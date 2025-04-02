How Four Award-Winning Women Change the World Through Photography

Jeremy Gray

A collage with four images: two people with textured cards obscuring faces, a diverse group of people marching in a forest, hands reaching out to touch, and a close-up of two people embracing affectionately.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Leica announced the four winners of its annual Leica Women Foto Project Award. Each woman’s award-winning project demonstrates the power of visual storytelling and exemplifies this year’s competition theme, unity through diversity. PetaPixel spoke to each winning photographer to learn more about their work.

Priya Suresh Kambli Connects Generations Through Multimedia Photography

American photographer Priya Suresh Kambli was honored for her project, “Archive as Companion.” Kambli’s series, which combines traditional photography with multimedia artwork and handmade composites, investigates the migrant experience through a deeply personal lens.

A person with shoulder-length hair and a nose piercing is looking at the camera. They are wearing a green top and a necklace with white, floral patterns. There is a window and light-colored walls in the background.
Priya Suresh Kambli

“My approach to imaginatively exploring content is to combine labor-intensive practice with playful experimentation, which is an integral and intuitive part of my creative process,” Kambli tells PetaPixel. “Natural light, always a key ingredient in my work, becomes another material to manipulate — I use its mercurial nature as a sign of both the unpredictable and the transformational. I re-contextualize the familial qualities of the materials (flour, rice, pigments, spices, etc.) for my own artistic and creative purposes but also as a way of embellishing my past and connecting it to the present. It also plays games with them. With these materials, I alter the stories the archival photographs tell.”

A collage featuring two men with sepia-toned faces framed in ornate, blue patterns. A smaller section displays film portraits against a green backdrop, and a close-up of a person in a white hat and patterned clothing is on the right.
© Priya Suresh Kambli
A person in a floral-patterned outfit holds a reflective silver plate in two side-by-side images. Sunlight casts shadows across their face, and a decorative curtain serves as the background.
© Priya Suresh Kambli

“My work looks outward by documenting a story of migration and cultural hybridization that has particular resonance in a political climate marked by anti-immigrant rhetoric. It does so by mining an archive of family heirlooms, artworks, photographs, and other documents, even as it creates new images — new documents — which become part of that collection,” she continues.

Kambli has long been connected with photography. Her father was an avid amateur photographer and frequently photographed the family.

A baby wrapped in a white blanket, held by an adult, is partially visible through torn layers of textured white paper against a wooden surface. The image has a distressed, collage-like appearance.
© Priya Suresh Kambli
Three images show a woman holding a baby. Each image features an ornate lace-like overlay with circular cutouts revealing parts of their faces. The lace textures create a patterned effect over the photographs.
© Priya Suresh Kambli

“My most vivid childhood memories are of standing beside my sister in front of my father’s Minolta camera — waiting while he carefully framed and exposed us onto ﬁlm. My father took the task of making images rather seriously. And we (my father’s family) often found ourselves to be his unwilling subjects. Our reluctance was related to his perfectionism. We, his subjects, were constantly herded from one spot to another, posed in one pool of light and then another,” Kambli says.

“As a child, I was certain that being photographed by my father was my punishment.”

Now, Kambli finds herself behind the camera, occupying the photographer’s role that was once her father’s. However, she remarks that she now demands “the same commitment that I balked at. Hence most of my subject matter tends to be objects, artifacts, or self-portraits that I can put through the wringer without feeling that I am donning my father’s shoes.”

A person and a child partially obscured by dense green leaves. The child wears a yellow outfit, and the person has floral-patterned clothing. The leafy branches create a layered effect against a background of more foliage.
© Priya Suresh Kambli
A forearm covered in scattered grains of rice is resting on a colorful floral-patterned tablecloth, with a matching floral backdrop. Sunlight creates shadows, enhancing the texture of the rice and fabrics.
© Priya Suresh Kambli

Kambli is a 25-year veteran of the photo field, having fallen in love with the craft during her undergraduate studies in design. She then pursued photography for her graduate studies and has been doing it professionally and as a teacher since. This year, Kambli will be a visual artist fellow at MacDowell, Peterborough, NH, and an artist in residence at the Headlands Center for Arts in California.

Kambli’s work relies heavily upon photography’s power to connect generations to each other.

A vintage black-and-white photo of a person in a suit, standing outdoors. Two copies of the photo are side by side, each overlaid with a vertical rainbow-colored light stripe. The person is facing forward with a neutral expression.
© Priya Suresh Kambli
Three vintage-style photos: two show a couple being blessed with rituals, featuring flowers and a group of people, with a rainbow light effect. The third is an abstract, monochrome piece with a central, indistinct shape and textured background.
© Priya Suresh Kambli

“In my series Color Falls Down, I talk about my self-portrait as the constant that links my past with my present, that in this work I am neither Indian nor American, but the link that chains generations together,” Kambli explains.

And like she was for her father, Kambli’s children are part of her artistic journey, albeit with seemingly more excitement than Kambli herself once had.

An adult in a yellow sari holds a sleeping baby wrapped in a blue blanket. The adult's face is covered with textured material and a splash of orange paint. The background includes a blue and red curtain.
© Priya Suresh Kambli
Two abstract artworks side by side. The left features intricate, circular patterns resembling doilies on a textured surface. The right shows a textured background with faded elements and the vague image of an eye, suggesting a partially hidden face.
© Priya Suresh Kambli

“I always intended my work as my photographic inheritance to my children. Both my children have contributed to the work in multiple ways, by physically being part of it, my son’s question at age three; do you belong to two diﬀerent worlds, since you speak two diﬀerent languages? The essence of his question continues to be a driving force in my art making. And my daughter, who is my harshest critic and my most ardent supporter.”

However, the photographer adds that her family is not “specifically interested” in her work, which is “great” in a way, as it provides Kambli more artistic freedom.

Jennifer Osborne Turns the Lens Toward Courageous, Determined Heroes

Canadian photographer Jennifer Osborne uses her camera as a lens through which she can investigate current events. The photojournalist feels a deep responsibility to use her camera to help impact the world and incite necessary change.

A person with long brown hair and a neutral expression is looking at the camera. They are wearing a sleeveless white top, and the background is a simple gray tone.
Jennifer Osborne

“As land burns around the world, under record-breaking temperatures and with more intensity than ever before, this is a crucial time to be recognized for my work about conservation efforts. I would like to thank the committee for honoring my work at Fairy Creek with the 2025 Leica Women Foto Project Award,” Osborne tells PetaPixel.

Her award-winning series, Fairy Creek, focuses on a diverse group of activists who united in a cause to protect old-growth forests in British Columbia, Canada. The activists camped out for months, sometimes years, to protect the trees, some of which are more than 1,500 years old and among the longest-lived life forms in all of Canada.

A group of people stand in a line, linking arms in front of a forested area. Some wear masks and bandanas covering their faces. They appear to be participating in a collective outdoor activity or protest.
© Jennifer Osborne
A group of people sit behind a barricade made of branches and foliage on a road surrounded by lush greenery. They appear to be gathered for a protest or demonstration.
© Jennifer Osborne

“Because Fairy Creek hosts large old-growth trees, it plays a part in mitigating global warming. Ancient forests serve as carbon sinks. While human activities release carbon into the air, old-growth forests absorb some of it. But it only takes minutes to fell a 1,500-year-old-tree. If those same trees are designated for timber production and then cut, the stored carbon is released back into the air. My subjects at Fairy united to protect those trees. Every second they had to defend those forests, which host trees approaching 2,000 years of age, mattered. And Due to the actions of these devoted individuals, the B.C. government has extended a temporary legal order to protect the Fairy Creek watershed until September 2026,” Osborne explains.

She hopes that her award helps shed more light on the story of Fairy Creek and the courageous people who have fought to protect old-growth forests.

A diverse group of people walking together on a forest path. An older individual raises a woven basket, while others wear colorful clothing and hold drums. The background features tall, dense trees, and some participants wear hats and scarves.
© Jennifer Osborne
A person sits on a road holding a sign under a large banner that reads "Last Stand." The area is filled with colorful smoke, surrounded by trees, creating a dramatic and intense scene.
© Jennifer Osborne

Unsurprisingly, Osborne plans to use her prize money and new Leica camera kit to document additional environmental issues, including disasters and extreme weather events. Osborne is no stranger to being in dangerous places, having previously done wildfire photography in Australia and beyond and conflict work in Ukraine.

Osborne, who is working on documenting wildfires in California, admits that it’s dangerous work that can seem strange to some people.

“It’s abnormal to run towards wildfires. Fire photography is taxing. One must keep a safe distance, while staying close enough to take meaningful pictures. Fire often requires long, grueling drives. Burned trees may fall and block my escape route. Traffic jams trap panicked people, causing them to escape fire on foot. At night, I sleep in my car because evacuees fill hotels, or power outages sometimes close everything,” the photographer explains.

Police officers in tactical gear detain a group of protesters sitting on a dirt path surrounded by trees. Dust fills the air as officers move in to restrain the individuals, some of whom are lying on the ground.
© Jennifer Osborne
A person lies on the ground while several police officers in dark uniforms restrain them. The scene is outdoors, on a grassy area. The officers have zip ties attached to their belts. The person's expression is obscured.
© Jennifer Osborne
A grey sedan is partially submerged in a forested area, with its rear visible amidst fallen logs and dense undergrowth. Tall trees surround the scene, suggesting the car deviated from a nearby path. Overcast skies create a dim atmosphere.
© Jennifer Osborne

A professional photographer since 2007, Osborne has occasionally needed to dig into her own pocket to fund some of her projects, including at Fairy Creek.

“During my time in Fairy Creek, I was rarely on assignment. I was out there at my own expense and on my own volition. I cared deeply about the story,” Osborne says.

“We, as photojournalists, are expected to remain neutral in the field. Yet we live in poverty as media budgets dwindle and staff jobs die away. Consequentially, there must be some kind of emotional connection to our subject matter that keeps us going. Indeed, there is more power in our work when the public feels we are ‘unbiased’ because our reporting can reach bigger audiences. And it’s not ideal when a journalist creates echo chambers with their work, by taking sides. Siding with a particular faction in more severe contexts, such as armed conflicts, is a personal security risk and, therefore, dangerous. Yet academics will argue that there’s no such thing as objectivity. Many write that objectivity is a ‘farce,’ or that it is ‘dead.'”

Osborne says documentary work is often “masochistic” and comes at a significant cost financially, emotionally, and personally.

“Like much of my professional life, I financed my work there and experienced a great loss of personal comfort,” the photographer admits.

A person in a coat and patterned skirt hugs a large tree stump in a forest clearing, surrounded by fallen branches and trees. Misty mountains and a cloudy sky are visible in the background.
© Jennifer Osborne
A person with a message painted on their back, "Ecocide = Suicide," stands on a misty forest path. They wear a beanie, a black top, and pants, surrounded by dense trees, conveying an environmental statement.
© Jennifer Osborne

In Fairy Creek and elsewhere, Osborne is fueled by the courage and determination of her subjects.

“Regardless of what happens to those trees in the decades to come, I hope my viewers will remember their efforts as meaningful and brave. They tried very hard to defend things much older than themselves,” Osborne says.

“I often focus my lens on disasters that impact the world. Over the past six years, I’ve concentrated on climate-related stories — particularly on wildfires. I previously photographed the resilience of people living through hardship, as well. Throughout all the stories I tell, the courage and trauma displayed by my subjects gives me energy to tackle difficult subject matter.”

Koral Carballo Investigates Identity Through Photography

Mexican photographer Koral Carballo’s project, Blood Summons, or La Sangre Llama in Spanish, deals with the complex concept of identity, specifically Afro-descendant Mexicans in Veracruz.

A woman with curly hair smiles warmly at the camera in a black and white portrait. Soft lighting creates a gentle glow around her, highlighting the texture of her hair.
Koral Carballo

“My work is part of an effervescence that exists in Mexico to define what it is to be Mexican when we become aware of the colonial legacy that exists. For years, through the racist doctrine of José Vasconcelos on the La raza cósmica (cosmic race), a national project was appealed to [homogenize] the experience and erase the indigenous and Afro-descendant origin,” Carballo tells PetaPixel.

“My project La Sangre Llama is a counter-narrative of the national officialism on a given identity. It is a project that questions mestizaje and puts on the table that Afro-descendants were erased from many of the important chapters of history for the creation of the nation-state. Structural and state racism wanted to erase the experiences of my grandparents and made my parents’ generation assimilate this mestizo world.”

A woman with long dark hair looks to the left against a dark background. She is wearing a dark floral-patterned top, and the lighting casts shadows on her face.
© Koral Carballo
Two hands reaching towards each other against a blurred background of dark green leaves. The scene suggests connection and intimacy in a natural setting.
© Koral Carballo

Through her photography, Carballo aims to bring to light hidden stories that reflect varied origins, struggles, and oppression within Mexico’s history. She also hopes to distance herself from a stereotypical Mexican tradition and identity she does not feel connected to.

Another aspect of Carballo’s award-winning project is to help people retake control over their identity and history.

A row of tall palm trees lines a field under a gray, overcast sky. Dark particles or debris are suspended in the air, suggesting strong winds or an approaching storm. The trees stand against a backdrop of tall grass or crops.
© Koral Carballo
A woman in a red floral dress stands facing an old, rustic building. She is partially obscured by a large green curtain hanging in the foreground. The scene is surrounded by lush greenery, with a tranquil, secluded atmosphere.
© Koral Carballo

“Reading this story and feeling these photographs are my bet to connect. Everyone has their own stories, and everyone knows whether or not to open their story, because doing this is painful and puts you in a vulnerable place. But this project is an invitation to not feel alone in our experiences but to understand that our stories are very important to create the new narratives we need to build hope in the present. To remember is to resist,” the photographer explains.

A dense dust storm looms over a field of tall grass or crops, with strong winds scattering debris into the air. The scene is hazy, and the plants appear bent by the gusts. The sky is overcast with a smoky, brownish hue.
© Koral Carballo
A field of tall, dry grass is engulfed in flames at night. The fire creates a bright orange glow that contrasts with the dark sky. Smoke rises from the burning area, and small fires are visible further along the field.
© Koral Carballo

Carballo, who also does more traditional professional photojournalist and documentary work alongside her deeply personal projects, says every project is different. Projects like La Sangre Llama “are born from my guts, from very strong experiences that I lived.”

Sometimes, the driving force for her artwork is rage; other times, it’s hope or curiosity, maybe sadness.

“But these feelings are not defined and arise suddenly, they take over my body, my thoughts, my readings, the music I listen to, my ideas, and the energy to create,” Carballo says.

A man with a mustache in a black shirt is sitting in darkness. Another person's hands cover his eyes from behind.
© Koral Carballo
A person with long hair sits on a beach, gazing thoughtfully into the distance. The background is softly blurred, illuminated by scattered lights, suggesting an evening setting.
© Koral Carballo
A weathered, abandoned house with a tiled roof is surrounded by overgrown plants. An old chair with a patterned seat is positioned in front of the open, dark doorway, adding to the rustic, neglected atmosphere. Green foliage surrounds the scene.
© Koral Carballo

Her artistic process is long; sometimes, it takes years to bring a project to life. In the case of Blood Summons, the work has been incubating for Carballo’s entire life. She has been actively working on it off and on for over a decade, though, and time spent with family during the pandemic helped solidify specific ideas and create the right environment to bring the project to fruition.

“This project is [an attempt] to tell that there is not one Mexico but many Mexicos with diverse experiences through my personal history,” Carballo explains. “And to do it photographically is my language with which I want to transmit emotions, to put visually all these reflections that accompany me. These photos are the ones that are there in my mind and that are emerging through documentary-direct, metaphorical and [sensory] work. They have no order, they are images that are in memory but that together are a free story, where the viewer feels comfortable, inviting them to take the time to enter and reflect together.”

Anna Neubauer Provides Vital Visibility

Austrian-born, United Kingdom-based photographer Anna Neubauer’s winning photo series Ashes from Stone provides visibility to people who are far too often ignored or shunned by society, either because they don’t conform to societal norms or fit traditional beauty standards.

A woman with long hair gazes thoughtfully to the side. She wears a green top and transparent sleeves. The background is a rich, golden fabric, creating a warm, contemplative atmosphere.
Anna Neubauer

“Winning the Leica Women Foto Project Award is deeply meaningful to me as it is an incredible honor and validation of the stories I strive to tell. To me, photography is a way of seeing beyond the surface, of understanding resilience, identity and beauty in places where the world often fails to look,” Neubauer says.

“My work is deeply rooted in amplifying voices that are often overlooked, and this recognition not only fuels my passion but also gives these narratives a greater platform. It’s a reminder that storytelling has power to challenge perspectives, build empathy, and create change. Leica’s commitment to meaningful visual storytelling aligns perfectly with my own mission, and this award has allowed me to push my work even further. I really am truly grateful for the support and opportunity this award represents.”

Person with curly red hair and tattoos stands in a kitchen wearing a black tank top and jeans. The kitchen has light walls, hanging decor, and visible shelves with plants. The person has a neutral expression and is wearing a necklace.
© Anna Neubauer
A woman with long dark hair embraces a shirtless man with curly red hair, lying on a picnic blanket. They are both wearing rings and the man has tattoos and a necklace. Pebbles are scattered around them.
© Anna Neubauer

A self-taught photographer, Neubauer got her first DSLR in 2010 and began taking self-portraits shortly thereafter. In the small Austrian town where she grew up, people didn’t believe artistic photography was “a real profession,” so she often worried about how other people perceived her passions and, as an extension, herself.

“However, photography quickly became my safe space, and sharing my work online connected me with a global community of creatives, which was incredibly special.”

A person with curly blonde hair lies on a bed, smiling with eyes closed. They wear a green long-sleeve shirt. Another person's hands, with rings, gently hold their head, creating a tender and relaxing atmosphere.
© Anna Neubauer
A person with long braided hair and wearing glasses sits on a brown sofa, hugging their knees. A tall lamp with a pleated shade casts a warm light in the corner of the room, creating a cozy atmosphere.
© Anna Neubauer

In 2021, Neubauer went for it and became a full-time freelance photographer, quickly scoring big-time clients like Barbie, Abercrombie, and Condé Nast.

“Seeing my work in major campaigns and on billboards definitely made me feel like it was the right decision. While I don’t define my work by awards, being named an Adobe Rising Star was a meaningful milestone,” the photographer tells PetaPixel.

For Neubauer, photography is about much more than making a living, it is about giving people the opportunity to be seen.

Person with a shaved head standing by a doorway in dim lighting, wearing a dark off-shoulder outfit with straps. A pink wig is in the foreground. The scene has an orange hue from the lighting.
© Anna Neubauer
A person with a neutral expression, no hair, and closed eyes stands against a plain background. They wear a pendant necklace and lightly touch their shoulder with one hand.
© Anna Neubauer
A child's bed with a pink fuzzy blanket and colorful stuffed animals, including a pink, yellow, and purple bear. A pink and purple wig hangs over the bed's edge. Several shoes and boots are on the floor nearby.
© Anna Neubauer

“As a photographer with a disability, representation in photography is really important to me because everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the world. For those who are often overlooked or misrepresented, being in front of the camera can be a powerful experience — one that affirms their presence, identity, and worth.”

“My goal is to create images that not only honor their stories but also challenge outdated narratives, making space for more diverse and authentic representations.”

Through her camera, Neubauer connects to her subjects.

A woman with long hair holds a young child in her lap. The child looks toward the camera with a calm expression. The lighting casts warm red and orange tones on their faces and clothing, creating a moody atmosphere.
© Anna Neubauer

“Every person I photograph leaves an impact on me, and their stories stay with me long after. The inspiration for Ashes from Stone comes from both personal experience and a desire to broaden representation in visual storytelling. Living with a disability, I know how often assumptions dictate the way people are perceived. Rather than framing difference as something extraordinary, I want to create a body of work that shifts the focus from how people are ‘defined’ by others to how they define themselves. I approach this work with an understanding that the world isn’t always designed for everyone, yet people continue to navigate, thrive, and reshape conversations around ability, gender, and inclusion. It’s incredibly meaningful to me to create a space where people feel valued and represented, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share their stories with the world,” Neubauer says.

As she has continued to grow as an artist and turn her lens toward people who have historically been ignored, Neubauer believes the world has become more inclusive, but there remains much work to be done.

A woman with long hair sits confidently on a red chair, wearing a sparkling, sequined dress. The lighting is dramatic, highlighting the dress's shimmer against a dark background.
© Anna Neubauer
A person with long, light blonde hair sits on a couch in a dimly lit room. They are wearing a black top and have folded arms resting on their knee. Colorful cushions are visible in the background.
© Anna Neubauer

“There’s been a noticeable shift in terms of social movements, representation and conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. More marginalized voices are being heard, and I also think there’s a growing push for acceptance and accessibility,” Neubauer says. “However, in my opinion, the journey isn’t linear, and challenges like systemic inequalities and discrimination still persist.”

The award-winning photographer believes photography is immensely powerful and can improve the world.

“Photography can capture raw, untold stories, shed light on important social issues, and challenge narratives. Photography has the ability to evoke strong emotional responses, educate people on unseen realities and build empathy. By framing issues like poverty, injustice, and climate change, photography can bring these topics to the forefront of public consciousness, making them more urgent for global action. It holds the potential to shift perspectives and inspire change in ways words sometimes can’t,” Neubauer concludes.

Image credits: Priya Suresh Kambli, Jennifer Osborne, Koral Carballo, and Anna Neubauer. Each photographer is credited in the individual image captions. Photographs provided courtesy of the Leica Women Foto Project Award.

