Leica Women Foto Award 2025 Winners Showcase ‘Unity Through Diversity’

Split image: Left side shows three vintage photos of a woman in a suit with a rainbow filter across them. Right side features a modern portrait of a contemplative person gazing to the right, with a blurred background.

On International Women’s Day, Leica announced the four winners of its sixth annual Leica Women Foto Project Award. Each winner’s work embodies this year’s theme, “Unity Through Diversity,” and showcases incredible photographic skills and the power of visual storytelling.

This year’s awardees are American photographer Priya Suresh Kambli, Canadian Jennifer Osborne, Mexican photographer Koral Carballo, and Anna Neubauer of the United Kingdom. They were selected by a panel of acclaimed and notable judges, including award-winning photojournalists, and each winner will receive a Leica SL3 camera, Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens, and $10,000.

Further, as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Leica I, the next Women Foto Award, the seventh annual edition in 2026, will be integrated into the renowned Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is celebrated each fall at Leica World in Wetzlar, Germany, Leica’s headquarters.

“Each year, our expansive applicants continue to inspire the community through reflection and celebration,” says Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director. “Each year, our expansive applicants continue to inspire the community through reflection and celebration,” says Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director and Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International. “The Leica Women Foto Project draws remarkable talent that showcases individuality at the forefront of their work. Each artist selected as an awardee has such a unique approach to photography and how it resonates with their own narrative. I am very pleased to integrate the Leica Women Foto Project into LOBA as a third independent and important category. It is essential to provide visibility and support to emerging female talents in photography.”

Let’s now look closer at each of the four Leica Women Foto Project 2025 award winners and their powerful work.

Priya Suresh Kambli (United States) — ‘Archive as Companion’

Priya Suresh Kambli’s profoundly personal work focuses on the migrant experience.

Two men in vintage suits behind a mosaic panel with their faces visible. Beside them, a display of passport-sized photos overlaps with images of a man in a white cap from behind. The background features intricate patterns.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A woman in a floral blouse holds a round, reflective object beside her face. She stands in front of a patterned curtain. The image is split into two similar side-by-side views, with light and shadows on her face.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person's forearm and hand are covered with uncooked rice grains, set against a colorful floral background with red, green, and blue patterns. The arm is positioned with fingers together and palm facing sideways.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

“Inspired by an exhibition of vernacular hand-painted Indian studio portraits from The Alkazi Foundation, [Kambli] began intervening with her family archive to explore themes of identity, memory, and belonging,” Leica explains.

A child and a woman are partially obscured by green, leafy branches in a garden setting. They are sitting and surrounded by dense foliage, with sunlight filtering through the leaves, creating a pattern of light and shadow.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A photograph of an infant wrapped in red cloth is pasted onto a textured white paper background with floral patterns. The paper appears worn and partially torn, revealing areas of the image beneath.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A woman holding a child is partially obscured by a decorative patterned lace in three side-by-side images. The patterns overlaying the photos create a delicate and intricate appearance. The woman wears a patterned dress with bangles.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

Over the past 20 years, the photographer has revisited, reimagined, and recontextualized various family portraits and heirlooms, crafting an archive that creates a throughline between her ancestral roots and her adopted land.

Through her photography, Kambli reflects upon absence, loss, family dynamics, and how people document their lives and connections.

Two vintage portraits of a young person in a suit and bow tie, standing outdoors. Each photo is overlaid with a rainbow-colored light effect, creating a striking, colorful contrast against the black-and-white images.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
Left side: Abstract pattern resembling sunbursts against a textured, white background. Right side: Subtle swirls and a few scattered, faded floral shapes on a white surface, with a partial face peeking from the right edge.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A series of three photographs. The first two photos show a wedding ceremony with a bride and groom facing guests, featuring a rainbow lens flare. The third photo is an abstract, faded black and white image, barely depicting the same scene.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person with a paper mask covering their face is holding a sleeping baby wrapped in a light fabric. The person is wearing a light yellow saree and gold bangles. The background is partially visible with a curtain.
© Priya Suresh Kambli | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

Jennifer Osborne (Canada) — ‘Fairy Creek’

Canadian photographer Jennifer Osborne’s “Fairy Creek” series provides viewers with an up-close and personal look at the Fairy Creek protests, where activists worked to protect old-growth forests on Vancouver Island.

Two people in raincoats stand among a pile of logs and debris in a misty forest. Tall evergreen trees and a foggy hillside are in the background, creating an overcast atmosphere.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A group of people stands in a line, arm in arm, blocking a gravel path. They wear casual clothing, some with masks and bandanas covering their faces. The background is a lush forest.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A group of people stand behind a barricade made of branches and foliage on a road surrounded by dense greenery. They appear to be participating in a protest, with some wearing colorful clothes and masks.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A group of people walks along a forest path. An elderly man raises a woven hat, and a woman next to him holds a drum. Some wear traditional attire, including blankets and beadwork. The background shows tall trees, suggesting a forest setting.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

“Osborne began documenting life within the protest blockades a week before enforcement began, capturing the raw, unfiltered moments of those first days,” Leica writes. “She continued to document the protests for the first three months of enforcement, witnessing firsthand the courage and commitment of the activists.”

Through her photos, Osborne highlights the solidarity and determination of the diverse activists, who together participated in one of Canada’s largest ever acts of civil disobedience.

A large barricade with the words "LAST STAND" in white, set on a forested path. Red and gray smoke surround it, and greenery is visible on both sides. A person sits at the base of the barricade, partially obscured by the smoke.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
Police officers in protective gear detain a group of protesters on a dirt path in a wooded area. Some officers stand over the protesters, who are seated and lying on the ground, with smoke or dust in the air.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person is lying on the ground with hands restrained, surrounded by several police officers. One officer is pressing the person down. The scene is outdoors on grass, and the person appears distressed. Officers have equipment on their belts.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
An abandoned, dust-covered car is partially stuck in a forest. It rests among fallen logs and brush. Tall trees with slender trunks surround the vehicle, and the sky is overcast.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person with long hair stands on a misty forest path, facing away. They wear a beanie, sports bra, and pants. Words "ECOCIDE = SUICIDE" are painted on their back. The scene is surrounded by dense green trees and a gravel path.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person in a jacket embraces a large tree stump in a forest, surrounded by fallen branches and foliage. The sky is overcast, and there are mountains in the background.
© Jennifer Osborne | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

Koral Carballo (Mexico) — ‘Blood Summons’

Koral Carballo’s photo essays combine photography and oral history to explore the concept of identity among Afro-descendant and mestizo communities in Veracruz, Mexico.

A woman with long dark hair is shown in profile against a dark background. She is wearing a floral-patterned blouse, and the lighting highlights her face, giving a dramatic effect.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A close up of a hand.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
Dense smoke billows over a field of tall grasses, partially obscuring the view. The grass is a mix of green and drying stalks, with some reed-like plants visible, under a cloudy sky.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A man with a mustache sits with closed eyes as another person's hands cover them from behind. The background is dark, creating a dramatic contrast that highlights the faces and hands.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

Carballo’s work uncovers family trauma and invites viewers to consider their own past. The project’s name, La Sangre Llama, or “Blood Summons” in English, is a popular Mexican saying that refers to the call people feel to search for their ancestors.

“With this work, Carballo calls for reparation, aiming to foster connection rather than division, and invites viewers to engage with these stories and their own histories,” explains Leica.

A nighttime scene of a field on fire, with tall grasses burning. Bright orange flames and smoke rise on the left, contrasted by the dark, unburned grasses on the right, under a dimly lit sky.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person with long brown hair gazes thoughtfully into the distance while sitting on a sandy beach during twilight. Blurred lights twinkle in the background, creating a serene and contemplative atmosphere.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A weathered, rustic house with a partially open door, surrounded by lush greenery. An ornate chair sits empty in front of the entrance. The roof is made of red clay tiles, some of which appear old and damaged.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A row of tall palm trees lines a dirt pathway against a hazy, overcast sky. Debris and small pieces of foliage are scattered in the air, hinting at windy conditions. Sparse grass and dry earth are visible in the foreground.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A woman in a red floral dress stands facing away, looking at a small, old building. She is behind a dark green curtain hanging outdoors, surrounded by lush greenery and large leaves. The scene conveys a mysterious, secluded atmosphere.
© Koral Carballo | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

Anna Neubauer (United Kingdom) — ‘Ashes from Stone’

Neubauer’s ongoing project, “Ashes from Stone,” portrays those who don’t conform to societal norms of beauty, strength, or identity. Through her portraits, Neubauer shows people from all walks of life in empowered settings, helping to amplify historically marginalized voices and invite viewers to reconsider their views of femininity and strength.

A person with curly red hair wearing a black tank top stands in a kitchen. They have several tattoos on their arms and a necklace. The kitchen has a sink, plants, and items hanging on the wall. The mood appears casual and relaxed.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A couple lies on a rocky surface. The shirtless person with curly hair has their eyes closed, wearing a necklace. The other person, with dark hair, rests their head on the other's chest, embracing them with eyes closed. Both wear rings on their fingers.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person with fluffy blonde hair lies on their back, eyes closed, smiling. They wear a light green top. Another person's hands gently cradle their head, creating a calm and soothing atmosphere.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person with long hair and glasses sits on a brown couch, illuminated by a warm floor lamp. They are wearing a brown outfit and white socks, with their arms resting on their knees. The setting appears cozy and softly lit.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person wearing a dark off-shoulder outfit stands against a wall in a dimly lit room. They have no hair and are looking down. Nearby, a bright orange object, possibly a wig, rests on a surface. Warm, yellowish light fills the space.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person with a bald head and closed eyes stands against a neutral background. They wear a simple necklace, touching their shoulder with one hand. The image conveys a serene and introspective mood.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
Kids' bed with pink and purple plush toys and a blanket. A colorful, long wig or hairpiece drapes over the edge. Pink boots with black studs are on the floor next to the bed, showing a whimsical and playful room setting.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A woman with long hair sits holding a child on her lap. The child, with short braided hair, looks towards the camera. The lighting is warm and dim, creating a soft atmosphere against a plain background.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A person with long hair sits in a red chair, wearing a shimmering sequin dress. They have a calm and confident expression. The background is dark, highlighting the individual in the seat.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025
A woman with long, blonde hair sits on a couch with her arms crossed. She wears a black top and rings on her fingers. The background is dimly lit, with colorful pillows and a framed picture on a dark wall.
© Anna Neubauer | Leica Women Foto Project Award 2025

“The project challenges stereotypes, redefines beauty, and embraces narratives around family, relationships, and motherhood,” Leica writes.

Each image is accompanied by a personal narrative, helping viewers connect further with the portrait subjects.

Image credits: All photos provided by Leica and individual photographers are credited in the captions.

