder which it says is designed to address common issues often found in V-Flats manufactured by a common manufacturer that sells foldable V-Flats to the masses. Over time, the boards begin to warp, and the Velcro wears away, rendering the V-Flat useless. This clever product functions as a cap with a hinge that can be placed over the top of the V-Flat, helping to support it, which may otherwise have become unusable after a few months of use.

Another product offered is something that is surprisingly not been offered before. The Bowens to Profoto adapter takes a standard video lights and strobes with a Bowens mount and modifies them to accommodate a tube, allowing photographers to secure Profoto modifiers to the light.

The market is shifting to require stills and video from a single shooter, so this tool enables photographers to mix and match their photography lighting with video gear. LEDs can become extremely hot after prolonged use and Photography Tools Co. has already considered this. It says it makes its rings out of glass-reinforced nylon, promise heat tolerances above 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which should easily handle the heat of most LED monolights on the market today. Photographers may want to double-check the heat resistance of your modifiers, though, before using.

“Photographer Tools Co. was developed by a commercial photographer with over 15 years of professional experience,” the company writes. “In those 15 years, I’ve seen several gaps in the photography market for products to help the everyday photographer. This store was born through finding solutions to various photography problems over that time.”

These products, along with a few modifier wall mounts for studio organization, are available for purchase at the Photographer Tools Co. website.

