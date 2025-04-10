AP Adds AI-Powered Search to Its Vast Content Library

The Associated Press (AP) has introduced AI search to its content library which, the news and picture agency says, will make it easier to discover and use its vast collection of visual, audio, and text content.

The fresh AP newsroom has a redesigned interface featuring new and enhanced tools, most notably users will now find an AI-powered search and content recommendations. There are also “intuitive navigations and customizable homepages”, making it faster and easier to use for customers.

“The all-new AP Newsroom is a truly user-centric platform that provides seamless access to AP’s rich portfolio of all-formats journalism,” says Kristin Heitmann, AP senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “This marks an important milestone in our efforts to help customers quickly get the content they need, jump on breaking news faster than ever before, and uncover new angles on stories – all in service of being able to serve their own readers and audiences.”

Back in June, 2023, the Associated Press partnered with a company called ShortTok to “integrate AI-powered content discovery and video curation into AP’s news production.” That partnership has now borne a new tool called “Storylines.”

Storylines, which is powered by ShortTok’s Storytelling AI, will offer up related videos and photos to a particular story or theme. AP gives the example of Pope Francis, who recently returned to the Vatican after his hospitalization. The Storylines AI served up relative content such as public reaction and recovery updates so that users can explore “more angles to the story.”

Then there is “More Like This”, also powered by ShortTok, a tool that leverages AI to display visually similar as well as contextually relevant photos and videos.

The AP is offering a more customizable version of Newsroom, offering a curated homepage that is relevant to a particular customer. This personalized content is new and AP is also offering new filters — such as aspect ratios suitable for different platforms to reflect the ever-changing media landscape.

This week, PetaPixel reported that a federal judge restored AP’s access to the White House and Air Force One after it was banned indefinitely over its stylebook entry for the Gulf of Mexico.