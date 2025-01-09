LG’s new UltraFine 6K monitor is the first to support the new lightning-fast Thunderbolt 5 standard.

LG unveiled a new 6K monitor at CES this week, featuring an extremely modern (and very thin) design. Unlike other monitors in this class, it’s the first 6K monitor to offer native support for Thunderbolt 5.

As first noted by MacRumors, this monitor should have data throughput of up to 80 gigabytes per second — assuming the user’s device can support the speeds. Apple’s latest generation of computers, including the M4 Pro Mac Mini and the M4 Max Macbook Pro, are among the first devices to support the new interface. While backward compatible with other USB-C protocols like Thunderbolt 3 and 4, and USB4, Thunderbolt 5 should provide a noticeable speed improvement for anyone who needs to transfer large quantities of data. Data throughput also helps with monitors, enabling higher resolutions at faster frame rates, although details concerning the precise specs for LG’s upcoming display are scarce.

The monitor itself also looks quite impressive. LG says it includes a Nano IPS Black panel, capable of “exceptional color accuracy and a high contrast with a wide color gamut” that covers 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% of DCI-P3. That should make this monitor perfect for media professionals needing top-notch color performance while maintaining a high-throughput data workflow.

The ultra-slim design feels right at home in a Mac Mini or Mac Studio workstation, with thin, symmetrical, and squared-off edges — clearly taking design cues from Apple in the first place. Much like the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, the large screen attaches with double-hinges to a thin, vertical stand. This allows tilt from the monitor as well as raising or lowering the monitor along the stand. However, the speeds of Thunderbolt 5 should vastly outperform the I/O of Apple’s first-party monitors.

However, not much else is known about the display, notably whether it will offer a 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, or maybe even faster, as well as pricing and availability. The Verge notes that a similar display from Dell, the 32 inch 6K Dell UltraSharp monitor, costs around $2,500.

Image credits: Featured Image by LG