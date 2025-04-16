Colossal Squid Filmed in Wild for First Time Ever

Matt Growcoot
A glass squid with a translucent, rounded body and visible internal organs floats against a dark background, its orange-tinted arms and tentacles extended outward.
Last month, researchers filmed the first-ever footage of a transparent baby colossal squid.

An underwater drone has captured the first-ever video footage of one of Earth’s most mysterious invertebrates, the colossal squid.

In March, a juvenile colossal squid, measuring 12 inches (30 centimeters) drifted across the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) camera’s field of view at a depth of 600 meters (1,968 feet) near the South Sandwich Islands in the south Atlantic. The creature’s translucent body is mottled with brown spots.

Onboard the research vessel Falkor, the team of scientists from the Schmidt Ocean Institute and the University of Essex watched in real time as the footage was beamed up to them. Chief scientist Dr. Michelle Taylor says initially the team were unsure exactly what they were seeing, but kept filming because it was “beautiful and unusual.”

A transparent deep-sea squid with orange tentacles floats in dark water. The Schmidt Ocean Institute logo is visible in the bottom right corner.

A translucent deep-sea squid floats in dark water, its orange tentacles coiled inside its clear body. The image has the Schmidt Ocean Institute logo in the bottom right corner.

The discovery is a landmark moment. Despite the colossal squid being formally identified 100 years ago, no one has ever filmed one alive in its natural environment.

“It’s exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist,” Dr. Kat Bolstad, a deep-sea cephalopod biologist at Auckland University of Technology, who was called upon to verify the footage shortly after returning from her own Antarctic expedition, tells the BBC.

A yellow remotely operated underwater vehicle labeled "Sebastian" is being lifted from the ocean, dripping water, with waves and open sea in the background.
The Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) SuBastian which filmed the colossal squid. | Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
Two workers in hard hats observe as a large underwater vehicle is lowered from a ship into the ocean at sunset, with sunlight streaming through the equipment.
Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute

For decades, most of what scientists know about colossal squid has come from fragments — usually the unlucky leftovers inside the bellies of sperm whales, their only known predator. Occasionally, fishermen have hauled dying adults to the surface, often tangled on hooks while attacking prey. But until this encounter, no human eye had ever witnessed the animal alive, undisturbed, and swimming freely in the ocean’s shadowy depths.

Adult colossal squid, Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, are the heavyweight champions of the invertebrate world. Estimates suggest they can grow up to 23 feet (7 meters) long and weigh as much as 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms). Equipped with the largest eyes in the animal kingdom — bigger than a basketball — and arms lined not only with suckers but also swiveling hooks, they are perfectly engineered for life in the abyss.

Illustration of a large squid with long tentacles next to a silhouette of a diver, emphasizing the squid’s enormous size compared to a human figure.
An illustration showing the relative size of a colossal squid next to an adult human diver. Image by Citron / CC BY-SA 3.0.

Dr. Bolstad explains that the colossal squid’s vast, dark home is likely part of why the species remains so elusive. “They’re very aware of their surroundings, because any disturbance in the water column around them might mean a predator,” she tells The New York Times. The colossal squid’s adaptations — including its eerie, transparent early life stage — seem designed to help it drift undetected until it matures into a reddish, opaque adult and sinks deeper into the ocean.

A translucent squid swims in deep, dark ocean water. Its body is partially illuminated, revealing internal organs, while its tentacles extend outward. The Schmidt Ocean Institute logo is visible in the lower right corner.
The glacial glass squid in the Bellingshausen Sea near Antarctica during the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s January expedition.

Just weeks earlier, the same team also filmed the first-ever footage of a glacial glass squid, another elusive cephalopod. Dr. Jyotika Virmani, the executive director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute, sees these back-to-back discoveries as a vivid reminder of the ocean’s hidden abundance.

“These unforgettable moments continue to remind us that the ocean is brimming with mysteries yet to be solved,” she tells the BBC.

Image credits: Schmidt Institute

