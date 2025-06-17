Adobe Brings the Power of Firefly to Your Pocket With New Mobile App

Adobe has unveiled the highly anticipated mobile version of its Firefly app, enabling users, both novice and professional, to create high-quality images and videos from their phones using advanced AI technology.

The launch of the Firefly mobile app brings the powerful features of Adobe’s desktop applications like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom to the palm of your hand. Now, users can generate stunning images and videos from anywhere, transforming sudden bursts of inspiration into shareable content without waiting until they return to their desktops.

Firefly has long been a popular tool for creators using Adobe’s desktop applications, offering cutting-edge AI-driven capabilities. Now, the mobile app brings this technology to smartphones, making it accessible for creators on the go. From generating quick B-roll clips to creating dynamic video backgrounds, the app empowers users to craft professional-quality visuals at any time and from anywhere.

With the Firefly mobile app, users can generate images and videos using the same AI technology that powers Adobe’s flagship tools, including Photoshop and Premiere Pro. The app also integrates AI models from Adobe’s partners, including OpenAI and Google, offering even more creative flexibility. Whether it’s generating visuals for blogs, presentations, or social media posts, Firefly aims to make it easy to bring creative ideas to life with just a few taps.

“The new Firefly mobile app gives you the freedom to generate images and videos wherever you are, using the same technology underlying many of the most powerful features in Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Lightroom,” Adobe says. “You also have the choice of using AI models developed by Adobe’s partners, like OpenAI and Google. You can use Firefly to create everything from b-roll to video backgrounds to hero images and put them in memes, blogs, presentations, posters and anything that can use a little visual pizzaz.”

Features That Make Firefly Mobile a Must-Have for Creators

Firefly’s mobile app comes with a range of powerful tools designed to help creators easily bring their visions to life. For example, the Instant Image Creation feature allows users to type a description of their idea, and Firefly will instantly generate multiple visual options based on that prompt. Whether it’s a simple concept or a more detailed request, users can quickly find the perfect visual to match their ideas.

Another key feature is Firefly’s Animated Images, which brings still photos to life by turning them into dynamic video clips. This is particularly useful for creating content for social media or producing captivating video intros with minimal effort.

With Generative Remove, users can quickly eliminate unwanted elements from an image, whether it’s a person or an object, and replace them with new, AI-generated content. This tool is perfect for refining photos without the need for complex editing software.

Firefly also helps streamline the social media content creation process with Generative Expand. This tool automatically adjusts the dimensions of an image to fit various social media platforms, filling in any empty spaces as needed to maintain the integrity of the original design. This saves time and eliminates the hassle of manually resizing images for different platforms.

Finally, all work created on Firefly syncs automatically with users’ Creative Cloud accounts. This seamless integration enables an easy transition between devices, allowing creators to continue working on their projects across mobile, web, and desktop applications without losing any progress.

Real Creators, Real Impact

During the beta testing phase, Firefly has garnered positive feedback from creators who have used the app to enhance their content creation workflows. For example, Kaki Kirk (@queen_kirk) has been using the app to generate backgrounds for her videos, transporting herself from tropical beaches to concert stages — all from the comfort of her living room. Similarly, Syd Paige (@sydpaige_) has found Firefly invaluable for generating B-roll while on the go, enabling her to quickly create content for her projects.

Elise Swopes (@eswopes), a self-taught iPhone creator and Adobe evangelist, has leveraged Firefly to animate her photos and transform them into dynamic GIFs. By taking street photos from New York City, she’s created visually striking content that enhances her creative expression. With Firefly, the creative possibilities seem limitless.

Ready to Download?

The Adobe Firefly mobile app is available now for download on both iOS and Android devices. Whether a content creator, marketer, or visual storyteller, Firefly offers an essential set of tools for turning creative ideas into reality because inspiration can strike at any moment, and with Firefly, the power of AI is pocket-sized.

Image credits: Adobe