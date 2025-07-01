Ethical AI Image Generator Bria Releases Next-Gen Model That Didn’t Steal Your Data

AI has an image problem. Hollywood won’t admit to using it — even though it is. Copyright battles are taking place in law courts, and things aren’t going well for creators.

But Bria AI, a text-to-image service, says it is a “responsible” generative AI platform and that its latest model was exclusively trained on fully licensed data. That means there are fewer parameters — values that models learn during training — but the company says that it still performs comparably well to other leading AI image platforms such as Flux.

“While the industry races to build ever-larger models using scraped web data, we’ve proven that smaller, ethically-trained models can deliver equivalent performance,” says Yair Adato, CEO of Bria. “Our new source code available model demonstrates that respecting creators’ rights and building efficient AI aren’t mutually exclusive—they’re complementary strategies that benefit everyone in the ecosystem.”

Bria is open-source, available on Hugging Face, including a complete development framework with ControlNets, IP adaptors, and other auxiliary models, as well as Bria’s platform-as-a-service offering.

“Bria’s approach represents a fundamental shift in how AI companies engage with the creative community. By partnering directly with artists, photographers, and content creators, Bria ensures that those whose work powers AI innovation share in its economic benefits,” says the company.

Getty Images is currently embroiled in a court case against Stability AI, accusing it of mass copyright theft. However, the photo agency dropped its primary copyright infringement claims and is now pursuing other claims, including trademark infringement, “passing off,” and secondary copyright infringement. Getty has accused Stability of allowing its watermark on pornographic images.

“Every image generated by Bria represents a vote for a sustainable creative ecosystem,” adds Vered Horesh, CSO at Bria. “We’re proving that AI can amplify artistic work rather than exploit it, creating value for all intellectual property holders, including the entire premium content ecosystem that surrounds Hollywood.”

The new model is available on Bria’s website.