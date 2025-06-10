More Personal and Accessible Android 16 Arrives Today

Just one day after Apple unveiled iOS 26 with its “Liquid Glass” aesthetic and redesigned camera app, Google unveiled the next major Android release, Android 16.

Android 16 ushers in the foundation for what Google calls its new “Material 3 Expressive” design. Originally unveiled last month, Material 3 Expressive aims to make user’s devices, whether smartphones or smartwatches, more personalized, fluid, and easier to use. Material 3 Expressive promises to let users make their devices extremely personal and customized.

“Material 3 Expressive feels even more fluid and introduces a system of more natural, springy animations meant to bring a moment of delight to everyday routines,” Google promises. The company also promises to bring even more Material 3 Expressive design updates to Android devices later this year.

Beyond a more personalized user experience and interface, Android 16 introduces several other new features and improvements, including streamlined and more accurate notifications. Live updates ensure that users stay up-to-date on real-time notifications, including those that are app-dependent, such as food delivery statuses. Google says it is working directly with its app partners to bring live update capabilities to devices across the Android ecosystem.

Android 16 also forces multiple notifications from one app to be grouped, which the company says will reduce “information overload.”

Android 16 promises significant improvements for users who have hearing aids. Many hearing aids feature front-facing microphones to amplify the sound of a person speaking to the wearer rather than the wearer’s own voice. So when on a phone call, the person wearing hearing aids often struggles with their own voice being unclear to the other participant. It is now possible to override the built-in hearing aid mic for outgoing audio and instead use the smartphone’s mic. Android 16 also includes native control for hearing devices, ensuring a better, more consistent experience.

On the security side of things, Android 16 introduces Advanced Protection, which Google also previewed last month. This is Google’s strongest mobile device protection and includes security features to protect users against online attacks, harmful applications, unsafe websites, and even scam calls.

Android 16 is also compatible with tablets, and the latest software release features new enhancements specifically designed for larger screens.

“Samsung DeX has helped maximize productivity on phones, foldables and tablets for years,” Google writes. “In Android 16, we worked closely with Samsung to develop desktop windowing, a new way to interact with your apps and content on large-screen devices.”

Users with Android 16 tablets will be able to open, move, and resize multiple app windows across a single screen, just like a standard desktop computer. It’s similar to what Apple unveiled yesterday with iPadOS 26. Android 16 desktop windowing will be rolled out later this year on compatible devices, according to Google.

Android 16 Offers Developers Better Access to Camera Tools

On the software development side of things, Android 16 introduces some key improvements. Android 16 features new camera APIs that provide developers with access to night mode scene detection, hybrid auto exposure, and precise color temperature adjustments. Android 16 also improves improved UltraHDR support, including HEIC encoding support with new parameters. There is also new support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, which Google says improves Android’s “place in professional recording and post-production workflows.”

Google Pixel and Android 16

Specifically for Google Pixel owners, Android 16 has some additional exciting features. Users can now set up Pixel VIPs, friends, and family they want to prioritize on their devices. With VIPs, Google says that Pixel users can “always stay in touch with the people who matter to you most.”

Pixel Studio allows users to create custom stickers of “nearly anything” they can imagine using generative AI on Gboard.

“Need some ideas? An excited jelly avocado, a sad starfish wearing sunglasses, sparkly blue sneakers — these are just a few of the many possibilities,” Google writes. Pixel owners can also make stickers from their real photos, as the AI can remove the background to ensure the subject is the only visible part of the sticker.

As PetaPixel said in its Pixel 9 Pro Review, Pixel smartphones often feature highly capable cameras. With Android 16 on Pixel, photographers can receive real-time tips within the built-in Camera app by tapping a new question mark icon in the top-right corner. Here, users can see “visual inspiration of what each mode does,” and read helpful step-by-step instructions on how to get the most out of their Pixel camera.

Google Photos will also soon receive a major update that adds AI-powered photo editing directly to the app.

“You’ll get AI-powered suggestions that enhance your photos in just a single tap, plus instant access to recommended tools based on what you select to edit and easier access to your favorite tools for complete control,” Google explains.

Android 16 Arrives Today

Android 16 includes many other new features, including HDR screenshots, improved adaptive refresh rate support, identity check, and more. Android 16 is available now.

Image credits: Google