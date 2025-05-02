Gelatin Labs’ New Film Scanning Approach Aims to Charm Analog Photographers

New Jersey-based film development and scanning company Gelatin Labs has announced GelForm, a new advanced scanning innovation that Gelatin Labs promises will simplify the scanning process while preserving the unique character of each film stock.

GelForm, which Gelatin Labs calls a “groundbreaking new approach to film scanning,” comprises a series of curated scanning formulas tailor-made for specific popular film stocks.

“We saw that photographers wanted more clarity and consistency in their scans without losing that analog feel,” explains Ben Krueger, Co-Founder at Gelatin Labs. “GelForm is our answer: a creative yet reliable way to get great scans.”

The new scanning system includes signature styles, such as The Standard, The Hi-C, and the Palm-Aire, each designed to reflect a specific look or tone. Gelatin Labs says this enables photographers to select the scan look that fits their style. Of course, the company’s original flat TIFF scan remains an option for photographers who don’t want a specific look at the time of scanning and instead prefer the maximum flexibility for digital post-processing. It has a new name, though, The Flat Earth.

Gelatin Labs says an increasing number of photographers are seeking scans that are immediately ready to share. While others still prefer to do their own color-grading using the detailed TIFF scans, many customers want something they can immediately post online or send to friends.

“GelForm bridges that gap and offers intuitive choices with the consistency professionals demand,” Gelatin Labs says.

To ensure it can deliver the best film scanning possible, Gelatin Labs added two new “legendary” Fujifilm scanners to its repertoire: the Frontier SP-3000 and SP-500. These live alongside the company’s existing Noritsu HS-1800 scanner. Each scanner, which the photographer can select when they place an order, has a unique set of GelForms to choose from.

These additions expand “the lab’s scanning capabilities and deliver the signature tonal warmth Fujifilm machines are known for,” Gelatin Labs says.

Example Images

GelForm is available now through Gelatin Labs’ online ordering system, enabling photographers to fine-tune the look of their photo scan orders.

Image credits: Gelatin Labs. Sample photo of camping scene by Jakob Lilja-Ruiz.