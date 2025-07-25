‘Link in Bio’ Rumor Not True, Says Instagram Chief

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has taken to the platform to address rumors that writing “link in bio” negatively affects reach.

Saying “link in bio” in a post is very common, as Instagram does not allow links in posts, but users can include them in the bio section of their profile.

There has been speculation that including a “link in bio” in a caption will reduce a post’s visibility. But Mosseri categorically says that the rumors are unfounded.

“You’re more than welcome to say ‘link in bio’, it will not affect your reach one way or the other,” Mosseri says in an Instagram post. “Adding a link to your bio can be super useful, I do it all the time, so please feel comfortable doing it as much as you like.”

According to Social Media Today, various Instagram creators have been theorizing that the algorithm will limit the visibility of posts that contain “link in bio”.

Speculating that Instagram does not want users tapping links that take them off the platform, users have been convinced of the theory. Then there is the potential use of nefarious links used by spammers, scammers, and criminals. A section of Instagram users seems convinced that “link in bio” is a no-no for those wanting to increase reach.

“I think what most people experience actually happening is not necessarily that the algorithm punishes them for using the phrase ‘link in bio,’ but rather, they are getting fewer views due to the decreased engagement, caused by asking their viewers to do something that is not engagement. Hope that makes sense to everyone,” writes Brock Johnson, an Instagram growth coach.

Navigating Instagram can be a tricky business, one user was recently banned for posting an innocent video of her dogs that Meta says breached community standards. Rochelle Marinato received an email from Meta informing her that her Instagram account had been suspended. The company says her video violated community guidelines on “child sexual exploitation, abuse, and nudity.”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.