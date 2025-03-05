New BBC Series Shines a Light on Wildlife Photographers

The BBC is launching two new wildlife series which follows photographers who are passionate about capturing the beauty of planet Earth. The first episodes have already been released.

In Search of Nature and Framed in Nature are both going out on YouTube. The BBC Earth Explore and BBC Earth channels will host the six-to-eight-minute episodes released each week.

The docuseries will follow six photographers as they capture diverse locations from Brazil’s Atlantic Forest to the snowy tundra of Yellowstone National Park, and from the coastal islands of South Carolina to the extraordinary underwater worlds in a Kenyan Marine Park.

Each episode showcases the unique perspectives of local photographers and videographers. The first episode, released yesterday, follows 27-year-old wildlife photographer Nicole Carneiro as she tracks rare birds in Brazil’s Atlantic forest.

Carneiro walks the viewer through her technical settings and what kind of photo she is looking for. Once she’s captured a photo, she explains her editing process and even shares her Photoshop settings.

The two series are being produced by Aurora Media Worldwide and All3Media company. “Rather than flying in an external production crew, we wanted to empower local photographers and videographers to document their world and the wildlife in it,” says Chief Content Officer of Aurora Media Worldwide Dominique Cutts.

“What has emerged is an extraordinarily vibrant, intimate, and diverse series that has taken us from the snowy valleys of Yellowstone to the coral reefs of Kenya and the tea plantations of India without ever leaving our production office in London.”

Director of Content at BBC Studios Digital Brand Chris Allen adds that “we are proud to celebrate and spotlight a new generation of photographers who are capturing the beauty of their local wildlife and recognise the importance of preserving and sharing it with the world.”

“Their work offers a striking glimpse into the incredible diversity of global wildlife and the unique techniques that drive their craft,” he adds.