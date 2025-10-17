Honor’s ‘Robot Phone’ Has a Pop Out Gimbal Camera

Matt Growcoot
For now, the Robot Phone is still in conceptual stage.

Honor has announced that it is developing a smartphone with a camera that extends from the device using a robotic arm. For now, there’s only a bizarre, mostly AI-generated video of the phone but the company says it will share additional details at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next year.

Honor is calling it the ”Robot Phone”, and it features an AI-enabled, gimbal-mounted camera that unfolds from the rear of the phone and can capture photos and video from multiple directions.

In the CGI teaser video, the phone appears as a slightly thicker model with a split camera module and an alpha symbol replacing the traditional Honor logo, representing the company’s “Alpha Plan” vision. The video shows the camera arm unfolding with a playful giggle before moving into various positions, suggesting that it can operate autonomously.

A close-up of a silver flip smartphone’s camera module, featuring a sliding cover that partially obscures the camera lens and flash, set against a black background.

Honor describes the concept by saying, “With the Robot Phone, Honor envisions the future phone as more than just a tool. It becomes an emotional companion that senses, adapts, and evolves autonomously like a robot, enriching its users’ lives with love, joy, and wisdom,” per The Verge.

The company says the project is part of a broader effort to integrate artificial intelligence into its products. It is currently rolling out AI tools that can help users scan e-commerce sites for shopping deals, hail taxis, or even dish out photography tips. The initiative forms part of Honor’s plan to invest $10 billion over the next five years to transform into an AI-driven device company.

A compact camera with a gimbal is attached to a smartphone and tucked into the chest pocket of a light gray textured jacket.

A person holds a smartphone with a rotating camera attachment, capturing a selfie of a woman in a white dress standing in a bright room with plants and soft sunlight.

The phone has only been shown in CGI form so far, with no working prototype revealed. Honor is expected to present more information and possibly live hardware at Mobile World Congress next spring.

This Robot Phone announcement followed the launch of Honor’s Magic 8, the successor to the Magic 7, the company’s flagship series. Engadget notes that Honor has previously experimented with unconventional designs, including a foldable smartphone and a laptop with a detachable webcam. While the concept of a camera mounted on a mechanical arm could open new possibilities for photography and video, it also raises questions about durability and production costs.

