Photoshop and Lightroom Updates Improve Color Editing and Selections

At Adobe MAX London, Adobe announced new updates and improvements for its popular photo editing applications, Photoshop and Lightroom. The improvements include better selections, improved color editing, and a streamlined workflow.

A new Select Details option inside Photoshop’s Object Selection tool allows users to “quickly and precisely select a person’s complex details such as hair, clothing, and facial features,” Adobe explains. Select Details promises to automatically detect and isolate traditionally challenging details in “just a few clicks.” This should save photographers and image editors significant time and energy. Select Details is available now in the Photoshop desktop app and on the web.

Adjust Colors is a new tool designed to streamline color editing workflows. Adjust Colors automatically analyzes an image and identifies its most prominent colors, providing direct on-canvas control.

Further, the redesigned Hue and Saturation Adjustment panel, seen in the image at the top of this article, features larger swatches and sliders, which Adobe says improves the overall user experience when modifying colors.

“You can transform the look of an entire image and make selective color edits more accurately and intuitively, without having to apply various masks or adjustment layers by hand,” Adobe says.

The final addition to Photoshop arrives first in the Photoshop (beta) app today: an improved Actions panel. This new Actions functionality provides an intelligent list of suggested Actions based on the image the user is working on. However, users can also search for additional options that don’t appear automatically within the panel.

“You can apply complex, multistep edits more efficiently, making it easier to perform challenging tasks, find inspiration, and accelerate your workflow,” says Adobe.

The improved Actions panel is the first step in Adobe’s broader plan to fully integrate real-time agentic AI into the Creative Cloud ecosystem. When full-fledged agentic AI arrives in Photoshop, it will learn the user’s editing style over time and provide personalized recommendations, guidance, and curated education.

“It’s the beginning of a more intuitive, responsive Photoshop — powered by AI, and driven by you,” Adobe promises.

On the Lightroom front, there are fewer changes, but ones that should appeal to many photographers. New Landscape Masking automatically detects the elements in a landscape image, like mountains, water, and foliage, for quick masking to enable better and more precise local edits. Further, Lightroom’s Quick Actions are also better, featuring suggestions for quick, one-tap edits specific to the user’s image.

Image credits: Adobe