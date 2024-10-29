The Best Images From the Shortlist of Close-Up Photographer of the Year

Matt Growcoot
Left: Close-up of a spider's face with large eyes and hairy body. Right: Walrus in icy water with large tusks, snow-covered mountains in the background.
Photo credit: Aris Kolokontes, left, Jonas Beyer, right.

The shortlist for Close-Up Photographer of the Year has been revealed. The judges whittled down 11,681 photographs to a select few.

“After 20 hours of Zoom calls with 25 judges assessing over 11,000 photographs across 11 categories, the shortlist for Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) has been revealed,” a press release reads.

The 11 categories include Animals, Insects, Butterflies and Dragonflies, Arachnids, Invertebrate Portrait, Underwater, Intimate Landscape, Plants, Fungi, Studio Art, and Young (U18s).

The top prize is $3,240 (£2,500) in cash and a trophy. Each category winner will receive $324 (£250) while the Young Close-Up Photographer of the Year will get a Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens and a trophy too.

Here’s PetaPixel’s selection from the shortlist.

A fish is caught in the partially open mouth of a large clam underwater. The fish is facing the camera, with its body partially encased by the clam's shell. The scene is set against a dark, murky background.
Everythings-a-ok. Shortlisted in the Underwater category. | Gabriel Jensen / CUPOTY
Two stag beetles silhouetted against a blurred background, engaged in combat on a mossy branch. Their large mandibles are prominently featured in the dramatic lighting.
Clash of the Titans. Shortlisted in the Insects category. | Ivanenko Svetlana / CUPOTY
A small mushroom covered with tiny grains of colorful sand on its cap stands against a soft green and beige background, creating a whimsical, earthy scene.
Sandy Mushroom. Shortlisted in the Fungi and Slime Moulds category. | Jamie Spensley / CUPOTY
Two dragonflies perched on a curved plant in silhouette against a vibrant orange sunset. The sun forms a glowing backdrop, highlighting the delicate structure of the dragonflies' wings.
Demoiselles At Dawn. Shortlisted in the Butterflies and Dragonflies category. | Jay Birmingham / CUPOTY
A mystical scene with a cluster of small, textured mushrooms surrounded by a swirling mist, illuminated by blue light. The background is dark and atmospheric, adding to the otherworldly appearance.
Storm of Spores. Shortlisted in the Fungi and Slime Moulds category. | Josè Luis Gigirey / CUPOTY
A seahorse underwater, surrounded by a mystical swirl of blue and green light. The seahorse is dark with small red accents, creating a dramatic and ethereal atmosphere.
Potbellied Seahorse. Shortlisted in the Underwater category. | Daniel Sly / CUPOTY
A vibrant red ant aggressively interacts with a flying insect on a mossy surface. The ant's mandibles are raised, and the insect flutters its wings. The background is dark and blurred, highlighting the intense scene.
Harpooned. Shortlisted in the Insects category. | Justin Chan / CUPOTY
A banded longhorn beetle with black and white stripes climbs on a tree trunk covered with yellow lichen. The sun sets in the background, casting a warm glow over the landscape.
Banded Alder Borer Sunset. Shortlisted in the Invertebrate Portrait category. | Thomas Barbin / CUPOTY
A group of toads is piled on top of each other on a textured, dark surface. Their eyes are prominently red, and their skin appears bumpy and textured. The image focuses on the unique positioning and detail of the toads' features.
Deadly Amplexus. Shortlisted in the Animals category. | Aloys Pichard / CUPOTY
A curious animal, possibly a marten, looks into the camera from the base of a tree in a forest. The black and white photo captures tall trees with branches reaching up to the sky, creating a striking contrast against the bright sky.
Pine Marten Portrait. Shortlisted in the Animals category. | Csaba Daroczi / CUPOTY
A walrus with long tusks emerges from icy water, surrounded by snow-covered mountains. The creature's whiskered face is centered, with the overcast sky enhancing the cold, arctic atmosphere.
Beach master. Shortlisted in the Animals category. | Jonas Beyer / CUPOTY
A baby kangaroo, or joey, partially emerges from its mother's pouch, showing its face and paws. The fur around the pouch is grey, and the joey's skin is smooth and pinkish-brown.
Wallaby baby. Shortlisted in the Animals category. Pedro Jarque / CUPOTY
A large spider with long legs clings to the side of a white toilet bowl against a dimly lit bathroom wall. The scene gives an eerie, unsettling atmosphere.
Bathroom Guest. Shortlisted in the Arachnids category. | Gustav Parenmark / CUPOTY
Close-up of a hairy black spider's face, showing two dark glossy eyes and textured fur-like surface. The details highlight the spider's unique features and intricate patterns.
Eresus Walckenaeri. Shortlisted in the Invertebrate Portrait category. | Aris Kolokontes / CUPOTY
Close-up of a mossy leaf-tailed gecko camouflaged on a branch. Its textured skin mimics tree bark with rough, lichen-like patterns. The gecko's eyes are slightly visible, contributing to its natural disguise against the dark background.
Crazy in Love. Shortlisted in the Arachnids category. | Artur Tomaszek / CUPOTY
A close-up image of a dewy plant with vibrant green and red leaves surrounded by glistening water droplets. The background features an array of colorful, circular bokeh effects, creating a dreamlike atmosphere.
Carnivore. Shortlisted in the Plants category. | Anna Valimaki / CUPOTY

Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) was founded in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder. It is the largest competition in the world dedicated to close-up, macro, and micro photography. CUPOTY’s aim is to reveal the hidden wonder of the world.

It is supported by a popular newsletter and runs a themed challenge throughout November.

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Astronomy photographer of the year contest The Top Photos from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022
Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020 Shortlist Revealed
2019 Environmental Photographer of the Year Winners Capture the ‘Raw Reality’ of Climate Change
Italian Photographer Dropped from Grant for Identifying Rape Victims
Discussion