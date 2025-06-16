Photographer Brings 104-Year-Old Kodak Camera Back to Life

Jeremy Gray

Split image showing a vintage box camera: the left side in sepia with an old, worn look, and the right side modernized with cool lighting and blue light streaks, highlighting a contrast between past and present.

Austrian photographer Markus Hofstaetter purchased a century-old Eastman View Camera No. 2-D, also known as the Kodak 2D, more than six months ago and has since spent the time since restoring the camera to its former glory. After all the time and effort, the 104-year-old camera is reborn.

“This is clearly my most demanding and ambitious renovation project I have ever done,” the photographer explains. “I put in all the knowledge I gained over the past years to create this steampunked cyber beast. This is a total game changer for my work.”

Hofstaetter has done much more than bring the camera back into a functional state; he has modified and upgraded nearly every aspect of it, including adding carbon fiber parts, woodworking components, and 3D-printed components, among other enhancements.

A person adjusts the brass lens of a vintage large format camera, seen from behind. The camera has a wooden body and metal fittings, and the person is wearing a smartwatch on their left wrist.

A large format wooden bellows camera is mounted on a stand in a photography studio, surrounded by studio lights and equipment against gray walls.

“I feel grateful and proud every time I can capture a portrait with this camera,” he says. “In combination with my Dallmeyer Petzval lenses it’s a dream come true.”

Hofstaetter documented the entire journey in a video journal, as seen above, showing firsthand the diverse and lengthy work he did to create the final camera. The Eastman View camera was introduced way back in 1921, costing $70 at the time — equivalent to nearly $1,200 in today’s dollars. The camera can capture both 5×7 and 8×10 photos, depending on the plate and bellows length. Speaking of the bellows, that was one of the first parts of the camera Hofstaetter had to recondition.

A hand holds a tin of Tapir Lederfett leather care product in front of a vintage large format camera with a bellows, on a table with a green cutting mat and red surface.

Then, Hofstaetter traveled to Zebra’s headquarters in Slovenia to work with the team to create a new large-format camera back for his “new” Kodak camera, opting for an 8 x 10 back.

A large format vintage camera with a wooden frame and a ground glass focusing screen, shown front-facing on a tripod against a plain gray background.

A person’s hands hold a black rectangular object labeled “ZEBRA 8×10,” featuring a textured carbon-fiber pattern, above a metallic industrial surface.

Next up was crafting a new camera support system, designing a 3D-printed lens adapter, making a new lens adapter, building an improved lens support system for especially heavy glass, and much more. Hofstaetter did considerable work to make every component easier to use, including with new threads and magnets.

Screenshot of a Tinkercad workspace showing a 3D model of a flat, square pink adapter with a large circular cutout in the center, placed on a grid workplane, with basic shapes menu on the right.

A 3D printer is in action, printing a complex object with multiple branching, black vertical supports inside the printer’s enclosed chamber. The printer head is visible near the top.

A blonde woman’s face is seen upside down and softly focused through the ground glass of a large format camera, framed by the camera’s edges and grid lines.

A person adjusts a large vintage camera with a brass lens. Next to the camera is a black and white portrait of a woman with wavy hair, looking directly at the camera, her hands near her face.

Black and white portrait of a person with shoulder-length wavy hair looking over their shoulder, gazing softly at the camera, with a blurred background and soft lighting.

As Hofstaetter says, cameras like the Kodak Eastman View Camera No. 2D were among the first mirrorless cameras, long before “digital became cool.” He even made up some funny “I Shoot Mirrorless” shirts to highlight this bit of camera trivia.

Image credits: Markus Hofstaetter

