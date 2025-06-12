Apple Releases World’s First Haptic Trailer for ‘F1’ Movie

Apple’s F1 movie will be released in theaters in two weeks and the company has created the first-ever haptic movie trailer to quite literally build a buzz.

The haptic trailer is only available on iPhone, it requires iOS 18.4 or later and users have to download the Apple TV app. Apple says viewers will “experience the power of the engines, the rumble of the curbs, and the intensity of every gear shift like never before with responsive vibrations.”

It is a clever concept and the iPhone buzzes along with the engine roar and clicks as the Formula One car is being set up. It’s a little taste of what it will be like for viewers watching the movie in 4DX theaters that are equipped with motion-enabled chairs that “create strong vibrations and sensations, as well as other environmental controls for simulated weather or other conditions, such as lightning, rain, flashing (strobe) lights, fog and strong scents.”

If you don’t have an iPhone or don’t want to download Apple TV then you will have to make do with the trailer below.

Apple is clearly excited about their upcoming movie having featured it at the start of Apple’s 2025 WWDC keynote this week by placing Craig Federighi in an APXGP car on the roof of Apple Park.

The film will follow the fictional APXGP Formula One team and its two drivers Sonny Hayes played by Brad Pitt and Joshua “Noah” Pearce played by Damson Idris. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who is working alongside director Joseph Kosinski, revealed that the production uses Sony’s Rialto system for the movie which effectively untethers the body of the camera from the sensor.

“On ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the actors didn’t fly the aircraft [except Tom Cruise],” Miranda told Variety. “On ‘Formula One’, the actors were driving the cars, so we needed to have a small enough camera system where we could make sure that [Pitt] could drive and see while we get the shots we want.”