Woman Shocked After Beast Triggers Doorbell Camera

A woman in Cypress, Texas, received an unexpected surprise when her Ring doorbell camera captured a large snake slithering outside her home.

“I got a motion alert from my doorbell and was shocked to see a wild chicken snake slithering down my wall — something I’d never seen before,” says Anna, the homeowner, in a statement provided by Ring. “It was the first time catching this on video, and honestly, it gave me chills.”

Knock, knock, NOPE! This rat snake triggered a Cypress family's Ring doorbell camera. With temperatures rising, everyone is looking for ways to beat the heat, including snakes! MORE: https://t.co/yqMSufaETV pic.twitter.com/Yh1UgoatrD — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 4, 2025

The footage, recorded on May 8, shows the non-venomous snake — also known as a rat snake — climbing the exterior of the home and maneuvering through a wire basket on the porch. A “No Soliciting” sign is visible in the background as the snake moves along the wall near the door.

Anna, who viewed the live feed after receiving the motion alert, says she was taken aback. “I watched it live right after the notification and couldn’t believe it.” Her husband, however, had a different perspective. “My husband thought it was pretty cool, so I wanted to share it with the Ring community,” she adds.

While the sight may have been unsettling, experts note that rat snakes, colloquially referred to as “chicken snakes” for their tendency to eat eggs, are common across much of the southeastern and central U.S., including suburban areas like Cypress, a Houston suburb. According to a fact sheet from the City of Sugar Land, these snakes are adept climbers and generally feed on rodents and birds. Though they may bite if handled, they are not venomous and typically avoid human contact.

Texas Parks and Wildlife advises residents not to kill snakes, including venomous species, emphasizing that snakes usually retreat when given space. “In fact, they usually retreat or escape if given the opportunity,” the agency notes. “The majority of bites result from people taking unnecessary or foolish risks with venomous snakes.”

Animals appearing on Ring doorbell cameras is a modern phenonmen. In April, a Florida man got a frightful surprise after checking his Ring doorbell camera which showed two alligators waiting on his porch.

Image credits: Courtesy of Ring.