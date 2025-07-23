Popular New York Film Photography Store Gets Shiny New Location

Matt Growcoot
A brightly lit camera shop displays various cameras, lenses, and accessories on shelves. Two people sit at a counter on the right, while colorful bags and gear are organized on the left. The store has white floors and brick walls.
Photodom’s new Brooklyn location is a step above its previous premises.

A popular film photography store in New York that sometimes has huge lines snaking outside of it has moved to a far more visible location.

Photodom was previously housed in an old, back-alley Bushwick building on the third floor. It meant that customers wanting to visit the 400-square-foot shop had to walk up three flights of stairs.

But the new “bigger and better” flagship store has moved to a much more conspicuous location on nearby Broadway that has a street-level storefront and larger square footage.

“So far it’s been such a great change for us, from being on the 3rd floor of a walk-up for almost 5 years,” founder Dominick Lewis tells PetaPixel. “Our staff loves it, our customers love it, and we’re getting a lot of great foot traffic because we’re located right off of a train stop.”

A brightly lit store interior with colorful shelves, toys, and gift items on display. Four cube-shaped stools are in the center, and framed photos hang on the white wall to the right. The decor is playful and modern.

A camera store counter with glass display cases holding cameras and lenses, shelves with film boxes, a computer monitor, and camera accessories. Behind, a tall shelf displays more cameras against a brick wall.

A beige tote bag hangs on display with the text "Introverted but willing to discuss photography." Other tote bags with partial text are visible beside it.

Photodom is best-known for its film services, with customers being able to buy second-hand analog cameras and the team offering film processing; 120, 35mm, and APS. However, it also sells merchandise, accessories, and clothing, as well as putting on regular workshops, including courses on how to develop film and photo critique sessions.

In a recent YouTube video, Lewis gave a tour of the new film laboratory on Broadway, which includes a Noritsu V5, which can process 50 C-41 rolls of film per hour. The shop also has a “unicorn” Noritsu V30P B&W, which was converted from a traditional C-41 processing machine.

A small print shop with two large printing machines, a desk with office supplies, shelves with materials, and a purple counter in a brightly lit room. A circular wall clock is visible on the right.
The film processing area.

A claw machine labeled "photoodom FILM CLAW" is filled with various rolls of camera film instead of traditional prizes. The machine is brightly lit and sits in a modern, colorful shop.

A bright camera store interior with colorful shelves displaying cameras, film, accessories, and photo supplies. Walls are lined with illuminated display cases and a brick accent wall; a neon claw machine is visible on the left.

Lewis tells Hyperallergic that Photodom began life in 2020 after he raised more than $35,000 on GoFundMe to bring his dream of an analog store to life. No doubt helped by the recent resurgence of film photography — which has led to manufacturers making brand new film cameras — Photodom has gone from strength to strength.

Back in 2023, the store went viral after a TikTok video showed huge lines snaking out of the door and down the alleyway as over 2,000 people waited for a chance to snap up an analog camera for as cheap as $5.

Photodom’s new address is 1717 Broadway. Check out their Instagram

Image credits: Courtesy of Photodom.

