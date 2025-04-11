Dad and Son Crash Underwater Drone Into Unexploded World War II Bomb

Matt Growcoot
On the left, an underwater image of a submerged object covered in silt, resembling a bomb. On the right, a black and white photo of a vintage military aircraft in flight against a clouded sky.
The unexploded bomb discovered at the bottom of the River Ure, left, that is believed to have been dropped by the German Luftwaffe, right,

A dad and son exploring an English river with an underwater drone got the shock of their lives when they crashed it into a live World War II bomb.

The unexploded incendiary had been lying beneath the River Ure, Yorkshire, since the 1940s. It is believed to have been dropped by the German Luftwaffe during the Blitz.

Underwater view of a large, cylindrical object covered in sediment among stones and debris on the seafloor. The greenish tint indicates murky water. Depth and temperature readings are visible at the top, showing 3.67 meters and 5°C. Timestamp included.

Underwater scene showing a large rock covered in algae or sediment at a depth of 4.09 meters with water temperature at 6°C. There are scattered smaller rocks on the sandy bottom. The image is timestamped 2025-03-22 09:17:31.

Cameron Makewell, 14, and his dad Adam went to the beauty spot early on March 22, 2025, to try out new lighting equipment the pair had recently acquired for their Qysea Fifish, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV).

Dad and son had almost finished and were packing up when Adam told Cameron to “have some fun” while he packed the equipment away.

“I asked Cameron to let me know if he found anything interesting and a couple of minutes later he came to me with what he thought was a gas canister on his screen,” Adam explains. “As soon as I saw it, I knew exactly what I was looking at”.

Adam says he “stayed calm” because he didn’t want to alarm Cameron. Nevertheless, he realized the pair were in danger as they were standing only 160 feet (50 meters) from the 7-foot (two-meter) long shell and they could have been killed, had it gone off.

Underwater scene showing a large cylindrical rock or object lying on a rocky and sandy riverbed. The water is murky with a greenish tint. Depth reads 3.79 meters; temperature is 6°C. Date and time are displayed: 2025-03-22 09:15:32.

Underwater scene showing a large, rounded rock or object partially buried in a rocky seabed. The water appears murky. On-screen text shows depth of 3.64m, temperature at 5°C, and the date and time as 2025-03-22, 09:23:20.

Adam and Cameron packed up their gear and went to the nearest police station where they were greeted by skeptical officers.

“When I told them they sort of rolled their eyes at me and said ‘Yeah right’,” Adam says. “It wasn’t until I let them watch the footage on my iPad that they took us seriously agreeing it did look bomb-like.”

The cops asked them for all the footage for analysis and later discovered the bomb they had found was a Nazi SC 500 — a bomb commonly dropped during the prolonged raids of British cities by the German Luftwaffe in the winter of 1940/41, better known as the Blitz.

Two people kneel on grass beside model remote-controlled boats. One is a detailed ship on a stand, another is a small yellow submarine, and a third is a gray, turtle-like submersible. An inflatable boat is visible in the background.
Cameron and Adam with their ROVs.

Later that evening, Adam received a call from the police asking if he could assist a Royal Navy bomb squad who were trying to locate the device. He agreed but the next morning the team was unable to locate the bomb since heavy rainfall had lifted the water level by four inches and reduced visibility.

On Wednesday, March 26, the Navy personnel were able to find and detonate the bomb safely — after setting a cordon of almost half a mile (700 meters). The explosion left a crater in the riverbed and killed the fish in the surrounding area.

Aerial view of a small, central fountain in a body of water surrounded by bare trees and green grass.
Police drone picture of the detonation.

Adam says the bomb was in a popular area of the lake which was frequently used by local boats, swimmers, and canoeists.

Image credits: Photographs by SWNS/Adam and Cameron Makewell

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Rare WWII Zeiss German Fighter Plane Gun Camera: Yours for $7,000
iPhone 7 Plus Allegedly Survived 13 Hours at the Bottom of a Russian River
Battle of the Bulge Modern Drone Technology Reveals Secrets of the Battle of the Bulge
Renowned Anti-War Japanese Photographer Kikujiro Fukushima Dies at 94
Discussion