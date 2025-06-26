Panasonic Is Investing in Education with Discounts, Resources, and More

Panasonic is taking a page out of Apple and Adobe’s playbook with a strong push into education support: it’s called Lumix EDU. Announced earlier this week, the company has detailed to PetaPixel its particularly impressive set of offerings meant to support newcomers to the creative field and, of course, get them using Lumix cameras.

“We want to empower students and educators with the same tools used by top filmmakers and content creators,” Neil Matsumoto, Business Manager at Panasonic Lumix, says. “Whether you’re building a new media program or producing your first short film, Lumix EDU is here to support your journey.”

There are five main pillars to Panasonic’s support: discounts on Lumix equipment for students and educators, free curriculum resources, access to industry experts, exclusive content, and collaborative initiatives with film festivals and education partners.

The discounts are likely going to be the most attention-grabbing of these benefits. Students, teachers, faculty, and administrators who can provide a valid .edu or .org email or school ID photo are eligible for a 15% discount when purchased through Panasonic’s new EDU website. At launch, the discount can be applied to a host of cameras, lenses, and accessories with more to come:

S9 body

S5II body

S5II body and 20-60mm L-mount lens

S5IIX body

S5IIX body and 20-60mm L-mount lens

24-105mm F4.0 L-mount lens

28-200mm F4.0-7.1 L-mount lens

14-28mm F4.0-5.6 L-mount lens

50mm F1.8 L-mount lens

ZS99 pocket-sized camera

FZ80D + 20-1200mm lens

G97 Micro Four Thirds camera

G9II body

12-35mm F2.8 MFT lens

10-25mm F1.7 MFT lens

12-60 F2.8-4.0 MFT lens

35-100mm F2.8 MFT lens

DMW-XLR2 microphone

Panasonic is also providing free curriculum resources including one-year and four-year tracks that help schools launch film and media programs. Panasonic says this is one of the most valuable aspects of the EDU program, especially for educators and school administrators who want to launch a film and media program but aren’t sure how to start.



“With the explosion of video on social media and the web (YouTube, TikTok, etc.), video production has become a real career path for students—whether they go into narrative filmmaking, TV, podcasting, corporate marketing, or especially platforms like YouTube,” Panasonic tells PetaPixel. “To help schools meet this demand, we’re offering a free, easy-to-follow curriculum created by LUMIX Ambassador Andrew Roberts, who leads the award-winning Film and TV program at Mater Dei High School in Southern California.”

Panasonic says the curriculum includes complete lesson plans and teaching guides to aid in the start of new programs.

“There’s a 1-year track perfect for schools just getting started, and a 4-year track for programs that want to build skills year over year. It covers everything from basic camera operation to editing, storytelling, and production workflows—and it’s flexible, so teachers can adapt it to fit their schedule, classroom setup, and available gear. Many schools want to launch media programs to attract students and support career-ready skills, but educators often don’t know where to begin. This curriculum is a great place to start.”

On a related note, the Lumix EDU program also provides access to industry experts like Lumix Ambassadors and creators who offer workshops and mentoring opportunities. Long term, Panasonic plans to offer both in-person and virtual workshops.

“Thanks to our network of LUMIX Ambassadors and Creator team, schools can bring in working filmmakers and photographers to share their experience. This can happen through on-campus workshops, online mentorship, or guest talks. These sessions give students a chance to learn what it’s really like to work in the industry and hear advice from people who do this every day,” Panasonic explains.

The Lumix EDU program is also going to provide access to content that is not typically made available to the public, such as behind-the-scenes videos from real shoots, student-friendly tutorials, and spotlights on student work that can be shared on Lumix’s Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channels.

Finally, the promise of collaborations with film festivals and educational partners is realized through Lumix’s partnership with the Slamdance Film Festival, which it says also has a strong education initiative.

“We’ve teamed up with Mater Dei High School and, along with Slamdance, we’re building a partnership with the Compton School District to help students create original projects using LUMIX cameras. These partnerships will hopefully give students real-world experiences outside the classroom, get feedback from professionals, and see what it’s like to be part of the film and media industry. We recently sponsored Mater Dei’s first film festival and are looking to launch our student film festival in the future,” Panasonic says.

This is a significant initiative and goes well beyond just discounted equipment, which even by itself is a great perk. Panasonic is inviting students and educators to apply for access to program materials and resources through the Lumix EDU website.

Image credits: Panasonic Lumix