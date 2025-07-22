2,500 Autographed Photos Spanning a Century of Hollywood Stars Head to Auction

A remarkable collection of over 2,500 autographed photos, covering a century of Hollywood icons such as Frank Sinatra and Charlie Chaplin, is set to go to auction.

This single-owner collection, gathered over more than 60 years, will be auctioned by British auctioneers Ewbank’s later this month. The collection is so extensive that Ewbank’s has dedicated a two-day sale to it, scheduled for July 23 and 24.

The auction, titled “Autographs: 100 Years of the Stars of Hollywood, Stage, TV & Music,” includes signed photos of early legends like Charlie Chaplin, Marlene Dietrich, Clark Gable, and Laurel & Hardy. It also features autographed photos of Ronald Reagan, John Wayne, Judy Garland, Raquel Welch, Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, and Superman star Christopher Reeve.

The astonishing collection represents the lifetime work of the late Eric Booth (1939–2025), who expanded on his father’s early collection and eventually made autograph collecting his full-time pursuit. By the age of 10, Eric had already built an impressive array of signatures and was trading autographs of early Hollywood stars.

Described as possibly the most dedicated autograph hunter ever, Booth wrote daily to actors, actresses, and their agents, sending letters and photos with return envelopes. Many autographs come with replies from the stars or their representatives. Most were obtained directly and are often personalized to Eric or both him and his daughter. Known for his persistence, Eric followed up with phone calls and typed daily letters on his typewriter — which is also included in the auction — sending them out regularly to the stars.

“Eric Booth followed his passion for more than 60 years. His approach was very successful,” Senior Partner Andrew Ewbank says. “Rarely does a collection of autographs of this scale, comprising such important names, and with such strong provenance come to market. It is offered here complete, aside from a handful of Eric’s favorites retained by the family, who have consigned the collection.”

Estimates range from just $37 to $62 (£30 to £50) for some lots, and up to $370 to $620 (£300 to £500) for signed photos such as Charlie Chaplin and Judy Garland. In total, the sale is expected to raise more than $105,000 (£85,000).

Image credits: All photos via Ewbank’s.