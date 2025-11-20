The Peak Design Pro Tripod Series Hits Retail Shelves Today

Peak Design’s heavy-duty, pro-oriented tripod series — which raised $4.6M on Kickstarter earlier this year — is rolling out to store shelves for general availability starting today.

The company took aspects of the Travel Tripod it launched in back in 2019 and combined those with upgrades across the board, turning the “travel” tripod into the “Pro” tripod.

“Pro Tripod’s foundation is rooted in this transformative design but built with intentional upgrades to deliver an entirely improved user experience across its three available sizes,” Peak Design says. The Pro Tripod is available in Lite, Pro, and Pro Tall configurations, with the Lite being relatively close in size and function to the original Travel Tripod, although Peak Design says it doesn’t intend to replace one with the other.

The Pro series features a fully CNC-machined hub, a flanged center column, and increased diameter and length compared to the original Travel Tripod. As a result, Peak Design says it has twice the stability and carry capacity (40 pounds versus 20 pounds) and the larger Tall model provides a 30% greater deployment height.

The new Pro series tripods also feature fluid panning which works in tandem with the optional pan-tilt head attachment, turning the Pro series into a compact video tripod. In addition to panning, Pro Ball head supports 15 degrees of adjustment when Pro Tripod’s center column is fully stowed and features a new ARCA-compatible quick-lock.

PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls reviewed the Pro Lite tripod earlier this year and while he found the price to be high, did think it was a significantly better tripod than Peak Design’s last attempt.

“At $800, I think the Pro Lite setup is worth the cost and I would feel far more confident using it for travel and adventure photography than I did before,” he wrote. “Peak Design always delivers smart design, and the tripod kit is functional. There are more affordable options, but anyone who uses this tripod will probably become a converted Peak Design fan.”

The three versions of the Peak Design Pro Series tripods are available starting today: $799.95 for Pro Tripod Lite, $899.95 for Pro Tripod, and $999.95 for Pro Tripod Tall. Peak Design is also offering a 5% discount on orders placed before December 1.