‘How to Take Stunning Wildlife Photos’ is a Free 45-Minute Educational Video

To cap off its duo of wildlife-focused YouTube series In Search of Nature and Framed in Nature, BBC Earth has published a 45-minute supercut tutorial titled “How To Take Stunning Wildlife Photographs” for free.

As seen by Digital Camera World, the long-form video is divided into multiple sections and covers bird photography in Brazil, wildlife photography in Yellowstone (bison, coyotes, and ravens), long-eared owl photography in Hungary, capturing endangered wildlife in India, macro photography (snakes, spiders, and skinks), and underwater photography in the ocean. Each section is hosted by a different photographer and covers their equipment, approach, and editing techniques.

“From lens choices to editing techniques, discover how wildlife photographers bring their images to life. Go behind the scenes to see the craft, the detail, and the patience behind every frame,” BBC Earth writes of its video.

The video is a singular piece of excellent content that pulls entirely from its multi-episode In Search of Nature and Framed in Nature shows that are also published to BBC Earth‘s and BBC Earth Explore‘s YouTube channels. As PetaPixel reported in March, each episode showcases the unique perspectives of local photographers and videographers. The two series were being produced by Aurora Media Worldwide and All3Media company and took a wholly different approach to how BBC Earth typically manages productions.

“Rather than flying in an external production crew, we wanted to empower local photographers and videographers to document their world and the wildlife in it,” says Chief Content Officer of Aurora Media Worldwide Dominique Cutts.

“What has emerged is an extraordinarily vibrant, intimate, and diverse series that has taken us from the snowy valleys of Yellowstone to the coral reefs of Kenya and the tea plantations of India without ever leaving our production office in London.”

Both the In Search of Nature and Framed in Nature are finished for this season, so the new 45-minute supercut is a great way to glean the most important pieces of information from across multiple episodes of the shows at once as they specifically pertain to photography. There isn’t new information here, but it does make it easier to sit and watch them all without looking for the next episode. For those who want more, the episodes in this cut as well as others can be found on BBC Earth‘s YouTube channel.