The Best Images From the Shortlist of Close-Up Photographer of the Year

The shortlist for Close-Up Photographer of the Year has been revealed. The judges whittled down 11,681 photographs to a select few.

“After 20 hours of Zoom calls with 25 judges assessing over 11,000 photographs across 11 categories, the shortlist for Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) has been revealed,” a press release reads.

The 11 categories include Animals, Insects, Butterflies and Dragonflies, Arachnids, Invertebrate Portrait, Underwater, Intimate Landscape, Plants, Fungi, Studio Art, and Young (U18s).

The top prize is $3,240 (£2,500) in cash and a trophy. Each category winner will receive $324 (£250) while the Young Close-Up Photographer of the Year will get a Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens and a trophy too.

Here’s PetaPixel’s selection from the shortlist.

Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) was founded in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder. It is the largest competition in the world dedicated to close-up, macro, and micro photography. CUPOTY’s aim is to reveal the hidden wonder of the world.

It is supported by a popular newsletter and runs a themed challenge throughout November.