New BBC Series Shines a Light on Wildlife Photographers

Matt Growcoot
A woman gazes upward in a lush forest on the left side of the image. On the right, a colorful bird with a long, curved beak perches on a rock, its beak open. The setting is vibrant and green, giving a sense of a tropical environment.
Photographer Nicole Carneiro (left) who features in the first episode which follows her as she captures photos of rare birds, such as this toucan (right), in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest.

The BBC is launching two new wildlife series which follows photographers who are passionate about capturing the beauty of planet Earth. The first episodes have already been released.

In Search of Nature and Framed in Nature are both going out on YouTube. The BBC Earth Explore and BBC Earth channels will host the six-to-eight-minute episodes released each week.

A person in a black jacket and beanie holding a camera with a zoom lens stands in a snowy landscape. Snow-covered mountains are in the background, and several bison are visible in the snowy field.
One of the episodes will follow Rylee Jensen (pictured) as she visits Montana.

The docuseries will follow six photographers as they capture diverse locations from Brazil’s Atlantic Forest to the snowy tundra of Yellowstone National Park, and from the coastal islands of South Carolina to the extraordinary underwater worlds in a Kenyan Marine Park.

Each episode showcases the unique perspectives of local photographers and videographers. The first episode, released yesterday, follows 27-year-old wildlife photographer Nicole Carneiro as she tracks rare birds in Brazil’s Atlantic forest.

Carneiro walks the viewer through her technical settings and what kind of photo she is looking for. Once she’s captured a photo, she explains her editing process and even shares her Photoshop settings.

The two series are being produced by Aurora Media Worldwide and All3Media company. “Rather than flying in an external production crew, we wanted to empower local photographers and videographers to document their world and the wildlife in it,” says Chief Content Officer of Aurora Media Worldwide Dominique Cutts.

“What has emerged is an extraordinarily vibrant, intimate, and diverse series that has taken us from the snowy valleys of Yellowstone to the coral reefs of Kenya and the tea plantations of India without ever leaving our production office in London.”

A tall beige clock tower stands against a deep blue evening sky. A ghostly, translucent figure resembling a bird hovers in the sky above the tower, with wispy trails stretching behind it.

Director of Content at BBC Studios Digital Brand Chris Allen adds that “we are proud to celebrate and spotlight a new generation of photographers who are capturing the beauty of their local wildlife and recognise the importance of preserving and sharing it with the world.”

“Their work offers a striking glimpse into the incredible diversity of global wildlife and the unique techniques that drive their craft,” he adds.

