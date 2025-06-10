‘The Wild Ones’ Captured World’s Most Endangered Species With Over 350 Custom Cameras

Jeremy Gray

On the left, a close-up of a gorilla amidst green foliage. On the right, three filmmakers sit on a vehicle under a cloudy sky, one holding a large camera, all looking thoughtfully into the distance.

The upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series The Wild Ones follows a team of wildlife experts on a globe-trotting journey to track and protect some of the world’s most endangered species. The six-part series was filmed using over 350 custom-built remote cameras, thermal drones, and groundbreaking imaging technology.

The Wild Ones will focus on different species in each of its six episodes, all of which will debut on Apple TV+ on July 11. Subjects include the incredibly rare Malayan tiger, Gobi bear in Mongolia, Javan rhinoceroses in Indonesia, Western Lowland gorillas in Gabon, Caucasian leopards in Armenia, and finally, North Atlantic right whales off the coast of Canada.

The series features former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and wildlife cinematographer and ecological storyteller Vianjet Djenguet, who PetaPixel previously covered for his work on Big Cats 24/7 for PBS. The Wild Ones promises to blend adventure, science, and groundbreaking camera technology to highlight endangered species worldwide and tell powerful stories of conservation and wildlife ecology.

Three men in outdoor gear sit on wooden planks in a lush, green forest setting with backpacks beside them. The sky is partly cloudy, and a river is visible in the background.
From left to right: Aldo Kane, Vianet Djenguet, and Declan Burley
A smiling man wearing a cap and scarf sits outdoors beside a professional video camera, with mountains and a blue sky in the background.
Vianet Djenguet in the field in the Gobi desert in Mongolia
A person with a shaved head examines a small device while lying on rocks outdoors under a cloudy sky, with sunlight shining behind their head.
Declan Burley setting up his remote camera gear in Mongolia

A man wearing a cap and scarf stands outdoors in a mountainous area, smiling and holding a large professional video camera on his shoulder.

A person in outdoor gear sits on a stone platform under a wooden shelter, holding a remote control and looking up, with mountains and a cloudy sky in the background.
Declan Burley flying a drone in Armenia

Thanks to their dedication, expertise, and the more than 350 highly specialized, custom-built cameras, the team made incredible discoveries during the show’s creation, including identifying a new individual rhino, protecting a tiger cub litter, and improving anti-poaching efforts.

“Joining forces with local experts, the trio uses cutting-edge camera technology to uncover the secrets of these rare creatures, including the first-ever footage of the world’s most endangered wild tiger to be filmed in Malaysia’s Royal Tiger Reserve; thermal night imagery of the elusive Gobi bear filmed deep in the Mongolian desert; a face-to-face encounter with a wild silverback gorilla in the forests of Gabon; and, a real-time whale rescue in the North Atlantic,” Apple explains.

Close-up of a tiger’s face with its nose up to the camera lens, eyes wide open, with a blurred background of trees and forest floor.
A Malayan tiger approaches a camera trap
A brown bear walks among rocky cliffs and dry grass in a mountainous landscape, with sunlight illuminating the background.
A Gobi bear found in Mongolia
A Sumatran rhinoceros stands in a muddy area surrounded by dense, tall bamboo and scattered dry leaves in a forest setting.
A Javan rhinoceros on the island of Java in Indonesia
A leopard walks across a snowy, moonlit landscape at night, surrounded by rocks and trees.
A Caucasian leopard found in Armenia

Aerial view of a large whale swimming just below the surface of the dark blue ocean, with white water splashing around its head and back.
A North Atlantic right whale off the coast of Canada
I

The Wild Ones is produced by Offspring Films, the same team that created Apple TV+’s BAFTA Award-nominated series Earth At Night In Color and Earthsounds. The series is also executive-produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson. The Wild Ones premieres on Apple TV+ on July 11 and is available in over 100 countries and regions. Apple TV+ monthly plans start at $9.99.

image credits: Apple

