The Best Shortlisted Images From the World Food Photography Awards

The shortlist for World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® has been revealed. The judges have poured through thousands of entries from over 70 counrties.

The winners will be announced on May 20 at the Champagne Tattinger Awards in London. Here are 31 images from the shortlist. The Overall Winner of the competition will take home a prize of £5,000 ($6,600).

To see all the shortlisted images, head to the competition’s website.