Leica’s Smaller ZM 12 Watch Is Elegant and Expensive

Jeremy Gray

A sleek wristwatch with a textured silver dial featuring geometric patterns and minimalistic hour markers. It has a gray fabric strap and rests on a dark surface with soft lighting highlighting its elegance.

While best known for its legendary cameras and lenses, Leica is back with another elegant and expensive timepiece. The Leica ZM 12 features a 39mm case, a dual-layered dial, new materials options, and interchangeable straps.

The Leica ZM 12, slightly smaller than the 41mm Leica ZM 11 launched in late 2023, features classic timekeeping functions, including a small seconds sub-dial at the 6 o’clock position, and Swiss Grade A Super-LumiNova to illuminate its indices and hands.

A stylish watch with a textured gray strap and a black and white face featuring geometric patterns. The watch displays two hands and a smaller sub-dial. The background is a blurred, textured surface in shades of gray.

Engineered alongside Swiss movement specialists, Chronode, the ZM 12 features an automatic Leica Calibre LA-3002 with 38 jewels. The watch promises a timekeeping accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day and has a 60-hour power reserve. The movement operates at a frequency of 28,800 beats per hour and is measured in five positions “to ensure the highest precision at all times,” per Leica.

A close-up of the back of a Leica watch, showcasing its intricate mechanical movement with visible gears and components. The case is metallic with red accents and engraved text, and the number eighty-eight is visible on the internal mechanism.

“Every addition to the ZM Watch Collection is an opportunity to showcase our philosophy of merging technical excellence with minimalist design,” says Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Leica Camera AG.

The Leica ZM 12 collection comprises four models, each promising distinct style and materials. The ZM 12 Steel Blue Orange, ZM 12 Steel Silver Grey, ZM 12 Steel Olive Black, and ZM 12 Titanium Chocolate Black watches exist alongside interchangeable straps, which are handcrafted in Leica’s artisanal workshop and come in technical textile and rubber varieties.

Two separate images of wristwatches are shown side by side. The left watch has a black band and is worn on a wrist resting on a green sofa. The right watch has an orange band and is worn on a wrist placed on a blue fabric. Both watches have round faces.

The steel ZM 12 models weigh 66 grams (without the strap) and are made using 316L stainless steel. The lone titanium case weighs just 52 grams and is built from grade 5 titanium. Both case types are waterproof to 100 meters (ISO 2281 standard) and are 13 millimeters thick. The watch faces feature double-domed sapphire crystal with hardened anti-reflective coating on both sides.

A hand is holding a silver watch face with a black and gray striped design. The watch has roman numerals and a small subdial. The background is a soft, blurred gray and white.

As for the straps, they are all suitable for wrist circumferences ranging from 17 to 21 centimeters (6.7 to 8.3 inches), although the stainless steel and titanium bracelet bands will fit slightly narrower wrists (16 centimeters, or 6.3 inches).

A display of five luxury wristwatches arranged in a pyramid. Watches have colored dials in gray, green, blue, orange, and brown, each with bold horizontal stripes. They feature silver cases and varying strap styles, set against a warm gradient backdrop.

Four Leica watches with silver cases and small dials. Strap colors: orange, silver, beige, and dark green. Dials: blue, white, brown, and black with stripe patterns. Each watch has a small sub-dial at the bottom.

“Over 150 years later, Leica has been synonymous with innovation, engineering excellence, and timeless design. The new Leica ZM 12 watch collection embodies these values, continuing a long-standing tradition of functional design, fine mechanical craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality, resulting in extremely reliable and iconic products,” Leica explains.

The Leica ZM 12 Steel Silver Grey, ZM 12 Steel Olive Black, and ZM 12 Titanium Chocolate Black watches are available today from Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized retailers for $6,800. The Leica ZM 12 Steel Blue Orange variant will be available starting in April for the same price.

Image credits: Leica

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Leica Watch ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition Leica Watch ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition Brings Luxury to your Wrist
Leica ZM 11 Leica’s $6,775 ZM 11 Watch is Inspired by Light and Shadow
Leica Watch Leica’s New ZM Watch Variants are Inspired by the M11 Monochrom
Leica Teams Up with Watch Maker Valbray, Creates a Beautiful Timepiece
Discussion