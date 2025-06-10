The DJI Matrice 400 Boasts an Incredible 59-Minute Flight Time

DJI has announced a new enterprise flagship drone called the Matrice 400. Designed for aiding emergency response, power line inspections, large-scale mapping, engineering, and construction, it boasts a 59-minute flight time, a payload capacity of up to six kilograms (13 pounds), and a responsive obstacle avoidance system.

The Matrice 400 promises improved flight capabilities, enhanced video transmission, and a litany of new intelligent features that DJI says push “the boundaries of what is possible.” Its most impressive specification is the promise of up to 59-minute forward flight times, even with a payload, and up to 53 minutes of hovering. The drone is also IP55 rated meaning it can operate in difficult environments and temperatures ranging from -20 to 50 degrees Celcius (-4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit). Because DJI envisions it being used in offshore operations, the Matrice 400 can take off from a stationary vessel but also land on moving ships.

DJI says that the O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission system and a ten-antenna system on the Matrice 400 allow it to transmit image information up to 40 kilometers to the remote controller. The enterprise drone also has a built-in relay module that allows pilots to send a signal from one Matrice 400 to another, relaying the signal and significantly expanding the operational range and around obstructed environments. The Matrice 400 also supports the sub2G frequency band, and when equipped with two DJI Cellular Dongle 2, it can automatically switch to the better available carrier network which DJI says ensures a stable signal even in urban or remote environments.

On the intelligence front, the DJI Matrice 400 has “Smart Detection” that the company says can discern vehicles, vessels, and subjects during search and rescue operations and routine flights — even in thermal mode. The inclusion of smart AR Projection allows operators to navigate difficult terrains; for example, DJI says that if it detects power lines, the Power Line AR creates “an easily recognizable display” on the remote controller. That same remote controller can also display the names of buildings and landmarks as well as mark roads in real-time.

The Matrice 400 features four external E-Port V2 ports so that up to seven payloads can be mounted simultaneously (up to the aforementioned six-kilogram capacity). This includes the Zenmuse H30, L2, P1, S1, and V1 cameras. The large array of camera options means the Matrice 400 can be equipped for whatever task is needed, from LiDAR, to laser range finders, to night vision.

As is typical of DJI’s enterprise products, no pricing was provided at the time of publication and the Matrice 400 can only be purchased through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers. That said, Matrice series drones typically retail for anywhere between $11,000 and $25,000.

Image credits: DJI