Dough Canvas Is a Crowd-Developed 32-inch 6K Monitor for Creative Pros

Design-led display company Dough announced its latest project: Canvas. It is a 32-inch 6K monitor explicitly built for modern creative professionals, including those using Mac looking for a premium alternative to Apple’s popular Studio Display.

Dough, which has previously launched displays like the general-purpose Spectrum One and gaming-oriented Spectrum Black, worked directly with the creator community to dial in the right balance of features, design, and performance for Canvas.

“Creative users shouldn’t have to choose between overpriced ecosystem-first displays or generic plastic panels built for the office,” says Rob Windhouwer, Product manager of Dough. “Canvas is about building what our community has been asking for all along: a Mac-native, spec-forward monitor that feels just as premium as the tools they use every day — without forcing compromises.”

Dough’s Canvas display, built in close collaboration with Reddit’s r/Mac subreddit and Dough’s own community channels, boasts some compelling features and specifications. The 32-inch screen size, port layout, design choices concerning reflection control, and more, were all informed by direct user feedback and votes. Dough says, “every part of the product has been shaped by real-world workflows and preferences.”

The 32-inch screen has a 6K resolution and an IPS Black panel sourced from LG. LG originally announced this panel at CES 2025 in January. The Dough Canvas, therefore, promises true 10-bit (non-FRC) color depth and an impressive color gamut. The Dough Canvas displays 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and 99.5% of Adobe RGB.

On top of the panel is an ATW polarizer to ensure wide viewing angles and reduced IPS glow. Further, a solid anti-reflective glossy display promises “vivid visuals with minimal glare.”

Dough says that the choice to go for an anti-reflective glossy display is a standout feature.

“The result is deeper blacks, richer visuals, and a surface that feels right at home next to Apple’s MacBooks and Studio Displays,” the company says.

The LG panel is encased within a premium anodized aluminum enclosure with a die-cast stand.

While the core panel and industrial design language are locked in, Dough needs help from creators to dial in the perfect final layout, including feedback concerning the USB hub layout and power delivery configuration, HDMI and secondary video inputs, integrated webcam specifications, power brick (internal versus external power supply), and speaker options (internal, external, or none).

Alongside the Dough Canvas announcement, Dough is opening up its parallel crowd development site to solicit feedback and allow users (and prospective customers) to vote on the final specifications and design.

Dough says Canvas is the result of community feedback, including people wishing that Apple made a larger Studio Display and creators who want the best display experience possible in an Apple-like design.

Pricing and Availability

As for when Canvas will launch and for how much, that depends on community feedback. However, given the LG panel being used and the premium performance specifications that have been locked in, customers should anticipate it being a fairly expensive display, although one that, if Dough’s prior displays are anything to go by, will be reasonably priced. The company is certainly aiming to undercut the 27-inch Apple Studio Display’s $1,599 price point. People can stay up to date with the Dough Spectrum Canvas on Dough’s website.

Image credits: Dough