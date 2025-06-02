Shimoda Sidecountry Backpack Review: Comfortable for All Adventurous Photographers

Shimoda’s Sidecountry camera backpack is the brand’s latest flagship offering in its Side Series, meticulously designed to meet the needs of photographers who require versatility, comfort, and easy access to gear while exploring the outdoors.

With its rugged construction and a range of thoughtful features, the Shimoda Sidecountry is ideal for those who embark on everything from short day trips to more extensive mountain hikes. Available in two sizes, 28 liters (7.4 gallons) and 32 liters (8.4 gallons), this camera backpack is a game-changer for those looking to carry their equipment safely and comfortably, whether they’re hiking, traveling, or exploring off-the-beaten-path locations, especially women photographers.

Thoughtful Design for Quick Access

A key standout of the Sidecountry bag is its side-access ergonomics through the use of a Top Loader insert that can be removed and used independently as a shoulder bag or clipped to a belt or another bag. Traditional camera backpacks often require you to remove and set down the entire pack to access your gear, which can be a hassle when you need to act fast. Shimoda solves this problem with its large side-access camera compartment, which allows you to quickly grab your camera without having to remove the entire bag. Whether you’re photographing wildlife, landscapes, or a fleeting moment, you can remain agile and ready to capture the scene.

This bag’s side-access design not only speeds up retrieval but also enhances the overall functionality of the bag. You’ll find that the camera gear stays secure, and the bag itself feels balanced even when you’re in motion. The camera clip-ready shoulder straps ensure your gear is always in place, while the removable belt (with options for ‘locked-in’ stability or a ‘free fit’ for flexibility) allows you to customize your fit based on preference, reducing fatigue on longer treks.

Size and Accessibility: Tailored for Travel and Comfort

Available in both 28L and 32L sizes, the Sidecountry bag is highly versatile. The 28L is particularly well-suited for short or gear-light trips. It can even be customized with an optional Women’s harness, offering an ergonomic fit for female adventurers. In contrast, the 32L model provides slightly more capacity for longer excursions or for those who need to carry extra equipment.

Weighing in at just two kilograms (4.4 pounds) for the 28L and 2.1 kilograms (4.6 pounds) for the 32L (with the Top Loader insert), the bag is lightweight, making it easy to carry without feeling weighed down. It’s durable, comfortable, and packed with features that make it a perfect fit for photographers who need quick access to their gear, durability in the field, and an eco-friendly design approach.

Both sizes are carry-on friendly and fit comfortably under most airplane seats, which is ideal for photographers who frequently travel. Shimoda has thought of everything, including an AirTag sleeve, ensuring you can track your bag and avoid losing it during your travels.

Moreover, the Sidecountry is compatible with Small, Medium, and Large Top Loaders, which are the inserts that enable customization of the interior for various camera gear setups. The Starter Kit includes a Medium Top Loader, which is what you will see here in our review, making it easy to get started right out of the box.

Optional Women’s Harness

The optional Women’s Harness is a crucial feature for female adventurers, as it ensures the bag provides a more ergonomic fit, specifically designed to accommodate different body types. Unlike one-size-fits-all designs, which often don’t cater to the unique contours of the female body, this harness is engineered to provide better weight distribution, reduce pressure points, and increase comfort on longer treks. I’ll discuss this feature in more detail later in the review.

By customizing the fit to suit a woman’s frame, the Sidecountry bag allows for a more secure and stable carry, even when loaded with gear. Whether navigating rugged trails or wandering through the city, this thoughtful design choice enhances the overall experience, allowing female photographers to focus on their craft without being distracted by discomfort or an ill-fitting bag. It’s a feature that not only improves the bag’s functionality but also reflects Shimoda’s commitment to inclusivity and user-centric design.

Versatile Storage and Organization

The Sidecountry has been thoughtfully designed with pockets in just the right places. The interior features multi-layer organization sleeves that help you keep everything in place, from camera bodies and lenses to memory cards, chargers, and other accessories. No more digging through a jumbled bag to find that one elusive piece of equipment, as everything has its proper place.

One of the more unique features is the removable Onsen bag. This versatile interior compartment allows you to separate and organize your smaller valuables, such as cables, batteries, or even personal items like a wallet or snacks. This flexibility makes the Sidecountry not only great for camera gear but also for everyday travel essentials.

For those who need to bring their laptop along, the removable laptop sleeve adds an extra layer of convenience and can hold a 16-inch laptop. The sleeve fits snugly in the bag and provides an additional layer of protection for your tech, whether you’re editing on the go or simply need a safe place to store your device.

Another standout feature of the Sidecountry bag is its unique hidden roll-top design, which seamlessly combines practicality with modern styling. This clever design allows for easy access to gear while maintaining a sleek, compact profile. The roll-top offers an excellent way to expand storage space if you need to pack more gear during a longer day out without looking bulky or cumbersome, and it is ideal for clothing or a packed lunch.

Designed for Comfort and Breathability

Comfort is key when you’re carrying heavy camera gear through rugged terrain, and the Sidecountry excels in this department. The perforated, breathable mesh harness padding provides ample ventilation, keeping you cool and comfortable, even in hot and humid conditions. Whether you’re on a long hike or simply carrying the bag for a few hours, the bag’s harness is designed to reduce heat buildup and enhance airflow.

The removable belt also plays a pivotal role in ensuring comfort. The ‘locked-in’ option offers a more secure fit, perfect for activities that require extra stability, while the ‘free fit’ allows for a more relaxed style, ideal for when you’re simply strolling through a city or walking at a leisurely pace. The magnetic belt holder keeps the belt neatly out of the way when it’s not needed, adding to the bag’s overall versatility.

Durability and Eco-Friendly Construction

Built to last, the Sidecountry camera bag uses Recycled Shell/core textiles, which are incredibly durable and resistant to the elements. Shimoda’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the Recycled Shell/core material used in the bag’s construction, as the textiles are not only durable and tough but are also designed with the environment in mind. The Cordura Invista fabric, a high-performance fabric known for its durability, is manufactured using 80% less energy, 57% less water, and creates 83% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to the production of standard nylon. This Sidecountry bag aims to be as responsible as it is rugged.

The bag’s exterior, crafted from Cordura Invista, is resistant to abrasion, tears, and environmental factors, making it ideal for outdoor use. To further protect your gear, the bag includes a rain cover, so you won’t need to worry if you get caught in unexpected weather. Whether you’re hiking through a drizzle or trekking in wet conditions, your camera equipment will stay safe and dry.

In The Field

As someone who’s been a photographer since they could walk and has over 20 years in the industry, I don’t just want a bag that looks nice and fits my gear — I want a bag that’s always comfortable whether I’m on a hike or a stroll. How the weight distribution, paddings, straps, pockets, and all of the key components fit together significantly affects my experience in the field. A backpack should be an effortless part of my kit.

To start, I am primarily a landscape and wildlife photographer, so I want to be able to access my gear quickly so that I don’t miss a crucial moment. However, I also need enough space to be able to fit a telephoto while not wanting my back to feel broken by the end of a long day out hiking carrying it via ample padding in the shoulder strap and a strong waist strap.

For this review, Shimoda sent me the Women’s Sidecountry 28 Starter Kit to try out. I went into this review imagining the bag as more of a light trip backpack for times when maybe I don’t need my big lenses. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the Top Loader gear insert in this Shimoda bag expands so much that it can fit even my longest 50-500mm telephoto zoom.

So, with the Top Loader extended, I now had space for my camera, that telephoto lens, my macro lens, and a wide-angle lens stacked on top. All of that fit just in the Top Loader insert, and I still had the entire Onsen bag upper part of the backpack and all of the pockets free for all of the extra stuff that we, as photographers, bring and probably don’t even really need, like way too many filters, a light jacket, cords, batteries, memory cards, you get the picture.

Space For Days, and Just As Many Pockets

A big takeaway for me from this bag was how generous the space was, having used other side-load bags with inserts in the past. It’s often very difficult to get that pouch in and out of the bag, and it kind of frustrates me. I don’t know if you feel the same way; they are just often too flush. However, even with the Top Loader insert extended, I was able to easily slide it in and out of the bag. Therefore, when hiking, I had everything in the bag, and then once I was in a spot where I knew I would be for a little while, I would take that insert out and carry it as a shoulder bag. This gave me easy access to my gear, so I’m not feeling like I’m going to miss out on a moment because I don’t have everything at my fingertips.

I also want to note the thoughtful pockets. I have a bunch of camera bags, way too many camera bags if I’m being honest, and very few of them have pockets in the shoulder strap. Even the ones that do have a pocket there are often too small to actually be useful for anything. However, the Shimoda Sidecountry’s pockets were able to hold my cell phone on one side, and then on the other side, I put a couple of batteries and memory cards just so I would have them in case I needed to grab one quickly without fishing for it.

While I don’t usually carry my laptop when hiking, the fact that the bag includes a padded pouch for it and deep pocket right in the front I can see how when traveling in an airport or on a weekend away it would be perfect for your laptop or tablet.

Another pocket that I appreciated was opposite to the access panel on the other side of the bag is the entire section for a water bladder, or whatever you want to put in there, honestly, but that pocket is so big that I put a standard size water bottle in and in my photos you can barely see the water bottle, it got swallowed by the space. In other bags I have, the water bottle pocket is so narrow that I cannot use tumbler-style water bottles, let alone a large bladder. So I can imagine putting my big brand-name canteen in there or any number of things.

One of the Lightest on the Market

Another thing to note is that the Sidecountry itself empty is very lightweight, in fact Shimoda says that it is one of the lightest on the market. Many camera backpacks that claim to be water resistant are rather heavy, so when you consider that you’re adding in all of your gear and the bag already starts heavy is not great when you’re going to have that on your back for hours at a time. So I appreciate the thoughtful material used in being water resistant, having the properly coated zippers to back that up, and then also actually being lightweight.

That Woman’s Harness Though!

Then there’s one thing that I want to talk about here, and it might not apply to many of you, but it was huge for me. The fact that this bag has an optional Woman’s Harness is such a big deal. I have never in over 20 years of doing reviews had a camera bag manufacturer ask me if I preferred its Standard Harness or Women’s Harness, and not only does Shimoda offer it, but it’s actually terrific! As tactfully as I can say, the Women’s Harness was easy to adjust, actually fit, and makes it so that you’re not squished in the wrong places. I tried it with both a standard bra, a demi (lightly padded) bra, and a super-compression sports bra, and it fit perfectly, with ample straps and stretchiness for adjusting to different body types.

It’s not just back pain and shoulder pain that we women have to worry about when hiking with backpacks, and this harness was the chef’s kiss for distributing the bags shoulder and chest strap weight around my feminine attributes rather than adding pressure over top or sides in uncomfortable ways.

Although, I Wish It Didn’t Have a White Interior

One aspect of the Shimoda Sidecountry backpack that I wish could be improved is the white interior. While the light color does help with visibility, making it easier to see and access your gear in darker conditions, I can’t help but worry about how quickly it might show dirt and grime. Although I do try to keep my gear and bags clean, as someone who frequently ventures into rugged outdoor environments, I know that even a short hike through dusty trails or a bit of mud can leave lasting marks on the interior. Over time, I fear the crisp white lining could look worn and stained, especially after multiple adventures. While it’s a minor concern in the grand scheme of the bag’s stellar functionality, a darker interior would likely be a more practical option for those who plan to use it in harsher, dirtier conditions.

The Shimoda Sidecountry Won Me Over

I’m glad I had the opportunity to try out this side-access camera backpack. Despite them typically not being my favorite style, I admit Shimoda won me over. It’s a great candidate for my go-to backpack thanks to its innovative Women’s Harness, lightweight design, expandable and removable insert that I can carry separately when needed, and for the many pockets that are actually put in all the right places.

Best of all, it’s actually water resistant and includes a rain cover, so I don’t have to worry when I go on trips photographing wild horses on the beach, long exposures of waterfalls, bears fishing, or a sudden drizzle that wasn’t in the forecast. I believe the Shimoda Sidecountry would be an excellent choice for any photographer, particularly those who would benefit from the innovative Women’s Harness option.

Are There Alternatives?

When comparing the newly released Shimoda Sidecountry camera backpacks (28L and 32L) to other popular similar models like the Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2, Lowepro Flipside BP 300 AW III, and Wandrd Prvke 31L, several key differences emerge in terms of design, accessibility, and suitability for various photography needs.

Shimoda Sidecountry 28L & 32L: Shimoda’s Sidecountry series is designed for photographers seeking a balance between outdoor adventure, with its rugged build, ample pockets, and water carrying section, and urban functionality with the laptop pouch and airline approved size. The 28L is more compact, suitable for day hikes, while the 32L offers additional capacity for extended trips. Both feature Shimoda’s signature shoulder harness system, providing excellent weight distribution and comfort, especially for female photographers utilizing the optional Women’s Harness. The backpacks offer top access for accessories in the included Onsen bag and side access to the Top Loader bag, allowing quick retrieval of gear without fully opening the bag.

However, the white interior material choice for an outdoors bag is tricky, and may quickly look dirty or stained through use. Additionally, users with full size telephoto primes, larger than my 50-500mm zoom, will be better suited to full panel zip-open backpacks. In addition to the side access, I wish that this backpacks back panel zipped open like some others of this style.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2: Known for its sleek design and innovative features, the Everyday Backpack V2 offers side access through its MagLatch system and FlexFold dividers, allowing photographers to organize their gear efficiently. The bag is made from weatherproof materials, ensuring protection against the elements.

However, the Everyday Backpack V2 is light on padding, drawing concerns especially when carrying heavier gear. I don’t favor the narrow design of the bags top portion, that does extend, but due to the single clasp design, while extended small things can fall out of the side if you lay the bag down. Also, the exposed metal clasps can lead to scratches if you bump anything on them.

Lowepro Flipside BP 300 AW III: This backpack is designed for security and accessibility, featuring a rear panel that opens to reveal the camera compartment, minimizing the risk of theft. It offers side access for quick gear retrieval and is made from durable materials to withstand various conditions.

Unfortunately, its design may not be as stylish or versatile as some other options; it looks very obviously like a camera bag for those who prefer to travel stealthily for security. Also, while it has plenty of big pockets, it lacks as many smaller compartments as its contemporaries, and the shoulder straps are thin, with an even thinner waist strap that lacks any padding.

Wandrd Prvke 31L: The Prvke 31L combines a modern aesthetic with functional design in a weather-resistant exterior. It features a roll-top closure, side access, and a fully un-zippable back panel which I appreciate. The backpack is spacious, accommodating a substantial amount of gear. I love the striking colors of the Sedona Orange, however other users may prefer one of the more muted color options so as not to draw unwanted attention to your expensive gear while traveling, and Wandrd has many to choose from.

In my case, using the bag loaded up with gear over the past year, the thin padding of the shoulder straps has started to wear out leading to some discomfort when used on long hikes. Also, the camera insert is very flush, larger even than the back opening to access it, so I find it cumbersome. Again, like the Peak Design backpack, the Wandrd Prvke has a large exposed metal clasp to hold down the roll top, which functions as intended but can scratch gear it bumps against.

To summarize:

Shimoda Sidecountry: Ideal for photographers who prioritize comfort and accessibility during outdoor activities. The 32L version offers more capacity for extended trips.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2: Best suited for urban photographers seeking a stylish and organized bag. The lack of padding may be a concern for those carrying heavy gear.

Lowepro Flipside BP 300 AW III: Offers excellent security features, making it suitable for photographers concerned about theft. The design and thin straps may not appeal to those seeking a more fashionable look or comfortable experience on hikes.

Wandrd PRVKE 31L: Combines aesthetics with functionality, suitable for photographers who need a spacious bag for various gear. For photographs who want to use the insert, removing and reinstalling it often may feel frustrated with its design. Potential long-term comfort issues should be considered.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. The new Shimoda Sidecountry is a strong side access bag offering and has positioned itself among the backpack elite. Most of all I strongly suggest that female photographers take a look at it, as not only does the Sidecountry check a lot of boxes in what most photographers look for, it sets the bar by offering a comfortable harness system for women.

The Shimoda Sidecountry camera backpack is built with photographers and modern adventurers in mind. From its clever side-access camera compartment with an expandable Top Loader insert to its multi-layer organization sleeves and eco-friendly materials, the bag has been designed to meet the needs of those who want a camera bag that can handle both the demands of outdoor exploration and the realities of everyday travel.

Whether you’re heading out for a weekend of photography in the mountains, a hike through the forest, or traveling internationally, the Sidecountry camera bag offers everything you need to stay organized, comfortable, and ready for anything. With Shimoda’s thoughtful attention to detail and innovation, the Sidecountry is sure to become a favorite among photographers who demand the best in both performance and sustainability.

Image credits: Photographs by Kate Garibaldi with images of Kate hiking by Tindy Roberts.