This is How to Shoot Photos in the Style of Wes Anderson

A new book teaches photographers how to capture images in the distinctive visual style of American film director Wes Anderson.

Known for his carefully composed frames, strong use of symmetry, bold color palettes, and whimsical attention to detail, Anderson’s singular aesthetic has become a popular reference point for photographers. The style has even sparked a global trend “Accidentally Wes Anderson,” where people share photos of real-world places that look like they could be a set in one of his films.

Now, a new photography book by photographer Liz Seabrook and film writer Adam Woodward titled Shoot Like Wes: A Practical Guide to Creating Your Own Wes Anderson Photography guides readers on how to recreate Anderson’s signature visual style in their photography and capture everyday moments with cinematic composition.

Shoot Like Wes breaks down the techniques behind the iconic Wes Anderson films — from the God’s-eye view in The Royal Tenenbaums to the low-angle in Fantastic Mr. Fox, and the symmetry used in The Grand Budapest Hotel. Each chapter focuses on a specific aspect of the Wes Anderson aesthetic and includes illustrated, step-by-step photography challenges for readers to follow with your camera or smartphone.

Shoot Like Wes — which is being published White Lion Publishing (Quarto) with a release date of June 5 — teaches readers the secrets of Anderson’s unique style and how to apply these techniques to their own photography, with suggested exercises to practice. It features chapters on how to use low-angle shots, frame faces, and shoot at magic hour like Anderson.

Liz Seabrook is a portrait and lifestyle photographer who works around the world. She works across editorial editorial and advertising for a range of clients including The Guardian and Conde Nast Traveller. Adam Woodward is Editor-at-Large at Little White Lies magazine, one of the most respected publications for movie fans.

Shoot like Wes: A Practical Guide to Creating Your Own Wes Anderson Photography is available to pre-order.

Image credits: All photos by White Lion Publishing (Quarto) / Liz Seabrook.