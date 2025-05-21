What Starlink Satellites Look Like from the ISS

Astronaut Don Pettit has shared a fascinating view of what Starlink satellites look like from onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“Starlink constellations are our most frequent satellite sightings from the space station, appearing as distinct and numerous orbiting streaks in my star trail exposures,” Pettit explains on Reddit. “During Expedition 72 I saw thousands of them, and was fortunate enough to capture many in my imagery to share with you all.”

Pettit adds that he took this particular photo with an Arri-Zeiss 15mm T1.8 master prime lens attached to a Nikon Z9. The picture at the top of this page is an effective 30-minute exposure that captures the movements of the communication satellites.

Starlink Satellites

Starlink satellites are a common sight in the night sky, so much so that astronomers have complained that they are obstructing their view of the universe.

But when asked on Reddit whether Starlink satellites affect Pettit’s photos, the veteran astronaut said they don’t.

“They are really only visible at certain points in orbit with adequate sunlight exposure, usually dusk and dawn, otherwise they have minimal impact,” he says.

Another person asked what the satellites look like to the naked eye to which another Reddit user shared one of Pettit’s video showing a group of swarming lights above the Earth’s surface.

Starlink satellites can make for incredible displays in the sky and some photographers will even go hunting for them to capture a unique picture.

Photographer Astronaut

Pettit recently returned from Expedition 72 having spent the previous six months in space. At age 70, he is NASA’s oldest-serving astronaut but despite that he hopes to blast off into orbit again someday.

PetaPixel recently rounded up some of Pettit’s best photos he took from his most recent space expedition.

A question of balance; standing on a wobble plate and playing catch. Regaining your middle ear related balance can take awhile after being weightless for months. All part of gravity rehab. pic.twitter.com/Nxu03Xkzr5 — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) May 18, 2025

Pettit spent 220 days on board the ISS orbiting the Earth 3,520 times. After he touched down, he had to spend a long time readjusting to gravity.

Image credits: Don Pettit/NASA