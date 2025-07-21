Trump Shares AI Video of Obama Getting Arrested

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has shared an AI-generated video of former President Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office by FBI agents.

The President’s fondness for posting AI-generated content is well-documented, but posting hyper-realistic videos without a synthetic label led to some critics calling his actions “deeply irresponsible.”

The video, posted last night on Truth Social, starts with a series of clips showing high-profile Democrats all saying, “No one is above the law.” It then briefly switches to Pepe the Frog before cutting to an AI video clip of Trump and Obama sitting in the Oval Office. It appears to have been taken from a TikTok user who goes by neo8171.

Although the clip is a video, it was generated using a real photo as a prompt, namely the one below taken on November 10, 2016, by Getty Images photographer Win McNamee.

The video’s creator would have used text prompts to bring the photo to life; in this case, FBI agents appearing and strongarming Obama into handcuffs as Trump smiles gleefully. The disturbing video then cuts to Obama wearing a jumpsuit while holed up in a jail cell — the entire time YMCA by the Village People is playing.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just POSTED THIS on Truth Social. WILL OBAMA BE ARRESTED?@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WLqaxfHwWb — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 20, 2025

Trump posted the video following Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s calls on Friday for Obama and former senior US national security officials to be prosecuted for “treasonous conspiracy” relating to claims that a Democrat cabal fanned the flames of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Gabbard claims that Obama “manufactured intelligence” that suggested Russia influenced the election, following Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton.

“Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” Gabbard said.

However, critics argue that Trump is trying to get the Russia investigation back into the spotlight as the Jeffrey Epstein case threatens to derail his presidency.