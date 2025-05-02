Gelatin Labs’ New Film Scanning Approach Aims to Charm Analog Photographers

Jeremy Gray

Four images of a neon-lit "Flamingo" sign at night are arranged around a central "GELFORM" logo in bold, stylized letters on a dark background.

New Jersey-based film development and scanning company Gelatin Labs has announced GelForm, a new advanced scanning innovation that Gelatin Labs promises will simplify the scanning process while preserving the unique character of each film stock.

GelForm, which Gelatin Labs calls a “groundbreaking new approach to film scanning,” comprises a series of curated scanning formulas tailor-made for specific popular film stocks.

A rooftop pool area at sunset is split down the middle, showing a comparison: the left side is faded and dull, labeled "Flat Scan," while the right side is vibrant and colorful, labeled "Edited Scan.

“We saw that photographers wanted more clarity and consistency in their scans without losing that analog feel,” explains Ben Krueger, Co-Founder at Gelatin Labs. “GelForm is our answer: a creative yet reliable way to get great scans.”

The new scanning system includes signature styles, such as The Standard, The Hi-C, and the Palm-Aire, each designed to reflect a specific look or tone. Gelatin Labs says this enables photographers to select the scan look that fits their style. Of course, the company’s original flat TIFF scan remains an option for photographers who don’t want a specific look at the time of scanning and instead prefer the maximum flexibility for digital post-processing. It has a new name, though, The Flat Earth.

A split-image shows bright pink and white flowers under a large tree on the left, and people relaxing by a lakeside on the right, with blooming flowers in the foreground and a boat on the water in the background.

Gelatin Labs says an increasing number of photographers are seeking scans that are immediately ready to share. While others still prefer to do their own color-grading using the detailed TIFF scans, many customers want something they can immediately post online or send to friends.

“GelForm bridges that gap and offers intuitive choices with the consistency professionals demand,” Gelatin Labs says.

To ensure it can deliver the best film scanning possible, Gelatin Labs added two new “legendary” Fujifilm scanners to its repertoire: the Frontier SP-3000 and SP-500. These live alongside the company’s existing Noritsu HS-1800 scanner. Each scanner, which the photographer can select when they place an order, has a unique set of GelForms to choose from.

A black-and-yellow GelForm info sheet explains its film simulation and scanning process for analog photography, listing Noritsu HS-1800 and Fujifilm Frontier scanners and sample film formulas in a table at the bottom.

These additions expand “the lab’s scanning capabilities and deliver the signature tonal warmth Fujifilm machines are known for,” Gelatin Labs says.

Example Images

A red tent is pitched on rocky ground with gear scattered nearby. Two people sit facing a mountain range at sunset, with warm sunlight casting long shadows over the landscape.
The Standard
A red tent sits on rocky ground near a mountain edge at sunrise, with two people sitting nearby surrounded by backpacks and camping gear, overlooking distant mountain peaks.
The Flat Earth
Two people sit on a rocky mountaintop near a red tent at sunset, surrounded by backpacks and camping gear, with mountain peaks and valleys in the background.
The Hi-C
A red tent is set up on a rocky mountain plateau at sunset, with people sitting nearby and rugged mountains in the background under a partly cloudy sky. Camping gear is scattered around the site.
The Hi-C (Spiked)
A bright orange tent sits on a rocky mountain plateau at sunset, with two people sitting nearby. Mountains with patches of snow rise in the background under a clear sky. Camping gear is scattered on the ground.
The Palm-Aire
A bright orange tent is set up on a rocky mountain plateau at sunset, surrounded by camping gear and people near the edge, with mountain peaks in the background.
The Fringe
An orange tent sits on a grassy mountain plateau at sunset, with people sitting nearby. Rugged mountains and a partly cloudy sky are in the background. The image has a vintage film border labeled "KODAK PORTRA 400.
The Spacely

GelForm is available now through Gelatin Labs’ online ordering system, enabling photographers to fine-tune the look of their photo scan orders.

Image credits: Gelatin Labs. Sample photo of camping scene by Jakob Lilja-Ruiz.

