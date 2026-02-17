Wandrd’s New Prvke Backpacks Promise Photographers Even More Versatility

Wandrd has announced an expansion of its flagship Prvke backpack lineup with the introduction of two new styles, the Prvke Zip and the Prvke Pocket.

The new additions build on the rugged foundation and modular design that helped establish the original Prvke as a popular choice among photographers and travelers, while refining access points and exterior styling to better suit different shooting and commuting preferences.

Design Evolution of the Prvke Platform

Available in both 21 and 31-liter capacities, and finished in Black or Wasatch Green, the Prvke Zip and Prvke Pocket maintain the same core DNA as the original design. Both models emphasize durability and weather resistance, featuring exteriors constructed from tarpaulin and 1680D ballistic nylon paired with a P200 denier interior lining with PU coating. The result is a carry solution designed to withstand changing conditions while protecting camera gear, electronics, and personal items.

The Prvke Pocket introduces a streamlined zip-top opening in place of the traditional roll-top configuration, while expanding front-of-bag organization. A large front pocket provides quick access to smaller essentials, and the interior layout remains consistent with the established Prvke system, which many users are already familiar with. Quick-draw side access enables photographers to reach their camera without fully opening the bag, while a clamshell opening provides full visibility when packing or unpacking. Additional features include padded laptop and tablet sleeves, a secure passport pocket, expandable storage for a water bottle or tripod, accessory attachment points, and a top grab handle, all integrated into an ergonomic structure intended for extended wear.

The Prvke Zip takes a slightly different approach, centering its design around a sleek zip-entry system for fast, on-the-go access. While it retains the recognizable front pocket and internal organization of the Prvke platform, the revised top access offers a cleaner silhouette and a more direct opening style. The Photo Bundle configuration includes a removable camera cube and accessory straps, providing photographers with a ready-made internal organization solution that can be adapted or removed as needed. Like the Pocket version, the Zip incorporates padded device sleeves, side camera access, weather-resistant materials, and thoughtful storage compartments to support both daily commuting and location-based work.

Capacity, Dimensions, and Build Details

With the addition of these two new styles, Wandrd continues to evolve its most recognizable backpack platform, offering creators multiple access options without departing from the durability and organizational structure that defined the original design.

The Prvke Pocket 21L measures 16.25 x 11 x 5.7 inches (41 x 28 x 14.5 centimeters), while the 31-liter version measures 17.5 x 11.8 x 7.9 inches (44.5 x 30 x 20 centimeters).

The Prvke Zip 21L measures 15.75 x 11 x 5.75 inches (40 x 27.9 x 14.5 centimeters), and the Prvke Zip 31L measures 16.5 x 11.5 x 5.9 inches (42 x 30 x 15 centimeters).

Weight varies by size and configuration, ranging from 2.8 pounds (1.27 kilograms) for the 21-liter Prvke Pocket to 3.7 pounds (1.68 kilograms) for the 31-liter Prvke Zip Photo Bundle.

Pricing and Availability

The Wandrd Prvke Zip and Prvke Pocket are available now in both Bag Only and Photo Bundle configurations. Pricing is set at $234 for the 21-liter Bag Only models and $319 for the 21-liter Photo Bundles. The 31-liter Bag Only versions are priced at $254, while the 31-liter Photo Bundles will retail for $344.

Image credits: Wandrd