Honor 400 Review: A Great Phone for Photographers Who Love Wide-Angle

The Honor 400 is a mid-range phone that is as much a showcase of the company’s AI features as it is about mobile photography.

The two go hand-in-hand in this device, which is the more affordable option compared to the 400 Pro, which offers additional lenses and better internal components. Yet, for something in the $500 range (after conversion), the AI feature set puts the 400 right in line as a competitor against the likes of the Google Pixel 9a and Samsung Galaxy A56 — devices more commonly seen in North America. If we open that up to other Chinese brands, this mid-range space is chock-full of intriguing options.

Unlike the 400 Pro, which takes aim at flagships in its own way, the regular 400 is more bang for the buck. You lose out on some features, but the camera and AI capabilities are supposed to carry it to a higher standing.

Design and Build

At first glance, the phone doesn’t look like it’s a cheaper alternative. There’s an elegance to it, based both on the general design and its construction. A matte finish on the back, with a sleek aesthetic, belies the fact that it’s a mostly plastic product. That some friends around me suggested it resembled an iPhone 16 may be anecdotal evidence of such praise.

With only two lenses in the rear, the camera bump isn’t as pronounced, though it still sticks out enough to be noticeable. The 6.55-inch AMOLED display (2736 x 1264) not only looks fabulous but is also impressively bright at up to 5,000 nits. This is one of those rare phones where you can view the screen in brighter sunlight without straining your eyes.

Since it already leans toward a more saturated and vivid look (which you can adjust), content tends to look pretty lively on it. There are times, however, when the color profile may affect how photos appear when displayed on one screen versus another. Switching the Color mode and Temperature from Vivid to Normal can help regulate that — not unlike other Honor devices.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is responsive, and you can still unlock the camera directly by double-clicking the power button. IP65/66 dust and water resistance give the phone a decent level of durability, but it’s not the kind you’d want to drop frequently.

It is also running on an aging processor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, yet you’d be hard-pressed to notice it while rolling through tasks. Smooth and efficient, my month-long review period never presented me with functionality concerns. The same is true of battery life, where a 5,300mAh battery (it’s 6,000mAh in markets outside Europe) proves more than adequate for a device this size. Configurations start at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and increase to 12GB and 512GB, respectively.

Camera Features

The entire rear camera system relies on the main 200-megapixel shooter, featuring a Samsung Isocell HP3 1/1.4-inch image sensor and an f/1.9 aperture. This sensor has seen some action from mid-range Chinese models, mostly aimed at overseas markets. Interestingly, Samsung has not yet used it in one of its own devices.

As a 27mm equivalent, it falls in line with Honor’s preferred default 24-27mm focal range for its main camera. Since the 400 doesn’t have a telephoto lens, Honor figures you can make up for some of that optical loss by leveraging full resolution shots. The only way to do so is to shoot in High-Res mode, otherwise the 2x and 4x zoom options in the other modes are just crop factors at 12.5 megapixels with pixel binning.

Those two focal ranges emulate 70mm and 108mm equivalents, leading to variable results. The only other optical option in the rear is the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (16mm equivalent) with f/2.2 aperture. Honor is often coy about image sensors, so I can’t be certain which one it chose to go with here, but it’s not a particularly great one in any case.

Shooting in RAW in Pro mode limits you to 12.5 megapixels, as there’s no way to make better use of the main sensor. Same with JPEGs, which don’t provide another way to raise resolution in the same way Honor’s flagships do. Pro mode can work with both rear cameras, as well as a 2x crop for some variation. Manual controls are pretty standard, and there is also a histogram.

Software and AI Features

The main selling point stems from the AI portfolio that applies both before and after you snap a photo. Much of it centers on AI Photography, an elective setting that “intelligently recognizes the shooting scene” and suggests the best shooting mode for it. This comes in the form of a small icon popping in from the side, presenting a mode the AI thinks is most ideal. If you point the phone at a document or computer screen, for instance, it will throw up Scan Document, while getting close up will consider Super Macro as an option.

This is hit or miss, as the AI is basing its assessment purely on the basic tenets of a scene. For instance, it won’t necessarily know that High-Res is better than Photo mode when capturing a wide vista. I could line things up for a cityscape shot at night and Night mode would never appear as an AI choice. Should I have someone enter the frame, suddenly, Portrait might show up.

It’s not all murky, though. Extract Text is one of the cooler features, allowing you to pull text from any document or screen you point the camera at and copy/paste, do a search, or share it with others. I can see some reasonable concern over invading others’ privacy (or vice versa) because of how easy it is to capture text nearby, especially since the feature works surprisingly well at wider viewing angles. It also works when using the zoom crop factors, making it possible to capture text from unsuspecting people nearby.

The Gallery app is an AI trove unto itself, with Honor adding more to the existing editing suite. The Create section is a good example, complete with an image-to-video generator (max five-second clips for single pics) and Instant Movie where you choose between one and 30 photos and let the AI splice together something viewable with filter-driven production values. Results are pretty snazzy, and I can see the allure when it comes to sharing with friends and family or on social media.

The collection of music and filter effects is pretty broad, except they’re not always interesting or compelling. You also have the option to create clips or collages manually on your own, so there’s enough flexibility to truly go your own way.

It helps that some of the editing tools can prove effective. AI Cutout can extract a subject with feathery edges and let you decide whether you want to change the background or layer them onto another photo, including resizing them once you do. AI Outpainting is an interesting one that generates matching content to extend a photo’s aspect ratio. Not a bad way to utilize a good photo as phone wallpaper without cropping in. AI Upscale is sometimes hard to gauge, and its focus on enhancing the entire image made me leave it alone more often than not.

AI Eraser is trying to match Google’s prowess for editing out people or objects, and I can say that it continues to improve. It’s just that Honor has to figure out how to also include the shadows people or objects cast in an image.

Image Quality

Main Camera

As always, Honor lets you choose between the Natural, Vibrant, and Authentic photographic styles. You can switch between them at any time, but you can’t apply a different one after snapping a photo. The rest of the camera options are notably missing Motion Sensing for action shots that we’ve previously seen in Honor’s Magic flagships. Freezing action is difficult with the 400, and while that’s perhaps expected from a mid-ranger at this level, it’s just unfortunate that Honor chooses to only apply it, to a degree, in Portrait mode.

It’s not a total loss because you can get lucky at just the right moment, and burst shooting is still an option (sometimes at much higher ISOs). Plus, low-light shots are impressive for a phone in this range, even if dynamic range can swing a fair bit depending on where you tap to focus. Colors can appear slightly oversaturated, even in Natural mode, with Authentic proving the most subdued.

Overzealous sharpening tends to stand out more in motion photos than in those with static subjects. I’m not sure why Honor’s processing does this but the only recourse is to use Pro mode instead. That can be tough when lighting conditions force you to raise the exposure and ISO to simply draw in more light, despite the wide open aperture.

And yet, you can achieve impressive results. Low-light shots impressed me more than daylight ones did, and I suspect there may be less processing going on with the former than the latter. The mode also matters. Night mode sharpens the scene more than the regular Photo mode does, so with enough ambient light, you don’t need to turn to Night to get a good shot.

The problem is that the lack of a telephoto lens forces compromises through the 200-megapixel sensor, which only gives you more pixels to work with in one mode (High-Res). Otherwise, you have to hope pixel-binned shots at the 2x and 4x crop factors turn out to be good enough. Surprisingly, they can turn out even better than expected, but when they don’t, images can look awful by comparison. An element of luck comes into play here, as does a photographer’s eye, to ward off weaknesses in this setup.

Ultra-Wide

There’s not much to write home about with the ultra-wide camera considering it won’t really wow anyone with its performance. Decent enough to squeeze more in the frame, it feels more functional and practical than a creative outlet. The Macro mode embedded within it is decent though also difficult at times because moving closer to a subject with such a wide field of view can cast a shadow over it.

Portrait and Film Simulation

Honor’s Harcourt portrait styles are now joined by film simulations: KP160, KE100, KG200, NC100, CC200, and NN400. Honor wisely includes brief explanations to relay information about what each one does stylistically. Again, without a telephoto lens to help out, portraits are also dependent on the 2x and 3x crop factors from the main sensor.

It remains an interesting combination for any portrait mode on any mid-range phone up to this point. Where Honor doesn’t have a whole collaboration with an imaging brand the way its Chinese competitors do, the Harcourt partnership is unique by any standard. The company promotes experimenting with these settings, positing that taking portraits in just about any setting can yield fabulous results. I’m inclined to agree, though the optical limitations may be a drag on how far you can take it.

Video Features

While I focused my review on still photos, I tried video as well to see if anything truly changed. There is no major change to note, as you can still record in 4K at 30fps or 60fps or 1080p at 30 or 60fps. There’s no Movie mode like the one in Honor’s flagships, so no HDR or LOG available here. No 24fps option, either. Story mode is made for social media, though I would argue the image-to-video generator is maybe the most interesting to try despite how short the resulting clips are.

So is the Deepfake Detection feature that analyzes video you look at to help determine whether you’re seeing something real or not. It’s not fully bulletproof, and Honor is careful to measure expectations in its disclaimer, but it’s a neat thing to have nonetheless.

Getting By on Less

The Honor 400 is a compromise. You get good value but at a cost to what’s missing. It captures better photos than the Samsung Galaxy A56, though it lacks the telephoto lens available on that device. It boasts a more extensive AI portfolio than comparable mid-rangers, yet the suite remains a work in progress. It offers more intricate options than the Google Pixel 9a, though Gemini is more tightly integrated in that phone.

Battery life is superb, lasting well into the next day on minimal usage, with heavier usage still squeezing out plenty of life before you need to reach for a charger. MagicOS continues to improve, and while some of the AI features are cloud-based, I like that others are on-device only.

Are There Alternatives?

As good as it can be in certain cases, the Honor 400 is up against stiff competition with the likes of the Vivo V50 and Xiaomi 14T. Vivo’s penchant for dynamic range is hard to match in this price range, even if it, too, lacks a telephoto lens and 200-megapixel image sensor. Funtouch OS also isn’t as slick as MagicOS, nor are Vivo’s AI features quite as advanced yet.

Closer to home, the OnePlus 13R is an interesting option despite Hasselblad’s absence as an imaging partner, whereas the Nothing Phone 3a is no slouch, either. The Pixel 9a is very capable, though perhaps not as much of a photo trendsetter as previous models have been. The iPhone 16e is similarly priced, just not really made to be a serious contender for the mid-range photography crown.

Should You Buy It?

Yes, especially if you’re on a budget and don’t care about losing a telephoto lens. You can go for the 400 Pro if you’re willing to spend a little more to cover that gap, but you’ll be fine here if you can accept the imposed limits.