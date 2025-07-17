Los Angeles’ first Photo Booth Museum is opening this week and will feature analog photo booths dating back to the 1950s that visitors can actually use to take pictures.

San Francisco-based photo booth company Photomatica is opening Los Angeles’ first Photo Booth Museum in Silverlake on July 18, 2025.

The new location follows the company’s successful launch of its first museum in San Francisco’s Castro District earlier this year.

According to a report by The Los Angeles Times, the Silverlake museum will feature four restored analog photo booths — two dating back to the 1950s — and one digital booth.

The vintage booths have been updated to accept credit cards and Apple Pay, but the original technology remains. That means no retakes and a three to five minute wait for prints. The analog machines only produce black-and-white photos, while the digital booth offers both color and black-and-white options.

Photomatica spokeswoman Kelsey Schmidt tells The Los Angeles Times that the 1,350-square-foot space is designed to feel “as if you walked into a Wes Anderson movie set.”

Los Angeles’ Photo Booth Museum will open its doors on Friday from 6 to 10 P.M., with a limited number of free photo sessions and keychains available. After this, the museum will operate daily from 1 P.M. to 9 P.M. The museum is located at 3827 W. Sunset Blvd.

According to a press release, Photomatica operates around 250 booths across the country in bars, restaurants, hotels, music venues, and events — including an analog booth at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The idea for a museum came after a booth at the Photoworks film lab in San Francisco’s Castro District quickly drew crowds. Now, the company is bringing that concept to L.A. to highlight the history, culture, and creativity of photo booths.

“The museum offers a chance to relive the charm of vintage photo booths while learning about the art that keeps them alive, and of course, walk away with strips of photos and the popular take home keychain memento.”

Los Angeles’ first Photo Booth Museum is opening amid growing interest in photo booths. PetaPixel previously reported on GENIC, a high-angle photo booth company, that is drawing lines of Generation Z fans across its Los Angeles locations.

