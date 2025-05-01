Aerial Images Show Progress of Futuristic Saudi City ‘The Line’

New aerial images have revealed progress at the construction site for the world’s longest sideways skyscraper “The Line,” a planned city set to accommodate nine million people deep in the desert in Saudi Arabia.

The Line is a planned linear city — composed of two parallel, 656-foot-wide mirror-clad skyscrapers, each 170 kilometers long and 1,640 feet high with a width of 660 feet — that will stretch across Neom, Tabuk Province which is the northwest part of Saudi Arabia near the Red Sea.

The conceptual city, which is the brainchild of the ruler of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, will be housed inside the skyscraper building within an entirely glass mirror exterior. The futuristic metropolis will also have no cars, streets, or carbon emissions and will be powered by renewable energy.

Giles Pendleton, the operating officer of The Line, recently shared aerial photos of how the construction on the megaproject — which is the world’s largest building site — is progressing.

In the images posted on LinkedIn, the city’s ground infrastructure can be seen taking shape, with the 660-meter-wide outline of the city showing in the desert.

The photos include images of more than 60 newly installed wind turbines and a construction site at the Oxagon harbor, a nearby industrial node. The images also show the purpose-built settlements used for workers, who live near the site.

“A good snapshot of progress and a range of NEOM infrastructure projects from the water pipeline to new camps completing to massive amount of work in Oxagon harbor,” Pendleton writes on LinkedIn.

“All are going well and shows things from a very different viewpoint from the air.”

Saudi authorities originally planned for The Line to house 1.5 million residents by 2030. However, the gigantic city in the middle of the desert will eventually accommodate nine million residents. About 2,800 staff already live and work at Neom.

Neom will also have a ski resort Trojena which will be available for skiers for three months every year, while the rest of the time tourists will be able to do watersports and mountain biking.

However, there have been reports that the construction of The Line has run into major financial problems. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, capital expenditure estimates to build Neom to what officials call its “end-state” by 2080 have ballooned to $8.8 trillion, which is over 25 times the Saudi Arabian kingdom’s annual budget.

Image credits: All photos by NEOM.