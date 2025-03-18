Award-Winning Photos Peer Into Some of the World’s Deepest Mines

London-based photography platform Life Framer’s Series Award winners showcase environmental issues and moving portraiture.

Since 2013, Life Framer has run photography competitions with monthly and yearly calls for entries and gallery exhibitions around the world. Life Framer shares an impressive list of prestigious judges and shows.

“Now in our seventh Edition, our past judges have included Martin Parr, Alex Prager, Bruce Gilden, Philip-Lorca diCorcia and Olivia Arthur, along with curators and editors from MoMA, Tate Modern and the International Center of Photography, and exhibitions have been held in locations such as London, New York, Milan, Tokyo and Paris,” Life Framer explains.

The platform’s latest celebration of creative photography showcases the winners of the Series Award “designed to recognize exceptional bodies of photography of any subject or genre.”

Lisa Woodward and Mia Dalglish, co-curators at Pictura Gallery in Bloomington, Indiana, judged the competition. The winner will receive a solo exhibition in September 2025 at the Pictura Gallery at the FAR Center for the Contemporary Arts.

The Series Award has two winners, with first prize going to Lorenzo Poli for his series “Spirals of the Anthropocene.” Poli’s series features vast landscapes highlighting the issue of resource mining in South America. Beyond documentation, his work uses aerial perspectives to show the scars of mining across the landscape.

The jurors were moved by Poli’s use of space to connect the viewer to this critical environmental issue.

“It’s not easy to conceptualize the sheer amount of ground covered by the mines. But in Poli’s photographs, we start to feel it. Humans have built things of an extraordinary scale, and Poli shows our ability to dismantle at an equally formidable level,” they described.

The largest copper mine in the world, Escondida Copper Mine in Antofagasta, Chile, and other mines across Chile and Peru are shown in almost mythic proportions. In some images, the mining settlements offer a sense of scale to the almost alien-like mine’s terraformed gouges.

Lorenzo Poli describes his work:

“This photographic investigation is a personal reflection on human values and how they carve into the Land. As a European architect expanding into the metaphysical realms of the visual arts, I traversed South America’s mining territories for 18 months in search of meaning.

I sought to engage with the spiritual dimensions of our epoch, immersing myself in monumental voids descending into the Earth. What emerged transcended the commodification of minerals; these voids stand as testaments to humanity’s aspirations.”

The second prize in the Life Framer Series Award goes to Pie Aerts for his series “Los Puesteros.” Aerts’ series is named after and documents a small group of men living in the remote Southern regions of Chilean Patagonia known as “puesteros.” Living in such a remote location, this collection explores humanity and the loneliness, social inequality, and struggles with mental health issues that the puesteros face.

“These are not quick portraits made in passing. The unguarded expressions in the eyes of the men and in their gestures are the fruit of time spent with a person. If photography can open the window to really see a person, it’s in this kind of portraiture,” the jurors said.

In Pie Aerts’ artist statement, he explains more about the lives of the puesteros and how they inspired his work:

“In the remote south of Chilean Patagonia, a small group of “puesteros” lives in complete isolation. Decades of seclusion and exploitation have taken a heavy toll, leaving these men struggling with profound mental health issues. Barely any social interaction, backbreaking physical labor, a shifting climate, financial insecurity and a lack of retirement provisions, fuel high degrees of alcoholism and suicide within the community. Yet, despite the consistent hardships, these men face the erosion of their culture and fading identity with remarkable dignity, resilience, and pride.

I aim to pay tribute to what may be the last generation of “puesteros.” At the same time, I hope to challenge the viewer to question established, traditional notions of masculinity, and ultimately, to reflect on their own personal relationship with nature, culture, and tradition.”

Image credits: Photographs by Lorenzo Poli, Pie Aerts. Courtesy of Life Framer and Pictura Gallery.