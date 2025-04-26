The Best Shortlisted Images From the World Food Photography Awards

Matt Growcoot
On the left, a person is nearly hidden by a huge load of grass they are carrying while pushing a bicycle; on the right, a chocolate cake with five tall, lit candles emits smoke in a dark setting.
Credit: Wim Demessemaekers, left, Steven Joyce, right.

The shortlist for World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® has been revealed. The judges have poured through thousands of entries from over 70 counrties.

The winners will be announced on May 20 at the Champagne Tattinger Awards in London. Here are 31 images from the shortlist. The Overall Winner of the competition will take home a prize of £5,000 ($6,600).

A person in a suit places a black plate with saffron risotto topped with a square of gold leaf on a white tablecloth, beside a gold spoon and a yellow cushioned seat.
‘And it was all yellow’ by Marina Spironetti. ‘One of the most renowned dishes of modern Italian cuisine: the iconic saffron risotto with golden leaf dish. Created by the Maestro Gualtiero Marchesi in 1981, it became one of his most famous signature dishes. It is now served exclusively at La Terrazza Gualtiero Marchesi at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como and each dish is accompanied by an authenticity certificate.’
A group of people prepare and eat food next to a small shelter on a sandy field, surrounded by buffalo grazing and resting under the open sky. Various cooking utensils and containers are scattered nearby.
‘At dawn, herders enjoy breakfast with grazing buffaloes’ by Pinu Rahman.
Close-up of shiny, freshly baked chocolate hot cross buns arranged in rows. Each bun has a white cross on top, and the buns have a glossy, glazed surface.
‘Chocolate Hot Cross Buns’ by Amy Treasure.
Two women in elaborate red feathered headdresses and costumes sit at a small restaurant table, eating dinner in a dimly lit, elegant venue with red lamps and tables set for an event in the background.
‘Dinner at the Moulin Rouge, Paris’ by Franck Tremblay.
A close-up view of repeating, beehive-shaped objects with ridged, horizontal lines in warm shades of tan and gold, arranged in a dense, symmetrical pattern.
‘Pasta shells’ by Federica Melania Orsini.
A group of people gather under dense, lush green trees in a misty forest, sun rays filtering through the branches as they appear to work or interact, partially obscured by foliage and light.
‘Honey Hunters’ by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman. ‘Traditional honey collectors harvest wild honey in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest. This perilous job exposes them to Royal Bengal Tigers, crocodiles, and venomous snakes. Rising water levels and salinity have reduced honey yields in recent years, making their livelihood even more challenging. Satkhira, Bangladesh.’
A street vendor stands under a colorful umbrella selling food and drinks during snowfall near a subway entrance; people in winter clothing walk by in the background.
‘Tropical Fruits in Snowstorm’ by Ellen Speiser ‘Street vendors continue selling mangos and other fruit, even in a snowstorm in New York City.’
Three golden, deep-fried dough rings hang on a wooden spoon, glistening with syrup that drips down. The background is warm and softly blurred, emphasizing the texture and shine of the pastries.
‘Picarones’ by Jan C. Brettschneider. Picarones are a traditional Peruvian dessert, similar to doughnuts.
A shirtless man with long hair lies on his stomach atop a red International 845 tractor, gazing thoughtfully into the distance. He is in a rural landscape with vineyards and a small village in the background.
Picker having a rest during harvest in Beaujolais by Thierry Gaudillere.
A person walks along a sandy beach at sunset, holding bright pink cotton candy, with large ships anchored in the calm water and sunlight reflecting off the sea. Rocks are visible in the foreground.
‘Candyfloss seller by the sea’ by Kazi Mushfiq. Bangladesh.
A man and a woman sit at a dining table set with various foods, including bread, sliced meats, eggs, and butter. The man drinks from a mug while the woman, wearing a green sweater, looks at him while holding a red cup.
‘Ham, Cheese, Bread and Butter (Zrenjanin, Serbia)’ by Glenna Jennings.
Overhead view of a glass with a cherry garnish, filled with an orange-red liquid. The light creates abstract reflections and patterns, with a few bubbles visible nearby on an orange background.
‘Mr Manhattan’ by Ben Cole.
A bride and groom, smiling, cut a tall, colorful wedding cake together as guests watch and take photos in a bright, decorated venue with rainbow streamers.
‘Carina & Sven cut a wobbly cake made by their friend’ by Emma Stoner
Close-up of the lower half of a brightly colored fish, displaying vivid red, yellow, and purple hues on its tail and fins against a black background.
‘The Colours of Meganthias filiferus’ by Kidsadakon Sukmool.
A bustling Italian market stall filled with hanging cured meats, cheeses, and fresh pasta. Two people work behind the counter, surrounded by shelves of delicacies and a vibrant display of food products.
‘The Best Deli in Town’ by Judith Balari. ‘Salumeria La Baita is an authentic deli experience in Faenza, Italy. The quality of the products, the friendly staff and the sheer variety make it a true gem. The moment you walk in, you are hit with the aroma of sliced prosciutto, aged parmesan, mortadella and cheeses from creamy gorgonzola to sharp pecorino.’
A woman with curly brown hair wears a yellow headband and pearl necklace, dressed in black, facing left in profile against a dark, softly lit background.
The Pasta Crown by Reka Csulak.
A colorful salad with lettuce, watermelon cubes, sliced radishes, snap peas, red onion rings, watermelon radish slices, and microgreens arranged closely together.
‘Salad close up’ by Evie Sarkar. Food Stylist: Olha Diachenko.
Golden terraced rice fields curve along a hillside, bathed in sunlight. Three people with umbrellas walk on one terrace, and a small hut sits on the left. The landscape is lush, layered, and vibrant.
‘Yellow rice season in Mucangchai’ by Chim Oanh
A man wearing a cap and apron stretches and tosses a large sheet of dough over a table in a kitchen with plain walls.
Handmade Phyllo Dough by Andrea Swenson. ‘One of the last phyllo dough shops in Crete. Third generation son tosses the dough to stretch it as thin as possible.’
Two people work with large, orange fishing nets suspended over turquoise water, attached to wooden poles with a small hut on stilts in the background.
‘Collecting the Net’ by Cao Thi Ngoc Diem. ‘Two fishermen in Trà Vinh are pulling in their deep-sea fixed nets, a demanding and dangerous profession amid the open sea. Their small watch hut, barely 8 square meters, is simply built from melaleuca wood. Balancing on taut ropes above the vast waters, they harvest shrimp and fish, embodying the resilience and determination of coastal laborers.’
A close-up of a hand using tweezers to place a small purple flower onto a dish with various fresh green herbs and leaves in a rustic bowl. Another hand holds a small bowl in the background.
‘Nature’s Hand’ by Wim Demessemaekers. ‘At Alchémille in Kaysersberg, Chef Jérôme Jaegle transforms ingredients into artistry. Bathed in natural sunlight, this moment captures the essence of his plant-forward philosophy – fresh flavours, wild botanicals, and pure craftsmanship. The light reveals every detail, turning this dish into a celebration of seasonality, taste and dedication.’
A person wearing a hat and uniform sits alone at an outdoor diner table, surrounded by empty chairs under a covered patio. The scene is in black and white.
‘Quiet Time – Employee Takes a Minute Before Opening Time’ by Aric Becker. Café Du Monde, New Orleans.
A bicycle overloaded with tall green grass nearly hiding it stands on a dirt road, with palm trees and grassy fields in the background under a cloudy sky.
‘Harvest in motion’ by Wim Demessemaekers. ‘Along Tanzania’s Swahili Coast, farmers master the art of balance, moving their bounty with quiet determination. This is how the harvest finds its way home.’
A close-up view of stacked chocolate bark pieces in various flavors, including dark, milk, and white chocolate, with assorted nuts and dried fruit visibly embedded in the layers.
‘Chocolates’ by Karl Bruning. Styling: Els De Pauw.
A smiling boy stands outdoors in the sunlight, playfully sticking out his tongue with a small round object on it. Other children and simple buildings appear in the blurred background.
Candy Time by Duncan de Fey. ‘In Malawi, people really have very little and are happy with simple things like a balloon or a pen. A sweet is a party. My guide told me that and so every time I walked through the village I made sure I had sweets with me anyway for the children, and adults often too.’
A chocolate cake with a glossy glaze sits on a dark plate. Five tall, gold candles burn on top, with trails of smoke rising. The background is dark, with empty plates and a napkin beside the cake.
‘Chocolate Birthday Cake’ by Steven Joyce. Food Stylist: Ellie Mulligan. Prop Stylist: Hannah Wilkinson.
A white cake stand holds a pile of fresh and moldy oranges, surrounded by yellow and orange plastic netting, against a light background.
‘A Journey through Decomposition’ by Babs Gorniak.
A bald man sits at a table eating spaghetti, staring intently at the camera. A large bowl and a bottle of sparkling wine are on the table. The black-and-white photo shows a vintage car picture on the wall behind him.
‘Last Spaghetti!’ by Pier Luigi Dodi.
A young child in colorful clothes stands facing shelves full of fresh vegetables at a grocery store, with leafy greens, carrots, cabbages, and other produce neatly arranged in rows.
‘So many veggies’ by James Neice.
A variety of ceramic mugs filled with different types of coffee are arranged on a wooden table. Milk is being poured into one mug, creating swirling patterns. Some cups have spilled coffee around them.
‘Coffees’ by Maja Smend. Art Director: Corrie Heale Food Stylist: Bianca Nice Prop Stylist: Wei Tang.
A person wearing black dress shoes and bright purple socks sits on a bench surrounded by scattered candies, lollipops, broken candy apples, and snack wrappers on the ground covered with dry leaves.
‘Street Food Vienna’ by Florence Wibowo.

To see all the shortlisted images, head to the competition’s website.

