Photographer Brings 104-Year-Old Kodak Camera Back to Life

Austrian photographer Markus Hofstaetter purchased a century-old Eastman View Camera No. 2-D, also known as the Kodak 2D, more than six months ago and has since spent the time since restoring the camera to its former glory. After all the time and effort, the 104-year-old camera is reborn.

“This is clearly my most demanding and ambitious renovation project I have ever done,” the photographer explains. “I put in all the knowledge I gained over the past years to create this steampunked cyber beast. This is a total game changer for my work.”

Hofstaetter has done much more than bring the camera back into a functional state; he has modified and upgraded nearly every aspect of it, including adding carbon fiber parts, woodworking components, and 3D-printed components, among other enhancements.

“I feel grateful and proud every time I can capture a portrait with this camera,” he says. “In combination with my Dallmeyer Petzval lenses it’s a dream come true.”

Hofstaetter documented the entire journey in a video journal, as seen above, showing firsthand the diverse and lengthy work he did to create the final camera. The Eastman View camera was introduced way back in 1921, costing $70 at the time — equivalent to nearly $1,200 in today’s dollars. The camera can capture both 5×7 and 8×10 photos, depending on the plate and bellows length. Speaking of the bellows, that was one of the first parts of the camera Hofstaetter had to recondition.

Then, Hofstaetter traveled to Zebra’s headquarters in Slovenia to work with the team to create a new large-format camera back for his “new” Kodak camera, opting for an 8 x 10 back.

Next up was crafting a new camera support system, designing a 3D-printed lens adapter, making a new lens adapter, building an improved lens support system for especially heavy glass, and much more. Hofstaetter did considerable work to make every component easier to use, including with new threads and magnets.

As Hofstaetter says, cameras like the Kodak Eastman View Camera No. 2D were among the first mirrorless cameras, long before “digital became cool.” He even made up some funny “I Shoot Mirrorless” shirts to highlight this bit of camera trivia.

Image credits: Markus Hofstaetter