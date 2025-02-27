Leica’s Smaller ZM 12 Watch Is Elegant and Expensive

While best known for its legendary cameras and lenses, Leica is back with another elegant and expensive timepiece. The Leica ZM 12 features a 39mm case, a dual-layered dial, new materials options, and interchangeable straps.

The Leica ZM 12, slightly smaller than the 41mm Leica ZM 11 launched in late 2023, features classic timekeeping functions, including a small seconds sub-dial at the 6 o’clock position, and Swiss Grade A Super-LumiNova to illuminate its indices and hands.

Engineered alongside Swiss movement specialists, Chronode, the ZM 12 features an automatic Leica Calibre LA-3002 with 38 jewels. The watch promises a timekeeping accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day and has a 60-hour power reserve. The movement operates at a frequency of 28,800 beats per hour and is measured in five positions “to ensure the highest precision at all times,” per Leica.

“Every addition to the ZM Watch Collection is an opportunity to showcase our philosophy of merging technical excellence with minimalist design,” says Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Leica Camera AG.

The Leica ZM 12 collection comprises four models, each promising distinct style and materials. The ZM 12 Steel Blue Orange, ZM 12 Steel Silver Grey, ZM 12 Steel Olive Black, and ZM 12 Titanium Chocolate Black watches exist alongside interchangeable straps, which are handcrafted in Leica’s artisanal workshop and come in technical textile and rubber varieties.

The steel ZM 12 models weigh 66 grams (without the strap) and are made using 316L stainless steel. The lone titanium case weighs just 52 grams and is built from grade 5 titanium. Both case types are waterproof to 100 meters (ISO 2281 standard) and are 13 millimeters thick. The watch faces feature double-domed sapphire crystal with hardened anti-reflective coating on both sides.

As for the straps, they are all suitable for wrist circumferences ranging from 17 to 21 centimeters (6.7 to 8.3 inches), although the stainless steel and titanium bracelet bands will fit slightly narrower wrists (16 centimeters, or 6.3 inches).

“Over 150 years later, Leica has been synonymous with innovation, engineering excellence, and timeless design. The new Leica ZM 12 watch collection embodies these values, continuing a long-standing tradition of functional design, fine mechanical craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality, resulting in extremely reliable and iconic products,” Leica explains.

The Leica ZM 12 Steel Silver Grey, ZM 12 Steel Olive Black, and ZM 12 Titanium Chocolate Black watches are available today from Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized retailers for $6,800. The Leica ZM 12 Steel Blue Orange variant will be available starting in April for the same price.

Image credits: Leica