China’s Mosquito Drone Has Tiny Cameras for Spying

It is that time of year when mosquitoes are buzzing around at night time but before swiping them away, it might be worth checking that the bug eyes don’t have cameras inside them.

Scientists in China recently unveiled a mosquito-sized drone that is barely bigger than a human’s fingernail. Chinese state media released a video of the drone that could be used in the military.

The nano-winged drone has bug legs and is so small that humans may struggle to see it. The tiny unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can be controlled via a smartphone and features ultra-miniature cameras and microphones to capture images, sounds, and electronic signals. Its ultra-small size allows it to evade detection by conventional radar systems.

It was unveiled by the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) in China’s Hunan province. “Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot,” Liang Hexiang, a student at NUDT, tells CCTV 7, a state military channel. “Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield.”

A security expert tells The Telegraph that the tiny drones are likely to be used for various intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance tasks, especially in locations that larger drones cannot access such as indoor spaces.

“These drones could be used to track individuals or listen in on conversations,” adds Sam Bresnick, a research fellow at Georgetown’s Centre for Security and Emerging Technology.

However, there are drawbacks to such a tiny drone: battery life will be limited on such a small device and it would have to be charged regularly, Additionally, the operator will have to be physically nearby to maintain signal range. These limitations mean that such a drone is likely to be used for special missions or espionage rather than on the battlefield.

China isn’t the only place where such minuscule UAVs are being built. Harvard is working on a RoboBee drone that behaves like a crane fly. It is barely the size of a penny and can swim underwater as well as fly.

Black Hornet drones, which are the size of a palm, are currently being used by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces for reconnaissance purposes in the country’s fight against the invading Russian army.