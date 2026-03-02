Arri Is Bringing its Celebrated Image Science to Honor Smartphones

Jeremy Gray

A close-up of a smartphone with a small camera module attached, facing a large professional ARRI cinema camera against a dark background. Both cameras are highlighted, emphasizing a contrast in size and technology.

Legendary cinema company Arri has teamed up with smartphone maker Honor to bring Arri’s imaging science and video technology to Honor smartphones, including the upcoming Honor Robot Phone.

“This landmark partnership marks a significant step in extending established cinematic standards into the rapidly evolving world of mobile imaging,” Arri says. The cinema company adds that bringing its cinematic image quality and associated technology will help the next generation of content creators.

“Honor is pioneering a new era of mobile imaging, where technology exists to inspire creativity and storytelling,” says James Li, Honor’s CEO. “Arri has defined the visual language of cinema for generations. Through this collaboration, we are bringing those cinematic standards and professional workflows into mobile imaging, enabling creators to craft stories with greater authenticity and emotional depth.”

This collaboration makes a lot of sense from both sides. On the one hand, there was word last year that Arri was weighing its future and considering a potential sale. Later last year, the company shuttered a couple of facilities amid increasing challenges in a very competitive and difficult cinema landscape. Arri, an esteemed name in cinema’s rich history, has primarily focused on the extremely high-end, professional market with its cameras, lights, and associated products. That is a very tough market to survive.

Arri has already shown a willingness to pivot into more consumer-oriented segments, including with Arri Film Lab last November. This is a new OpenFX plugin for industry-standard video editing and color workflows that emulates the look of different popular film stocks. While it integrates natively with Arri cameras, Film Lab works with RGB images from any camera. It is an interesting way for Arri to market its celebrated image technology and processing to a new audience.

That is very similar in concept to what Arri is doing with Honor.

“Today, consumer smartphones have already become a serious tool in professional filmmaking, being used on blockbusters across the globe. That’s why we believe it is time to bring these worlds even closer together. For the first time ever, core elements of Arri Image Science are being integrated directly into a consumer device,” says David Bermbach, Managing Director at Arri.

Two men in suits shake hands on stage in front of large displays of an HONOR camera and an ARRI cinema camera, with the text “HONOR ARRI Strategic Technical Collaboration” behind them.
Honor CEO James Li (left) and Arri MD David Bermbach (right) at the MWC 2026 announcement

Image science is not just a filter or a special post-processing effect, but how an image is created at the most basic sensor level. Arri is bringing its core cinematic imaging principles directly into Honor’s mobile imaging architecture, beginning with the Honor Robot Phone later this year.

A smartphone with a large rear camera module and an additional external camera attachment mounted on top, featuring a lens that extends upward from the phone. The device has a modern, sleek design.
There are not yet a lot of details about the Honor Robot Phone. However, Honor says it will arrive later this year and it is a ‘new species of smartphone’ that combines AI interaction, robot-grade motion, and ‘cinematic imaging capabilities.’ The phone will feature a 200-megapixel sensor and a three-axis gimbal stabilization system. Honor says it will use robotics and motion to capture dynamic video with sophisticated movement.

“Smartphones operate under fundamentally different constraints: smaller sensors, highly integrated SoCs, different optical stacks, and different bandwidth limits. The challenge is not to replicate cinema hardware, but to translate the underlying principles into compact, real-time mobile architecture,” explains Dr. Benedikt von Lindeiner, Vice President at Arri and the person directly responsible for the new collaboration with Honor. “Our goal is to bring a true cinematic aesthetic to smartphone imaging — natural color, gentle highlight roll-off, and a sense of depth that feels authentic to how stories are meant to be seen. Creators should be able to move seamlessly from mobile capture into professional post-production workflows.”

Image credits: Arri, Honor

, , ,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
The ARRI logo features large, bold blue letters spelling "ARRI," with a smaller circular emblem containing "ARRI" in blue lines on a white background. Arri to Close Two Facilities Amid Rapidly Changing Cinema Landscape
The ARRI logo features large, bold blue letters spelling "ARRI," with a smaller circular emblem containing "ARRI" in blue lines on a white background. Arri Owners Considering Selling Amid Challenging Cinema Landscape
Potato Jet Arri Factory Tour Tour of Arri’s Headquarters Showcases the Company’s Dedication to Cinema
A hand holds a professional Arri Alexa 65 camera against a dark blue background. The camera features various control dials, buttons, and a blue lever, showcasing its advanced technology and sleek design. Arri’s New Alexa 265 Cine Cam Combines the 65’s Giant Sensor and 35’s Compact Form Factor
Discussion