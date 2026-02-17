Wandrd’s New Prvke Backpacks Promise Photographers Even More Versatility

A person wearing a dark hoodie and backpack stands under a wooden shelter, facing away. They are holding a bike at a train or bus station, with benches and buildings visible in the background.

Wandrd has announced an expansion of its flagship Prvke backpack lineup with the introduction of two new styles, the Prvke Zip and the Prvke Pocket.

The new additions build on the rugged foundation and modular design that helped establish the original Prvke as a popular choice among photographers and travelers, while refining access points and exterior styling to better suit different shooting and commuting preferences.

A person wearing a brown hoodie and black backpack is taking a photo with a camera outdoors, with a bridge and buildings visible in the background under a cloudy sky.
Wandrd Prvke Pocket

A person’s hand packs a camera into a padded backpack with organized compartments filled with camera gear, lenses, and accessories, all placed on a wooden table.

A person’s hand places an e-reader into the front pocket of a black backpack, which is unzipped and resting on a wooden surface. The e-reader displays a grayscale image and text.

A person wearing a brown hoodie and white shirt is opening a camera bag and taking out a black camera while standing on a wet, concrete surface.

Design Evolution of the Prvke Platform

Available in both 21 and 31-liter capacities, and finished in Black or Wasatch Green, the Prvke Zip and Prvke Pocket maintain the same core DNA as the original design. Both models emphasize durability and weather resistance, featuring exteriors constructed from tarpaulin and 1680D ballistic nylon paired with a P200 denier interior lining with PU coating. The result is a carry solution designed to withstand changing conditions while protecting camera gear, electronics, and personal items.

The Prvke Pocket introduces a streamlined zip-top opening in place of the traditional roll-top configuration, while expanding front-of-bag organization. A large front pocket provides quick access to smaller essentials, and the interior layout remains consistent with the established Prvke system, which many users are already familiar with. Quick-draw side access enables photographers to reach their camera without fully opening the bag, while a clamshell opening provides full visibility when packing or unpacking. Additional features include padded laptop and tablet sleeves, a secure passport pocket, expandable storage for a water bottle or tripod, accessory attachment points, and a top grab handle, all integrated into an ergonomic structure intended for extended wear.

The Prvke Zip takes a slightly different approach, centering its design around a sleek zip-entry system for fast, on-the-go access. While it retains the recognizable front pocket and internal organization of the Prvke platform, the revised top access offers a cleaner silhouette and a more direct opening style. The Photo Bundle configuration includes a removable camera cube and accessory straps, providing photographers with a ready-made internal organization solution that can be adapted or removed as needed. Like the Pocket version, the Zip incorporates padded device sleeves, side camera access, weather-resistant materials, and thoughtful storage compartments to support both daily commuting and location-based work.

A person wearing a dark jacket and cap is walking down a city street with a large gray backpack. Modern buildings line both sides of the street, and the scene appears to be calm and quiet.
Wandrd Prvke Zip

A person wearing a cap and glasses sits at a table by a window, opening a green backpack to reveal neatly packed items inside, including a rolled-up white cloth and a yellow pouch.

A person with tattoos on their hands places a silver laptop into a black backpack, standing near a textured wall with faded yellow and green paint.

Capacity, Dimensions, and Build Details

With the addition of these two new styles, Wandrd continues to evolve its most recognizable backpack platform, offering creators multiple access options without departing from the durability and organizational structure that defined the original design.

Front and side views of a green WANDRD backpack; the side view shows a zippered compartment open, revealing a camera stored inside.
Wandrd Prvke Pocket

The Prvke Pocket 21L measures 16.25 x 11 x 5.7 inches (41 x 28 x 14.5 centimeters), while the 31-liter version measures 17.5 x 11.8 x 7.9 inches (44.5 x 30 x 20 centimeters).

Two views of a dark green backpack: the left shows the front with zippered pockets; the right shows the side unzipped, revealing a camera and organized compartments inside.
Wandrd Prvke Zip

The Prvke Zip 21L measures 15.75 x 11 x 5.75 inches (40 x 27.9 x 14.5 centimeters), and the Prvke Zip 31L measures 16.5 x 11.5 x 5.9 inches (42 x 30 x 15 centimeters).

Weight varies by size and configuration, ranging from 2.8 pounds (1.27 kilograms) for the 21-liter Prvke Pocket to 3.7 pounds (1.68 kilograms) for the 31-liter Prvke Zip Photo Bundle.

A person with short hair, wearing a brown hoodie and black backpack, stands in a city alley between food trucks, holding a camera in one hand. The ground appears wet, and buildings are visible in the background.
Wandrd Prvke Pocket

A close-up of a person wearing a brown jacket and a black backpack with water droplets on it, suggesting it is raining or recently rained. The zippers and textured surface of the backpack are visible.

Pricing and Availability

The Wandrd Prvke Zip and Prvke Pocket are available now in both Bag Only and Photo Bundle configurations. Pricing is set at $234 for the 21-liter Bag Only models and $319 for the 21-liter Photo Bundles. The 31-liter Bag Only versions are priced at $254, while the 31-liter Photo Bundles will retail for $344.

