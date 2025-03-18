Award-Winning Photos Peer Into Some of the World’s Deepest Mines

Kate Garibaldi
Aerial view of a large, circular open-pit mine with terraced edges, surrounded by barren land and faint road networks. The scene is bathed in a reddish hue, with mist and a sunlit haze in the distant sky.
“The Chamber of Absence — Where the Vacuum Descends into Hollowness. Sierra Gorda Copper Mine, Antofagasta, Chile Feb 2024.” © Lorenzo Poli

London-based photography platform Life Framer’s Series Award winners showcase environmental issues and moving portraiture.

Since 2013, Life Framer has run photography competitions with monthly and yearly calls for entries and gallery exhibitions around the world. Life Framer shares an impressive list of prestigious judges and shows.

“Now in our seventh Edition, our past judges have included Martin Parr, Alex Prager, Bruce Gilden, Philip-Lorca diCorcia and Olivia Arthur, along with curators and editors from MoMA, Tate Modern and the International Center of Photography, and exhibitions have been held in locations such as London, New York, Milan, Tokyo and Paris,” Life Framer explains.

A dimly lit exhibition space features a large, translucent spiral installation hanging from the ceiling. People stand below, observing the layered structure, with framed images lining the wooden walls in the background.
© Lorenzo Poli

The platform’s latest celebration of creative photography showcases the winners of the Series Award “designed to recognize exceptional bodies of photography of any subject or genre.”

Lisa Woodward and Mia Dalglish, co-curators at Pictura Gallery in Bloomington, Indiana, judged the competition. The winner will receive a solo exhibition in September 2025 at the Pictura Gallery at the FAR Center for the Contemporary Arts.

The Series Award has two winners, with first prize going to Lorenzo Poli for his series “Spirals of the Anthropocene.” Poli’s series features vast landscapes highlighting the issue of resource mining in South America. Beyond documentation, his work uses aerial perspectives to show the scars of mining across the landscape.

Aerial view of a snowy glacier with multiple large, blue melt ponds scattered across its surface. Small figures in bright clothing are visible around the ponds, emphasizing the vastness of the icy landscape. Dark mountains loom in the background.
“Frontlines of Ambition — Human endurance encroaching into jagged terrains of extraction. La Rinconada Gold Mine, Peru, November 2024.” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial view of a vast, barren landscape featuring large terraced layers of an open-pit mine. The terrain is brown and dusty, with winding roads and scattered equipment. Mountains and a cloudy sky can be seen in the distance.
“The Kingdom of Accumulation — The unending horizons of expansive extractivist empires. Escondida Copper Mine, Antofagasta Chile, February 2024. The Escondida Mine, is renowned as the largest copper mine in the world.” © Lorenzo Poli
A person stands amidst a glacier, surrounded by a network of ropes and tarps in blue and beige. The icy surface is uneven, with various peaks and patches. The scene conveys a sense of survival or exploration in a harsh, frigid environment.
“Glacial Orb — The Silent witness to the unrelentless extractivist ambitions. La Rinconada Gold Mine, Peru, November 2024.” © Lorenzo Poli
An ancient coin featuring a raised design of a mountain with clouds above it. Two figures are depicted mining with a bag and tools. Spanish text encircles the edge, and the year 1651 is inscribed at the bottom against a black background.
“Minted Icon – 1840 — The globalized materialization of a sterling Treasure. Since 1545, Cerro Rico’s silver fuelled globalized colonial trade to Europe, Manila, the Ming Dynasty, and beyond. It financed wars, and empires of slavery. At its peak, Potosi supplied 60% of the world’s silver, embedding plata and argent as synonyms for wealth in Latin America and French colonies.” © Lorenzo Poli
A vintage diagram titled "Dantes Hölle" illustrates Dante's Inferno as a layered funnel extending underground. Each level is labeled with descriptive text. At the top, a landscape with a small hill and trees is visible.
“The Nine Circles of Hell — Illustration for The Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy by A. Kopisch, 1842. Ed E. Buchhandlung (F. Müller). Limbo, for virtuous pagans, in sorrow eternally. Lust, souls blown by violent winds. Gluttony, gluttons in vile slush. Greed, with hoarders & squanderers pushing weights. Wrath, with the angry fighting and sullen submerged. Heresy, with heretics in flaming tombs. Violence, split into rings of blood, trees, and burning sand. Fraud, in ten ditches of torments. Treachery, in icy Lake Cocytus. Web image upscaled via Gigapixel AI.” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial black and white view of a mountain with winding paths and roads carved into its slopes, set against a dark sky.
“The Mountain of Silver — The skeleton of minted Globalization, Cerro Rico – Bolivia 1545. Cerro Rico looms over the Bolivian plateau like a hollowed ghost, its sterling veins once pulsing with the imperial riches of globalization. Beneath its shimmering prosperity lies a maze of tunnels spiraling into endless voids, with layers of toxic amalgams stratified into the hillsides. Mercuric fumes, silicosis, and caves-in plague miners past and present, and have left a toll of millions over five centuries (E. Galeano).” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial view of a large, circular open-pit mine with terraced layers. The spiraling design creates a pattern resembling a giant crater. Various pathways and roads are visible along the layers, and the landscape appears barren. Image in black and white.
“Mining Infinity — The unending spiralling of anthropocentric ambitions. Sierra Gorda Copper Mine, Antofagasta, Chile, December 2023.” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial view of a large, dark, open-pit mine with winding roads and deep excavations. Thick dust or smoke hovers over the central area, creating a mysterious atmosphere. The landscape appears rugged and industrial.
“Earthly Womb — Where cosmic winds and human ambition converge. Chuquicamata Main Mine pit, Atacama, Chile, February 2024. The second largest open-pit copper mine in the world by excavated volume and the second deepest, reaching depths of approximately 1,000 meters.” © Lorenzo Poli
A vast aerial view of an open-pit mine with terraced layers, creating a dramatic, geometric landscape. Surrounding the mine are barren, undulating hills and a few roads, all rendered in grayscale, emphasizing the texture and scale.
“Shell of the Anthropocene. — The sedimentary processes of monumental mining depositions. Chuquicamata Mine. Atacama, Chile, February 2024.” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial view of a rugged landscape featuring winding roads and pathways cutting through hills. The scene appears desolate and muted, with shades of brown and gray dominating the terrain. Subtle patterns and textures create an abstract visual effect.
“Self-organizing Geographies — Terraforming patterns of sprawling tailings. The emergent patterns of life’s transcendent resilience. Chuquicamata Mine, Atacama, Chile, November 2023. Self-organizing patterns emerge from the waste rock deposit at the edge of the of one of the largest extractive operations on the planet. Mines emerges from the ground as new complex systems. While instigated and managed by human decision-making, the intricate dance of emergent granular choreographies transcend human-scale control, human intent and natural order seems to converge.” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial view of a large open-pit mine with terraced sides and winding roads. The landscape is arid with a mix of gray and reddish-brown hues, indicating different mineral layers. A few vehicles are visible inside the pit.
“The Circles of Hell — Where sins take form. Escondida Copper Mine, Antofagasta, Chile, December 2023.” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial view of a large, terraced open-pit mine under a cloudy sky. Various dirt roads connect the levels, and several trucks are visible on the paths. The landscape is barren with varying shades of brown and gray.
“Arteries of Ambition — The relentless pulse of globalized flows. Cerro Verde Copper Mine, Arequipa, Peru, November 2024.” © Lorenzo Poli
Aerial view of a vast desert landscape; foreground shows a large, rectangular cemetery with numerous grave markers. The area is enclosed by a wall. In the background, residential buildings and barren mountains are visible. Image is in black and white.
“Gridded Impermanence — Cycles of extraction overwhelming life and death. Chuquicamata Mine and miners’ settlement, Atacama, Chile, November 2023. The cemetery, the abandoned miners’ settlement being swallowed by the unending expansion of the mine.” © Lorenzo Poli

The jurors were moved by Poli’s use of space to connect the viewer to this critical environmental issue.

“It’s not easy to conceptualize the sheer amount of ground covered by the mines. But in Poli’s photographs, we start to feel it. Humans have built things of an extraordinary scale, and Poli shows our ability to dismantle at an equally formidable level,” they described.

The largest copper mine in the world, Escondida Copper Mine in Antofagasta, Chile, and other mines across Chile and Peru are shown in almost mythic proportions. In some images, the mining settlements offer a sense of scale to the almost alien-like mine’s terraformed gouges.

Lorenzo Poli describes his work:

“This photographic investigation is a personal reflection on human values and how they carve into the Land. As a European architect expanding into the metaphysical realms of the visual arts, I traversed South America’s mining territories for 18 months in search of meaning.

I sought to engage with the spiritual dimensions of our epoch, immersing myself in monumental voids descending into the Earth. What emerged transcended the commodification of minerals; these voids stand as testaments to humanity’s aspirations.”

The second prize in the Life Framer Series Award goes to Pie Aerts for his series “Los Puesteros.” Aerts’ series is named after and documents a small group of men living in the remote Southern regions of Chilean Patagonia known as “puesteros.” Living in such a remote location, this collection explores humanity and the loneliness, social inequality, and struggles with mental health issues that the puesteros face.

A person wearing a wide-brimmed hat and winter clothing stands on a grassy path in a mountainous landscape. Bare trees and patches of snow are visible, with soft light suggesting early morning or late afternoon.
© Pie Aerts
A discarded mattress floats on a wet, marshy area surrounded by sparse vegetation and autumn-colored trees. A simple wire fence is visible in the background under an overcast sky.
“Adan, once a Puestero himself, shares his passion for the gaucho tradition through horseback tours for tourists on his small estate. While he embraces the region’s transformation into a tourist destination, he believes that teaching the next generation is essential for preserving the heritage.” © Pie Aerts
Elderly man with gray hair, wearing a blue plaid shirt, sits on a patterned couch. He appears thoughtful and relaxed. Coats hang nearby, adding warmth to the cozy, softly lit room.
“Oscar’s outpost recently burned to the ground, leaving him without a home.” © Pie Aerts
A silhouetted horse stands in a snow-covered field under an orange sky, viewed through a window. In the foreground, a rosary with a cross hangs, creating a tranquil and contemplative scene.
“Hugo calls his 95-year-old mum every day, checking in on her to make sure she is warm and doing okay. He’s decided that whilst his mother is still alive, he will not pursue a romantic relationship, as she is the only woman in his life worth making the time for.” © Pie Aerts
A lone tree with a twisted trunk and branches leaning to the right, stands in a windswept field. Dry grass covers the landscape with distant rolling hills under a cloudy sky. The scene conveys a sense of isolation and resilience.
© Pie Aerts
A solitary horse sits on a desolate, dusty plain under a hazy sky. The background is empty except for a faint outline of a fence and a power line, enhancing the scene's isolation and quietness.
© Pie Aerts
A person sits on a bed in a dimly lit room, with sunlight streaming through a window. They are wearing a blue sweater and dark pants, looking towards the camera. The window curtain is partially open, revealing a snowy landscape outside.
“Where his role as a puestero once carried deep cultural meaning and earned him respect, Rene now feels invisible and alienated.” © Pie Aerts
A person in a plaid shirt holds a worn, stained card depicting a religious image of a woman wearing a veil. The hands appear weathered, and the card shows signs of wear and tear.
“In a culture rooted in strength, endurance and the denial of emotion, these puesteros oscillate between preserving their heritage and accepting its gradual disappearance.” © Pie Aerts
A dark, atmospheric landscape with a vibrant orange glow from the setting sun, partially obscured by silhouette trees and mist. The scene has a mysterious, dreamlike quality, with soft light blending into the dark blue surrounding.
“What is the true value of a life that still carefully balances the connection between mankind and nature?” © Pie Aerts
A person in a green jacket and hat stands in an open grassy field beside a brown horse. The sky is clear with few clouds, and sparse vegetation covers the landscape.
“Santana and his horse.” © Pie Aerts
A man wearing a thick knitted turtleneck sweater with a silver horse pendant necklace. Only the lower part of his face is visible, showing a neutral expression. The sweater is textured, and he is also wearing a black beret.
“Conversations about mental health are uncommon among Chilean men of this generation. After decades of silence, some of these men are becoming more open about the impact this lifestyle has had on their mental health. In doing so, they break the stigma surrounding the stoic character of the traditional gaucho.” © Pie Aerts
A person in warm clothing stands inside a dimly lit room, gazing out a window with mountains in the distance. There's a wood stove with a kettle and pot, and sunlight streams in, casting a warm glow.
“Danilo had to adapt his life when a failed surgery left him in a coma. He constantly worries about his missing pension, as his weakened body can no longer endure the rigors of horseback work, and with no family to rely on, he faces an uncertain future.” © Pie Aerts
A close-up of a hand gripping a barbed wire fence. The hand is dirty and appears bruised, with a long-sleeved plaid shirt visible. The background is blurred and earthy.
“Worn down by wind, snow, and rain, and often in decay, these puestos have become symbols of strength and resilience.” © Pie Aerts
A decrepit couch on a grassy field is engulfed in flames, producing thick smoke. In the background, a small house with a red roof is visible under a cloudy sky.
“Puestos, or ‘outposts,’ play a vital role in the lives of these ‘puesteros.’ Originally built as simple shelters for nomadic farmers, these puestos hold deep emotional significance.” © Pie Aerts
A weathered wooden bell tower with a cross stands in a grassy field under an overcast sky, surrounded by old, rustic buildings. The scene evokes a sense of rural, historic simplicity and tranquility.
“How does loneliness play a role in the changing relationship humanity has with our natural environment?” © Pie Aerts
A green surface with a smudge of red substance, resembling paint or liquid, is visible. Small yellow leaves are scattered around the surface. The lighting creates a reflective sheen on the red areas.
“Pedro spent most of his 64 years living at the most remote puesto, in complete isolation. He had visions and struggled with suicidal thoughts until one day he followed an endless light into the deepest valley. The proper medication and a move to a less remote post ultimately saved his life.” © Pie Aerts
An older man in a jacket and cap stands on a barren field with overcast skies. A sheep lies on the ground in front of him. A bathtub and wire fencing are visible in the background.
“After 18 years working at the same outpost, Santana lost his job due to excessive drinking. Well past retirement age, he was forced to move to the big city in search of new work. He struggles to fit in and as a result, sinks deeper into his heavy alcohol addiction.” © Pie Aerts
A man is lying on a bed with a patterned blanket, wearing a plaid shirt. His eyes are closed, and a smartphone is next to him. The setting is dimly lit, giving a calm, restful atmosphere.
“Juan clings to his puesto as much as he does to his culture and traditions. A sanctuary in a harsh landscape and a piece of stability in a rapidly changing world. How long these sacred structures will endure remains uncertain.” © Pie Aerts
A rugged, gnarled tree stands on a snowy landscape under a cloudy sky. Nearby, a smaller tree with sparse branches also stands in the snow, adding to the scene's stark, wintry feel. Hills and a misty horizon are in the background.
“These men spent their entire lives in places they never owned, and when they are no longer physically able to work, they are forced to move to ‘regular society,’ leading lives they’ve never known, a breeding ground for mental health problems” © Pie Aerts
An elderly man sits at a kitchen table, covering his face with one hand. He wears a patterned sweater and a cap. The kitchen features a stove, sink, and hanging pot. Natural light filters through the windows, creating a warm atmosphere.
“Luis, who often goes for months without speaking to anyone other than his dogs, struggles with the effects of isolation and loneliness. His traumatic family history and the consequences of his adoption drove him, at the age of 20, as far away from home as possible. After living alone for more than 40 years, he recently survived a severe fall from his horse, which nearly left him disabled.” © Pie Aerts

“These are not quick portraits made in passing. The unguarded expressions in the eyes of the men and in their gestures are the fruit of time spent with a person. If photography can open the window to really see a person, it’s in this kind of portraiture,” the jurors said.

In Pie Aerts’ artist statement, he explains more about the lives of the puesteros and how they inspired his work:

“In the remote south of Chilean Patagonia, a small group of “puesteros” lives in complete isolation. Decades of seclusion and exploitation have taken a heavy toll, leaving these men struggling with profound mental health issues. Barely any social interaction, backbreaking physical labor, a shifting climate, financial insecurity and a lack of retirement provisions, fuel high degrees of alcoholism and suicide within the community. Yet, despite the consistent hardships, these men face the erosion of their culture and fading identity with remarkable dignity, resilience, and pride.

I aim to pay tribute to what may be the last generation of “puesteros.” At the same time, I hope to challenge the viewer to question established, traditional notions of masculinity, and ultimately, to reflect on their own personal relationship with nature, culture, and tradition.”

Image credits: Photographs by Lorenzo Poli, Pie Aerts. Courtesy of Life Framer and Pictura Gallery.

