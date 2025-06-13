Snapseed Updated With Film-Inspired Filters and Redesigned Edit Experience

Google-owned iPhone editor Snapseed has received its first major update in years which brings a redesigned editing experience as well as a host of filters inspired by popular Kodak, Fujifilm, Polaroid, and Technicolor film stocks.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Snapseed version 3.0 is the first major update to the platform since September 2017 when version 2.17 added new filters and tools. Since then, Snapseed has languished in obscurity, receiving only minor bug fixes and slight improvements, such as the addition of a Dark theme in 2021. That changed today as the Snapseed team has revived the app with a better editing workflow and new filters.

“You might notice some new things sprouting around here. Not only did we freshen up the app to help make editing a breeze, but we also swat away some pesky bugs for a smoother experience,” the Snapseed team writes on the iOS and iPad app store. “Oh, and remember to give the new film filters a try for some sweet, vintage looks. As always, these are free of charge.”

The iOS interface is easy to navigate and use with just one hand as all of the main editing tools are located near the bottom of the screen, while additional adjustments are accessed by lighting scrolling up and down. The update to the editing workflow is nice, but it’s not the real highlight of the update, as the new film filters steal the show.

Found at the top of the Style section in the Tools category, the new Film style doesn’t just create a generalized film look but is instead based on specific and well-known film emulsions. The styles feature looks that are inspired by Kodak Portra 400, Kodak Portra 160, Kodak Gold 200, Kodak E200, Fujifilm Superia 200, Fujifilm Superia 800, Fujifilm Pro 400H, Agfa Optima 200, Agfa Scala 200, Polaroid 600, and Technicolor.

It’s a great mix of currently available film emulsions, like Kodak Gold and Portra, as well as those that have long since been unavailable, such as Fujifilm Superia. Given the popularity of Fujifilm’s Film Simulations in the company’s line of digital cameras, Snapseed likely made a great decision to add a similar experience to the iPhone.

These additions come to an already rather robust editing platform that supports both JPEG and RAW files, has over 25 editing tools, and lets photographers create their own looks and apply them to photos later. Perhaps the best part about this update is that the app and all of the new features are free. It is available now for iOS and iPadOS.

Oddly, at the time of publication, the Google-owned Snapseed hasn’t been updated on the Google Play store.

Image credits: Screenshots from the Snapseed app