Before and After Photos Taken Above LA Show Devastating Fire Damage

Dramatic before and after photos taken from a fixed-wing aircraft show the terrible damage wrought by the LA wildfires.

A selection of images captured by Nearmap — a location intelligence technology and aerial imagery solutions provider — detail the damage to specific neighborhoods, streets, and homes.

The Nearmap flight operations team was in the air capturing the aftermath and near-real-time condition of the wildfires in high-resolution. The aerial specialists took 22 flights in total, covering over 40,000 buildings, and estimates that 12,574 properties so far have been destroyed or suffered major damage.

Below’s comparison image shows damage to homes on Park Vista Drive; three of them are completely destroyed.











Below shows a building destroyed by fire on Sunnyside Avenue. It has been razed to the ground by the Pallisades Fire.











During the wildfires, PetaPixel reported on heroic firefighters who saved family photo albums from a burning house on Lachman Lane in the Pacific Pallasades. Below is that same street.











This image of Catalonia Avenue, also in the Pacific Palisades, shows fire consuming buildings next to buildings that have already been burnt down.











An image taken in the summer of 2024 showing rows and rows of neat homes with pools on Valleylights Drive in Altadena is contrasted with an image taken on January 8 showing many of them reduced to rubble.











On Riviera Drive below in Altadena, three homes can be seen totally wrecked by the Eaton Fire.











While Nearmap’s photos were taken from an airplane, before and after satellite images have also captured the damage done by the wildfires from above.

Los Angeles continues to grapple with devastating wildfires that have resulted in significant loss of life and property. The fires, which began on January 7, have claimed at least 28 lives and destroyed over 14,000 structures.

The Associated Press reports that firefighters still face challenges because of the strong winds and dry conditions, which have exacerbated the fires. While some evacuation orders have been lifted, red flag warnings remain in effect, indicating continued fire risk. Officials are also preparing for potential mudslides and toxic ash runoff, with cleanup efforts underway in burned areas.

The magnitude of these wildfires has prompted discussions about the need for a proactive approach to fire management. Experts emphasize the importance of community-based mitigation efforts, including fuel management and prescribed burns, to reduce future wildfire risks.

Image credits: Nearmap.