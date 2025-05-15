Formula 1 Colorizes Amazing Footage of the First-Ever Championship Race

To mark 75 years of Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport has released a colorized video of the first-ever race held in 1950.

The three-minute-long film was restored and colorized using “advanced AI software, reference imagery, and manual painting techniques”, with “specific elements such as the sky, grass, cars, and faces are electronically painted manually to truly bring the scene to life”, according to an F1 press release.

Back to where it all began, brought to life in colour! The 1950 British Grand Prix – our very first – as you've never seen it before… #F1 #F175 pic.twitter.com/5BOLcbp1V7 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 13, 2025

The first official Formula 1 Grand Prix championship race was held at the Silverstone circuit in the United Kingdom on May 13, 1950. Among the 12,000 spectators that day were His Royal Highness King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, and guests Lord and Lady Mountbatten. It remains the only time a reigning monarch has attended a British motor race.

The Silverstone circuit, built on the grounds of an RAF airfield, is still in use today. F1 will head there later this summer. Nowadays, it is called the British Grand Prix, but in 1950, the event was also known as the European Grand Prix.

The race features legendary pilot Juan Manuel Fangio, described by the eccentric commentator as a “former bus driver from Argentina.” However, Fangio was forced to retire from the race due to a “broken oil pipe” so it was Giuseppe Farina who took the checkered flag. The Italian led home a 1-2-3 for Alfa Romeo.

The footage comes from British Pathe, an archive of newsreels that was founded during the silent movie era.

The fascinating footage shows that the camera has long had a love affair with Formula 1. This summer, fans will get to experience the thrill of high-octane engines on the screen when the movie F1 is released on IMAX theaters. The film has been produced by Apple and stars Brad Pitt.

Image credits: Formula One