Apple Built a Custom iPhone-Based Camera to Film Inside Real F1 Cars

Apple built a camera module made out of iPhone components designed to withstand the intense conditions of professional motor racing for the upcoming F1 movie.

Apple’s engineering challenge was to capture authentic, high-quality point-of-view footage from inside Formula One cars without disrupting the performance of the vehicles.

Director Joseph Kosinski and cinematographer Claudio Miranda wanted more than traditional broadcast footage, which is typically low-resolution and optimized for live TV. To meet cinematic standards, Apple’s engineering team designed a custom module that looks identical to standard F1 broadcast cameras but is powered internally by iPhone hardware.

The module houses an iPhone camera sensor, an A-series chip (likely the A17 Pro), an iPhone battery, and a neutral density filter to control exposure. Though not officially confirmed, Wired reports that the specs match the 48-megapixel camera system used in the iPhone 15 Pro.

The device had to match the dimensions, shape, and weight of existing F1 broadcast equipment to avoid affecting the car’s aerodynamic profile or weight distribution—factors critical to F1 performance.

Engineered for the Racetrack

Unlike typical cinema gear, the new camera module was tested to endure extreme shock, vibration, and heat on real F1 tracks during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Apple reports the module exceeded the durability standards set by Formula One.

Footage was recorded using Apple’s ProRes codec in a log format, capturing flat, low-contrast visuals that allow for extensive post-production color grading. The module ran on a version of iOS with custom firmware tailored specifically to the needs of the filmmakers.

The module lacked wireless connectivity, so Apple created a custom iPad app to control the system via USB-C. This allowed the production team to adjust frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and exposure gain, as well as to start and stop recording.

The innovations developed for F1 led directly to new professional features in consumer devices. Log encoding and support for the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) — both used in the custom module — were added to the iPhone 15 Pro, enhancing its utility for filmmakers.

While Apple emphasizes that iPhones are rarely used alone on film sets, the company’s increasing involvement in film production allows it to tailor hardware for creative professionals and test new features in demanding environments.

Apple isn’t alone in integrating smartphone cameras into filmmaking. Other companies, including Samsung and Sony, have produced films using their flagship smartphones. Still, Apple’s F1 project stands out for embedding iPhone technology into a custom-built, high-performance module used in active F1 races.

With F1, Apple adds another title to a growing list of movies partially or fully shot using iPhone hardware. PetaPixel previously reported how 28 Years Later used 20 iPhones at once to film a scene.

Last week, Apple released the world’s first haptic trailer for F1.