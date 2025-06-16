Nat Geo’s ‘Underdogs’ Hilariously Celebrates Nature’s Unsung Animal Heroes

Jeremy Gray

A split image: on the left, a bat hangs upside down from a branch; on the right, a honey badger walks on dry ground, looking directly at the camera.

National Geographic’s newest wildlife documentary series, Underdogs, celebrates nature’s unsung heroes and adds a generous helping of humor thanks to Ryan Reynolds’ narration. PetaPixel spoke to Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz, co-founders of Wildstar Films, about the new series and how evolving camera tech helps tell compelling nature stories in fresh new ways.

The five-part series, which debuted on June 15th with a pair of episodes, explores nature’s overlooked wildlife, including glass frogs, pistol shrimp, turkeys, geese, caterpillars, and many more. While award-winning Wildstar Films has worked on plenty of incredible series that look at acclaimed, famous, beloved animals like Disney Nature’s Tiger, National Geographic’s Secrets of the Octopus, National Parks, and more, Underdogs gave the team a chance to focus on animals many people may not have heard of before, many of which are small. Linfield and Berlowitz have also directed and produced some of the most famous nature series ever, including Planet Earth and Frozen Planet.

“I’m excited for a scene in ‘Superzeroes.’ There’s an incredible sequence, the final one, which is the cockroach battle with the jewel wasp. I mean, for me, I look at that and I think we’ve been involved with very iconic sequences from Planet Earth with snow leopards, which haven’t been filmed before, showing incredible struggles of hunting for the first time and the Himalayas,” Berlowitz tells PetaPixel.

“But I think that [the cockroach and jaw wasp] behavior is as iconic as any of those scenes from Planet Earth or Frozen Planet. I mean, to see the level of manipulation of that jewel wasp, turning the cockroach into its zombie dog and then the surprise, very difficult to film, incredible feat of technology, which Mark will talk about the sort of techniques that we use, but then to have the behavior of which the scientists didn’t even know when they break off the antennae and then suck the blood to check whether the a sufficient amount of hallucinogens have gone in. I think it’s as iconic and landmark sequence as anything we’ve ever made for these so-called ‘big’ series.”

A jeweled green wasp with iridescent wings stings a brown cockroach near a hole in a white wall, positioning its stinger near the cockroach’s head.
An emerald jewel wasp leads a cockroach into a hole in the wall. (National Geographic/Simon De Glanville)
A close-up of a vibrant blue-green wasp with long antennae, standing on a light surface with blurred objects in the foreground and background.
An emerald jewel wasp in a child’s bedroom. (National Geographic/Simon De Glanville)
A close-up of a metallic green parasitic wasp emerging from the brown exoskeleton of a host insect, surrounded by rough textured surfaces.
An emerald jewel wasp emerges from a cockroach. (National Geographic/Simon De Glanville)

Linfield adds that the scale of Underdogs is so different and much smaller, but no less interesting or exciting.

“I’ve always enjoyed these amazing bits of natural history, incredible life cycles, incredible bits of behavior, even more than those big scenes,” Linfield says. “I like the small things… those have always been my preferred sequences. I think they’re the most revelatory, actually, and Underdogs is chock full of them.”

Close-up of a black beetle on a brown surface, showing detailed texture of its head, antennae, and legs, with a blurred green background.
A closeup of a burying beetle. (National Geographic/Doug Parker)
A reddish-brown beetle with black markings crawls on a small dead rodent lying on the ground, surrounded by grass and dirt in an outdoor natural setting.
A burying beetle on a harvest mouse carcass. (National Geographic/Doug Parker)
A close-up underwater image shows a bristle worm with feathery appendages facing off against a red shrimp on a sandy ocean floor.
A fireworm is hit by a cavitation bubble shot from the claw of a pistol shrimp defending its home. (National Geographic/Hugh Miller)
A close-up image of a shiny green wasp attacking or feeding on a brown cockroach, displaying vivid details of both insects against a blurred background.
A cockroach is held down by a jewel wasp, which uses its stinger to detect the precise region of the cockroach’s brain it needs to envenomate. (National Geographic/Simon De Glanville)
Close-up, dark-lit image of a shiny black beetle perched on a textured surface, with detailed focus on its face, antennae, and mouthparts. The background is blurred, giving emphasis to the beetle's glossy exoskeleton.
An adult burying beetle on top of mouse corpse. (National Geographic)
A close-up, low-light image of a dark beetle interacting with a pale, segmented grub on a rough, earthy surface. The scene is dimly lit, highlighting the shiny texture of the beetle's exoskeleton.
An adult burying beetle regurgitates food for its young. (National Geographic)

Having worked on natural history documentaries for decades, Berlowitz and Linfield are well-versed in the incredible technological advancements of recent years, including higher-resolution cameras, new lenses, increasingly sophisticated drones, and more.

However, among the most beneficial advancements for Underdogs are improved small cameras, robotic arms, and macro lenses.

“You have to give these tiny creatures character and give them character. You’ve got to be on their level, even if they’re tiny, and you’ve got to be in their world, which means you need to see their horizon,” Linfield explains, referring to improved wide-angle macro lenses that let filmmakers get up close and personal with tiny critters with wide-angle perspectives.

A close-up of a fuzzy white caterpillar with a prominent brown tufted tail, resting on a green leaf with a soft, blurred green and yellow background.
As it grows and molts, the mad ‘haterpillar’ stacks old head casings on top of its head. Scientists think it is used as a decoy against would-be predators and parasites, and when needed, it can also be used as a weapon. (National Geographic/Katherine Hannaford)
A brown snail is hanging upside down from a surface by a thin thread, with white slime trailing beneath it. The background is blurred with warm, golden bokeh lights.
Two leopard slugs suspend themselves on a rope of mucus as they entwine their bodies to mate with one another. (Credit: National Geographic)
A brown slug crawls up the edge of a wooden surface in a dimly lit indoor setting, with most of the background in shadow.
Following a trail of pheromones, an adult leopard slug starts to climb a vertical wall in search of a mate. (Credit: National Geographic)
A close-up of a brown spider walking over rocks and dried leaves, with blurred green and brown background and sunlight highlighting its legs and body.
The male nursery web spider presents his nuptial gift to the female. (National Geographic)
A close-up of an orange insect, likely an assassin bug, capturing a hairy caterpillar on a green leaf. The scene highlights the insect’s long legs and the caterpillar’s fuzzy body.
An assassin bug is confused by the mad hatterpillar’s head stack, and spends time targeting the decoy head casings instead of the caterpillar’s real body. (National Geographic)
A close-up of a yellow beetle resting on a cluster of its small, yellowish larvae, all tightly packed together. The beetle’s translucent wings and antenna are visible.
A female Tortoise beetle tends to her larvae who are all covered in poop. (National Geographic)

“And when you try to move with them at that level, even the tiniest vibrations are hugely magnified. So we have to use robotic arms; we’ve got small cameras on robotic arms and they’re very finely-geared arms, and they’ll follow the cockroach or they’ll follow a worm through their undergrowth,” Linfield says. “And it’s just a very different technical approach to the photography than one that we could have employed even five years ago. There’s just a great new toolkit.”

Linfield describes advances in macro technology as the biggest of all in recent years.

“In the ‘big’ world, it’s all about gyro stabilization for steady shots from helicopters or moving vehicles,” Linfield says. “But when you go into small world, it’s all about different kinds of movement and being able to use bright lights that nowadays are cold because when we started, bright lights were incredibly hot and these tiny animals would literally fry as you tried to film them.”

Linfield and Berlowitz agree that Underdogs provided them and the team an excellent opportunity to employ new close-up technology, including lenses, robotic arms, and much cooler (and safer) lighting equipment. Many of nature’s unsung heroes are teeny-tiny creatures.

A monkey holding a smartphone grins while reaching out to a person in a blue shirt, who extends a hand toward it outdoors near a stone wall and trees.
After stealing a person’s phone, the macaque agrees to trade it in for a piece of food. (National Geographic)
Several vultures feed on the carcass of a large animal, possibly an elephant, lying on dry grass in a savanna landscape. The scene shows scavenging behavior in the wild.
A flock of vultures have their heads submerged into the rear of a dead elephant. (National Geographic/Karl Davies)
A small fish pokes its head out of the rear end of a large brown sea cucumber resting on sandy seafloor, with coral and blue water in the background.
An adult pearlfish reverses into a sea cucumber to hide. (National Geographic)
A spotted hyena sits on grassy ground, facing slightly left with its mouth slightly open. The background is a blurred, expansive grassland.
A spotted hyena takes an awkward poop. (Credit: National Geographic)
A close-up of a hyena with blood on its face and fur, looking directly at the camera. The background is grassy with blurry shapes, possibly other animals, in the distance.
A blood-soaked female hyena looks across the African savanna. (Credit: National Geographic)

Given the involvement of Ryan Reynolds and his production company, Maximum Effort, it is natural to, as Linfield says, consider Underdogs “the Deadpool of the natural world.” However, while the show’s sense of humor invites a new audience to watch a nature documentary, the series remains steeped in hardcore science.

“All of the science stories are as true to nature as ever,” Linfield says. “Everything is fact-checked to the nth degree by ourselves and National Geographic.”

So while Underdogs embraces humor and nature’s odd little creatures and their occasionally gross, strange behavior, the series remains serious about science and education.

“The main thing is to bring those scientific, natural history stories to a fresh audience,” Linfield says.

The series also provided scientists and researchers with an exciting and unusual opportunity to highlight animals that people and filmmakers rarely ask about.

Close-up of an axolotl facing the camera underwater, with its dark eyes, wide mouth, and feathery gills clearly visible against a softly blurred brownish background.
An axolotl underwater. (National Geographic/Henry Davis)
A close-up of an aye-aye, a nocturnal lemur with large, yellow eyes and spiky fur, stands alert on a branch in the darkness, illuminated by dramatic lighting from the side.
An aye-aye in the forest of Madagascar at night. (National Geographic/Eleanor Paish)
A honey badger with a distinctive pale back and dark body stands alert among dry grass and blurred trees, gazing toward the camera.
A honey badger in southern Africa. (National Geographic/Karl Davies)
A close-up of a small, translucent green frog with visible yellow eyes, sitting on a glossy green leaf.
A glass frog perched on a leaf. (National Geographic/Matt Langbehn)
A translucent green glass frog sits on a bright green leaf, blending in with its surroundings due to its similar color and texture.
A glass frog perched on a leaf. (National Geographic/Matt Langbehn)
A honey badger walks on a dirt path in a dry, grassy landscape, looking directly at the camera with its mouth slightly open.
A honey badger in southern Africa. (National Geographic/Doug Parker)
A close-up of an aye-aye, a nocturnal lemur, with wide eyes reflecting light in the dark, surrounded by dim, shadowy fur and background.
An aye-aye in the forest of Madagascar at night. (National Geographic/George Woodcock)

“For the first time, we are dealing with people who are researching velvet worms or slugs or tortoise beetles,” Linfield says. “These are scientists who just don’t usually get phoned by natural history filmmakers.”

Berlowitz says that talking to excited scientists was a gratifying part of making Underdogs.

They also cite working with Ryan Reynolds as a fun, unique part of the project. Although it is not unusual for a major nature series to feature a celebrity for narration, few come to the project with as much humor as Reynolds.

“One of the interesting aspects working with Ryan is you get him in the booth and he just can’t help himself. He’ll riff. Some ridiculous stuff. Some of it absolutely brilliant, some of it quite unusable for various reasons. And some of it, the stuff you want to keep, we often have to recut the picture to accommodate it,” Linfield says.

To have the footage fit the narration, they sometimes needed to recut the footage. At other times, when Reynolds deviated from the script, they had to consult with the scientists to ensure the narration remained accurate.

“It was very interactive and not how we normally work,” Linfield says.

Two meerkats stand upright on sandy ground, with one meerkat nuzzling the other. The background is blurred, showing green vegetation and a clear sky. The lighting is soft and natural.
Meerkats stand to observe their surroundings. (National Geographic/Laura Pennafort)
Two young meerkats peek out from a small hole in an earthy, reddish-brown burrow, their faces close together and eyes wide, with soft lighting highlighting their fur and surroundings.
Young meerkats shelter in a burrow in the Kalahari desert. (National Geographic/Thilo Beck)
A small golden baby monkey is closely nestled in the protective arm of its dark-furred parent, with a blurred green background.
A baby langur watches the world go by from the safety of its mother’s arms. (National Geographic)
Four wild turkeys with fanned tail feathers and red wattles stand on grass, facing forward, with a blurred natural background of trees and brush.
A group of bachelor turkeys are looking for females but only one of them will get to mate. (Credit: National Geographic)
A blurred action shot of a jackal running ahead of a springbok antelope as they race across a grassy plain, with a green landscape in the background.
A female Thomson’s gazelle chases away a jackal that is threatening her calf. (National Geographic)
A close-up of a brown and gray three-toed sloth with a gentle expression, set against a blurred green background.
A portrait of a brown-throated three-toed sloth climbing down a tree to defecate whilst looking out for danger. (National Geographic/Doug Parker)
An adult hippopotamus with a small bird on its back stands in shallow water next to a baby hippo, both facing forward with their heads close together. The water and soft lighting create a serene scene.
A parent and infant hippopotamus drinking water together from the shallows. (National Geographic/Doug Parker)

“It was so different because we are kind of used to directing voiceover records where you’ll give feedback and you go, ‘No, let’s go back to the script.’ And you say that same line four different ways,” Berlowitz says.

“If you say that to Ryan, ‘Well, you do it four different ways,’ you get four completely different lines in different characters and he goes improvisational.”

“Sometimes I kind of wished I hadn’t asked,” Berlowitz jokes. “To see that kind of creativity at work was really fun.”

A stag with large antlers stands in a sunlit field, surrounded by tall grasses and plants, with a blurred, green forest background.
A large male red deer looks out across the herd. (National Geographic)
Two manatees swim underwater near the rocky bottom of a clear, shallow area. Sunlight filters through the water, illuminating the gentle animals and the surrounding rocks and pebbles.
A young manatee swims alongside its mother. They will stay together for a couple of years. (National Geographic)
A close-up of a young, fluffy monkey with dark fur, large round eyes, and light markings around its mouth and eyes, peering curiously from behind a tree trunk with a blurred green background.
A portrait of a dusky langur. (National Geographic/Karl Davies)

Where to Watch Underdogs

Underdogs promises to make natural history fun — and funny — for a new audience who may not typically tune into nature documentaries. However, beneath the surface and beyond the jokes remains a rigorous, scientific series that should delight longtime natural history fans.

“We’re so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can’t wait for everyone to see,” Ryan Reynolds says.

The first two episodes of Underdogs, “Superzeroes” and “Terrible Parents” are available now on National Geographic and Disney+. The following two episodes, “Sexy Beasts” and “The Unusual Suspects,” air on Sunday, June 22. The final one, “Total Grossout,” is scheduled to arrive on June 29.

Image credits: National Geographic

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
What if Movies Were Written and Voiced-Over by Little Kids?
Breathtaking Murmuration of Starlings Caught on Camera
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 10 Best National Geographic Photos of 2009
A man with short white hair and a trimmed beard stands in front of a blue background. Next to him, a black camera covered in frost or snow rests on an icy surface. James Cameron Says His Camera Film ‘Shattered’ in the Freezing South Pole
Discussion