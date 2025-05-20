Skylum Teams Up with Google to Bring Luminar to Android and ChromeOS

Google is hosting its annual I/O conference today, and while much of the focus is on the company’s own tech, there’s also fresh news for photographers. Google and Skylum have partnered to bring Luminar photo editing software to Android and ChromeOS.

The launch promises to bring Luminar’s AI-powered photo editing tools to more mobile and Chromebook users. Skylum has worked to ensure its software’s user interface and the overall user experience are well-suited to each compatible device, whether a phone, tablet, Chromebook, or even foldable device. Luminar dynamically adjusts to different screen sizes and aspect ratios. “This level of UX refinement ensures a seamless, device-aware editing experience that stands out across platforms,” Skylum promises.

“By bringing Luminar to Android, we’re showcasing our greatest strengths: professional-grade imaging technology powered by an intuitive, engaging interface,” says Ivan Kutanin, CEO, Skylum. “It’s this unique fusion that sparks the urge to create, giving every photographer, on any device, the confidence and excitement to push boundaries and tell new visual stories.”

For its part, Google is excited to bring Luminar photo editing software to its significant user base across multiple devices.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Skylum to bring its powerful AI-driven photo editing tools to the Android and ChromeOS ecosystems. This partnership showcases the potential of AI to enhance creativity and simplify complex tasks for users across different devices,” adds Maria Schmidt, Strategic Partnership Manager at Google.

Skylum believes its new partnership with Google reinforces the company’s position as a market leader.

Luminar photo editing software relies heavily upon AI technology to help photographers quickly and easily edit and improve their photos. The app includes features like Enhance AI, which automatically adjusts up to a dozen photo editing parameters using a single slider, Relight AI that can transform the lighting in an image, Sky AI to replace an existing sky with a new one, and more.

Beyond these AI-powered editing tools, Luminar also includes more traditional manual photo editing functions, including direct adjustments to exposure, temperature, color tint, contrast, highlights, shadows, vibrance, and more. The app also includes AI-infused tools designed to help improve specific types of images, including Landscape Enhancer and Skin AI tools to improve landscape and portrait photos.

Pricing and Availability

Luminar is available to download now from the Google Play store and includes in-app purchases. Monthly plans start at $5. Annual plans are $30, providing a 50% savings compared to going month-by-month. There is also a lifetime license for $60.

Image credits: Skylum